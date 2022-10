A cozy wrap sweater dress

Prime members: You can try before you buy ! Available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors."Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors.It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" — Katie