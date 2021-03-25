Top Amazon Exec’s Snarky Tweets For Bernie Sanders Backfire

Top Amazon executive Dave Clark attempted to mock Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Twitter and was immediately bombarded with negative news articles about the company.

Clark, who is CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer unit, tweeted Wednesday about Sanders’ upcoming trip to Alabama, where the senator will meet with Amazon workers who are pushing to unionize, reported Reuters.

“I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace,” Clark wrote. He then snarkily added: “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace.”

“So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown,” Clark added. “But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring.”

1/3 I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace. I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace https://t.co/Fq8D6vyuh9 — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

2/3 for our constituents: a $15 minimum wage, health care from day one, career progression, and a safe and inclusive work environment. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

3/3 So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown. But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

Clark’s post was ratioed as critics including Clinton-era Labor Secretary Robert Reich and Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, responded with articles alleging unsafe working conditions for Amazon employees:

— Forcing workers to urinate in bottles

— Firing pregnant women for taking too many bathroom breaks

— Hiring analysts to monitor ‘labor organizing threats’

— Making employees attend mandatory anti-union meetings



This is what a senior VP of Amazon calls a "progressive workplace." https://t.co/l1BTe2SLqO — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 24, 2021

Sounds great man pic.twitter.com/2xSHj5LTGe — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 24, 2021

Sick. Out of touch arrogant greedy Bs. $15 is the floor and it’s pathetic for the work people do in inhuman conditions. You won’t even let people use the elevators because that’s saved for product. Reminds me of mine owners 100 years ago more concerned about the mules than men https://t.co/EihA06Q4eR — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) March 24, 2021