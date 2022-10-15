Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
- A cozy wrap sweater dress that’ll go perfectly with the ultimate fall accessory — a piping hot PSL.
- A seriously stunning slip dress perfect for layering under your favorite leather jacket or trench coat.
- An ever-so-oversize blazer, because if you’ve been holding off on purchasing one of these essentials due to cost, today’s your lucky day!
A cozy wrap sweater dress
! Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors.Promising review:
"Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want.
It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" — Katie
A seriously stunning slip dress
! Available in sizes XXS–5X and 21 colors.Promising review:
"Effortless, beautiful dress. This dress looks silky and high quality, and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." — Kelley Cramson
An ever-so-oversize blazer
! Available in sizes XXS–5X and nine colors.Promising review:
"Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" — karen Conner
An affordable pair of lace-up combat boots
Available in sizes 5.5–10 and three styles.
Promising review:
"These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy.
The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" — Implied Queens
A very reasonably priced yet stylish long-sleeved sheath dress
! Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors/prints.Promising review:
"I bought this dress for a fall wedding. It was absolutely PERFECT. I’m not one who likes to wear dresses, as I am more a 'leggings and T-shirt' person but this dress I would wear every week! I 100% recommend." — Kelsey Ellis
A casual-chic oversize sweatshirt and shorts duo
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Most comfortable outfit everrrrr! Bought for my travel outfit for my bachelorette trip and now wear it alllll the time because it’s so comfy and GREAT quality! Plan to order in other colors!" — Adrianna B.
A flow-y pair of palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–2X and 31 styles — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem
. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
A super-soft button-down
Available in sizes S–XXL and 36 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." — Jenna Lauren
A chic pair of oversize sunglasses
Available in three styles
Promising review:
"My go-to glasses! I get so many compliments on these every time I wear them. They feel much more expensive than what I paid for them
. They are indeed the definition of oversize glasses — with so much style and sass! Love them!" — Candace SkaggsAnother promising review:
"Love love love!! These sunglasses are just what I wanted and look just like the super-expensive designer pair
... I’m so happy I purchased them! You will not be disappointed!!" — michelle zimmerman
Or a retro-inspired pair of cat eye sunglasses
Available in nine styles.
Promising review:
"I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!
" — Colorada_Colorida
An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A preppy mod pencil dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress is great for fall and winter in regards to both the pattern and material.
The material isn't terribly thick but does insulate pretty well (it's polyester). I love that you can wear it with or without leggings and boots or pumps — hence,great for both fall and winter
! I always get compliments when I wear this dress to work. The sleeves are slightly long on me but I don't mind the excess there as it can be easily pushed up OR useful when I'm trying to keep warm!" — Amanda
Or a swingy plaid pinafore dress
Available in sizes L–5XL and 11 prints — not all styles available in all sizes.
Promising review:
"This dress makes me feel so cute and confident, and I get soooo many compliments when I wear it. I usually pair it with a black knit sweater or a gold velvet sweater and some ankle boots." — Abigail
A dreamy, peasant-style V-neck sweater
! Available in sizes XXS–3X and four colors.Promising review:
"This sweater is sooo soft. Love the detailing on the sleeves. Beautiful shade of blue. Perfect paired with a pair of jeans. Would look great with a skirt as well. Cannot stress how soft it is. So glad I purchased." — Tracy
A faux leather belt
Available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors.
Promising review
: "I'm so excited about this belt for the price. It's good quality for the price, fits well, and has a designer look
without really looking like a tacky dupe or knockoff. I give 5 stars!" — kalyjo
A luxe-looking asymmetric-hem turtleneck
! Available in sizes XS–XL and 33 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite sweater I own!! Dress it up or wear with leggings for a cozy day. It’s absolutely comfortable in every way. Worth every penny!" — TUV

(available in sizes XS–XL and 33 colors/patterns).
A silky long-sleeved dress
! Available in sizes XXS–5X and five colors.Promising review:
"A must-have! This dress is everything!!! I purchased the green color and it’s absolutely beautiful! I think it’s my new favorite dress! The fit and length were perfect!" — Jennifer Caldorera
A sleek pair of over-the-knee suede boots
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"I was looking for a warm pair of boots to wear to an outdoor dinner party (it’s always cold where I live) and took a chance on these boots based on all of the positive reviews. I was a bit nervous about fit as I’m short and athletic. I needn’t have worried, these are fantastic! They look so much more expensive than they are and they fit this curvy girl like a dream
. I did go one half-size up, and I’m glad that I did based on the toe box. So pleased!" — J C
A rustic-chic plaid button-down shacket
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this!! Fits perfectly! It's long and a little big. How I want it. Quality is amazing! Very thick fabric. Will keep you warm with style!! Looks much better in person!
