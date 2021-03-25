Top Amazon Exec’s Snarky Tweets For Bernie Sanders Backfire

Top Amazon executive Dave Clark attempted to mock Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Twitter and was immediately bombarded with negative news articles about the company.
Clark, who is CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer unit, tweeted Wednesday about Sanders’ upcoming trip to Alabama, where the senator will meet with Amazon workers who are pushing to unionize, reported Reuters.
“I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace,” Clark wrote. He then snarkily added: “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace.”
“So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown,” Clark added. “But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring.”
Clark’s post was ratioed as critics including Clinton-era Labor Secretary Robert Reich and Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, responded with articles alleging unsafe working conditions for Amazon employees: