31 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret
Available in sizes S–XL and in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want.
It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" — Katie
An absolutely stunning slip dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 24 colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy
! Promising review:
"Effortless, beautiful dress. This dress looks silky and high quality, and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." — Kelley Cramson
A perfectly oversized blazer to complete any autumnal outfit
Available in sizes XXS–5X and 10 colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy
! Promising review:
"Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" — karen Conner
Lace-up combat boots
Available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles.
Promising review:
"These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy.
The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" —Implied Queens
A stylish and modestly priced sheath dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors/prints.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress for a fall wedding. It was absolutely PERFECT. I’m not one who likes to wear dresses, as I am more a 'leggings and T-shirt' person but this dress I would wear every week! I 100% recommend." — Kelsey Ellis
A casual yet chic oversized sweatshirt and shorts duo
Available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors. Promising review:
"Most comfortable outfit everrrrr! Bought for my travel outfit for my bachelorette trip and now wear it alllll the time because it’s so comfy and GREAT quality! Plan to order in other colors!" — Adrianna B.
A flow-y pair of palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–2X and 32 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem
. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
A wonderfully soft button-down
Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." — Jenna Lauren
A trendy pair of oversized sunglasses
Available in five styles.Promising review:
"One of my friends has these on and I needed them! She sent me this link. They are super inexpensive, have UV protection, and are perfectly oversized!
I am so happy with these! Box came damaged but sunglasses are in perfect condition. I now have 2 pair, with one pair hopefully arriving Friday! They look like my $400 designer sunglasses, but cost a fraction of the price!
" — Holly
Or a retro-inspired pair of cat eye sunglasses
Available in nine styles.
Promising review:
"I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!
" — Colorada_Colorida
An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors.Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A sleek velvet jacket
Available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.Promising review:
"The jacket is super cute on, and it is very comfortable. It's very dramatic and works with skinny jeans, leggings, and can even accessorize a dressier outfit.
As others suggested, it could use a button to pull it together, and if you sew, that is an easy DIY fix. I'm going to buy a frog closure to sew on." — Joan V
A show-stopping bodycon gingham dress
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 12 prints — not all styles available in all sizes.Promising review:
"This dress was very well-made, I did not find any flaws, the quality seemed very good. One thing I was surprised about, was the way the pattern matched in the seam work, you seldom find that anymore in clothing. I was quite impressed to find a reasonably priced dress, with top quality material matching. I would have expected this quality to be at an upscale boutique." — M
A dreamy V-neck sweater
Available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy
! Promising review:
"This sweater is sooo soft. Love the detailing on the sleeves. Beautiful shade of blue. Perfect paired with a pair of jeans. Would look great with a skirt as well. Cannot stress how soft it is. So glad I purchased." — Tracy
A faux leather belt
Available in sizes XS–XL 10 colors, and as a two-pack.
Promising review
: "I'm so excited about this belt for the price. It's good quality for the price, fits well, and has a designer look
without really looking like a tacky knockoff. I give 5 stars!" — kalyjo
A luxe-looking asymmetric-hem turtleneck
Available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite sweater I own!! Dress it up or wear with leggings for a cozy day. It’s absolutely comfortable in every way. Worth every penny!" — TUV
Or a cropped turtleneck
Available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy
! Promising review:
"This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." — Amy M
A silky long-sleeved dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and five colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy
! Promising review:
"A must-have! This dress is everything!!! I purchased the green color and it’s absolutely beautiful! I think it’s my new favorite dress! The fit and length were perfect!" — Jennifer Caldorera
A plaid button-down shacket
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this!! Fits perfectly! It's long and a little big. How I want it. Quality is amazing! Very thick fabric. Will keep you warm with style!! Looks much better in person!
I've received so many compliments!! I'm definitely ordering more in different colors. 😍" — Tonya Green
Or a precious corduroy shacket
Available in sizes S–XXL.Promising review:
"Great fall-weight piece to layer with. Loved the first one I ordered so much that I came back for a second color! Really good quality that doesn't break the bank. Recommend!" — January Rizzo
A gorgeous backpack/crossbody bag
Available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this bag. The quality of it is really great and I love that it has a zippered pocket and a couple of open pockets inside.
I also love that it can be worn as a backpack or crossbody. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller yet very functional bag." — Lezlie
Or a mini crossbody bag made of beautiful vegan leather
Available in 16 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card.
I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." — M. Steffes
"I love this little bag. It’s just small enough to hold everything you want to carry. The price is right and it looks like an expensive bag
." — Sharon Pate-Martin
A vibrant, '70s-inspired striped top
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 11 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.Promising review:
"Great striped top with retro flair. I absolutely love this shirt! I've already worn it several times since it arrived in the mail a few weeks ago. It fits true to size, is very comfortable, and easy to style.
Definitely a new wardrobe favorite." — Tori Radday
A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"If you want to feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy PJs but look like a million bucks while you go shopping or to dinner, then buy it. I loved this, my boyfriend loved this, random strangers loved this. Material is soft, stretchy, and looks expensive
." — Kristen Bogue
Chunky ankle boots
Available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and eight styles.Promising review:
"I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting
. Very happy with my purchase!" — momtojsh
OR, a stretchy pair of block-heel boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors. Promising review:
"They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off but they are extremely comfortable. They are a wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with.
And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." —Angie
A pretty high-collared button-down
Available in sizes 2–20 and in five colors/styles. It's hand-wash only, but worth it!Promising review:
"JUST GET IT! I had this blouse in my cart for a while and finally decided to purchase. I LOVE IT! It's gorgeous and I can't wait to wear it. I think it's so unique because it has a vintage look but also has a lot of versatility
. It could be paired with high-waisted jeans, trousers, or skirts. I hope you love it too!!!" — ChristineMarie
A flashy box clutch
Available in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Love, love, love this purse. Got so many compliments
. It’s cute, sturdy, holds more than it appears
. I had keys, ID, credit cards, and iPhone 10 (without case) in it. Hurry up and buy it already." — Elijah
A fancy-looking loafer that has received tons of praise from reviewers
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 35 styles/colors. Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are super comfy and adorable! I have a wide foot so I went up a half-size. They fit great! Despite the pointy look, my toes are not squished. The material of the shoe is a soft, suede-like fabric so it stretches. No need to break in the shoes." — CSG
A glamorous pleated button-down set
Available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 35 colors. One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine
" while wearing it!Promising review:
"I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person!
I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight.
Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." — Natalie
A shiny pleated A-line skirt
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 26 colors.Promising review:
"This is a beautiful skirt; it looks just like in the product photos. The fabric actually feels very luxurious, not thin as you might expect from the price. It was a tremendous bargain at the price I paid. I absolutely love it!" — Doctor G.