I've received so many compliments!! I'm definitely ordering more in different colors. 😍" — Tonya Green
Or a super-cute corduroy shacket
! Available in sizes S–XXL and 44 colors.Promising review:
"Great fall-weight piece to layer with. Loved the first one I ordered so much that I came back for a second color! Really good quality that doesn't break the bank. Recommend!" — January Rizzo
An incredibly gorgeous backpack/crossbody bag hybrid
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this bag. The quality of it is really great and I love that it has a zippered pocket and a couple of open pockets inside.
I also love that it can be worn as a backpack or crossbody. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller yet very functional bag." — Lezlie
Or a sweet mini crossbody bag made of vegan leather
! Available in tassel and non-tassel designs and 19 color.Promising review:
"This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card.
I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. SteffesAnother promising review:
"I love this little bag. It’s just small enough to hold everything you want to carry. The price is right and it looks like an expensive bag
." — Sharon Pate-Martin
A colorful, '70s-inspired striped top
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 11 patterns.
Promising review:
"Great striped top with retro flair. I absolutely love this shirt! I've already worn it several times since it arrived in the mail a few weeks ago. It fits true to size, is very comfortable, and easy to style.
Definitely a new wardrobe favorite." — Tori Radday
A sleek off-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I wore this to a wedding and got so many compliments! Not to mention, I have nine kids so I was running around and picking things up and shepherding everyone like usual, and this jumpsuit allowed me to do all that while looking good and feeling comfortable. Highly recommend!" — Dustin
A versatile chunky ankle boot
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and seven styles.
Promising review:
"I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting
. Very happy with my purchase!" — momtojsh
And a stretchy pair of block-heel boots
! Available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors.Promising review:
"They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off but they are extremely comfortable. They are a wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with.
And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." — Angie
A beautiful high-collared button-down

It's hand-wash only, but worth it! Available in sizes 2–20 and in black or white.Promising review:
"JUST GET IT! I had this blouse in my cart for a while and finally decided to purchase. I LOVE IT! It's gorgeous and I can't wait to wear it. I think it's so unique because it has a vintage look but also has a lot of versatility
. It could be paired with high-waisted jeans, trousers, or skirts. I hope you love it too!!!" — ChristineMarie
A downright exquisite box clutch
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Love, love, love this purse. Got so many compliments
. It’s cute, sturdy, holds more than it appears
. I had keys, ID, credit cards, and iPhone 10 (without case) in it. Hurry up and buy it already." — Elijah
A very affordable loafer
! Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 12 styles.Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are super comfy and adorable! I have a wide foot so I went up a half-size. They fit great! Despite the pointy look, my toes are not squished. The material of the shoe is a soft, suede-like fabric so it stretches. No need to break-in the shoes." — CSG
A downright glamorous pleated button-down set
One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine
" while wearing it! Available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 17 colors/prints.Promising review:
"I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person!
I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight.
Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." — Natalie
A shiny metallic pleated maxi skirt
! Available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors, as well as a midi style.
I'm a fan of both pictured looks but the one that pairs the skirt with a hoodie and sneakers is a straight-up master class in glam meets casual styling. 💯Promising review:
"This skirt can be worn either fancy or casual. The shimmer on the skirt is just perfect: not too much and not too little. It really dresses up anything you wear with it.
I purchased this skirt for my daughter's wedding, wearing it with a beautiful lace off-the-shoulder top. It looks stunning together. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who wants to look amazing. LOVE THIS SKIRT!" — S Bozz
And finally, an eye-catching leopard-sleeved sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this sweater. Went up a size from my normal size and it fits well. Sleeves are almost short but still look perfect. I am soooo happy with this purchase. It’s such a different sweater from anything I’ve seen and so much fun to wear. It’s a perfect length, too.
The green is beautiful. It’s not as emerald as the picture suggests but it’s still really pretty." — Kate G.