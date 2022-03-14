Shopping

Find statement pieces for your wardrobe for any occasion like this fun<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Leopard-Bandage-Splicing-Outfits-Jumpsuits/dp/B08Q81VS4D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" wide-legged play suit," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Leopard-Bandage-Splicing-Outfits-Jumpsuits/dp/B08Q81VS4D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> wide-legged play suit,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Free-People-Womens-Ariana-Sequin/dp/B09HR74L36?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sequin maxi skirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Free-People-Womens-Ariana-Sequin/dp/B09HR74L36?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sequin maxi skirt</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Exlura-Womens-Sweater-Casual-Dresses/dp/B08D9KHYVL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sweater wrap dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Exlura-Womens-Sweater-Casual-Dresses/dp/B08D9KHYVL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sweater wrap dress</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SweatyRocks-Womens-Business-Pieces-Blazer/dp/B08BJ3QT9N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="two-piece tweed blazer and miniskirt set." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SweatyRocks-Womens-Business-Pieces-Blazer/dp/B08BJ3QT9N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622aaf5fe4b029615838e3d5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">two-piece tweed blazer and miniskirt set.</a>
Find statement pieces for your wardrobe for any occasion like this fun wide-legged play suit,sequin maxi skirt, sweater wrap dress and two-piece tweed blazer and miniskirt set.

If you’ve ever wondered what the inside of a fashion influencer’s closet looks like, look no further. Amazon Fashion’s influencer program allows you to shop a variety of influencers’ favorite clothing pieces and see how they styled them for some major outfit inspiration.

Take a peek inside the trendy and curated collections of a few of these influencers below and grab some new wardrobe staples just in time for spring.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Paige Desorbo’s picks

You may have seen Paige Desorbo and her extensive wardrobe collection on Bravo’s “Summer House,” however, she was previously a fashion writer and is a current fashion host on Amazon. You can see more of Desorbo’s top wardrobe picks on her Amazon page.

A long lapel collar blazer for work or play
This plaid blazer-style overcoat is available in seven different color variations. It's lightweight, making it a suitable option even as the weather starts to get warmer, and has an oversized fit that can be dressed up or down.
Get it from Amazon for $46.99.
A classic and versatile New Balance sneaker
Available in 17 color variations, this comfortable and iconic everyday sneaker from New Balance is a great staple for every closet. The inner sole is made from comfort foam for a cloud-like feel and the upper is a durable suede meant to last.
Get it from Amazon for $70.65+.
An everyday high-rise marine leg jean
For a flattering everyday jean, this pair of cropped high-rise jeans from The Drop is it. The relaxed leg flares slightly and they are made with comfort stretch denim. Reviewers recommend ordering a couple sizes down as these jeans run on the bigger side.
Get it from Amazon for $49.90.
A best-selling slouchy handbag
This slouchy faux-leather bag was a top pick on nearly every influencer's list. It's available in seven colors like Kelly green and dusty blue and features a magnetic closure and interior pocket.
Get it from Amazon for $39.90.
A mid-calf cowboy bootie perfect with jeans and skirts
This Western-inspired bootie is available in four colors, including mustard yellow and black, and in two different calf heights. They are great for pairing with jeans, mini and midi skirts, and even dresses.
Get it from Amazon for $32.69+.

Nita Danielle’s picks

Fashion blogger and YouTuber Nita Danielle focuses on plus-size fashion and beauty for women of every body type. She was also the recipient of the Fashion Haul Influencer of the Year award in 2021. You can see more of Danielle’s picks on her Amazon page.

A versatile sweater wrap dress
Made with a soft thin-knit fabric, this wrap sweater dress is appropriate for home, date night and the office. It is looser fitting without being bulky, and the brand recommends staying true to size.
Get it from Amazon for $46.89.
An elegant ribbed turtleneck dress
This elegant ribbed turtleneck dress is form-fitting and flattering for any body type. It's available in 28 colors and offers a number of different styling options.
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+.
A fun and flowy two-piece playsuit
With a bandeau top and high-waisted palazzo pant, this playsuit is great for outdoor events, the beach, cocktail parties and more. The material is lightweight chiffon and it's available in several different color and pattern variations, like tie-dye and leopard.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+.

Hannah from Turquoise and Tulips’ picks

Hannah from Turquoise and Tulips is all about finding affordable fashion, especially for petite body types. You can see more of her picks on her Amazon page.

A classic button-down shirt
This elegant, loose-fitting blouse is ultra lightweight and allows for a number of different styling options, from casual everyday wear to the office. It comes in 16 different color and pattern variations and the fabric is machine washable.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+.
A tiered peplum-style top
This sweet tiered camisole top is flattering and pairs well with your favorite jeans, leggings or shorts for summer and spring.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
A mock-neck capped sleeve pullover
Pair this mock-neck sweater tank with jeans or high-waisted skirts or wear over a button-up blouse.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

Collette Prime’s picks

Collette LeClair Jones is a digital content creator focused on lifestyle and fashion. You can see more of her top picks and amazing outfit pairings on her Amazon page called Collette Prime.

A versatile silky slip skirt
This silky slip skirt can be styled in so many ways. It's available in 17 different colors and patterns like hot pink, Kelly green and zebra print. It's even machine washable.
Get it from Amazon for $12.89+.
A two-piece tweed blazer and miniskirt
Part Blaire Waldorf from "Gossip Girl," part Cher Horowitz from "Clueless," this tweed blazer and miniskirt set is available in several different color and styling variations. Style it with tights, ballet flats or booties for a complete look.
A sequin maxi skirt for parties and beyond
This lightweight sequin mesh skirt by Free People is covered in champagne pink sequins and features a high-thigh slit. Falling just above the ankle, this skirt is great for parties, nights out or even styled down.
Get it from Amazon for $96+.
A comfy pair of espadrille wedges for spring and summer
These open-toe lace-up wedges stand about 4 inches high and are a far more comfortable alternative to traditional platform heels. Made from a soft faux suede material, these espadrilles are available in 17 colors.
Get it from Amazon for $41.98.
A pair of sleek high-waisted skimmer leggings
These high-waisted ankle-skimming leggings feature a slit detail at the bottom and look and feel like your favorite jeans, but with an added softness and stretch. They are available in four other colors including baby pink and white.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
A pretty floral midi dress with tie straps
This sweet A-line midi dress is perfect for summer and features a stretch bust and tiered, ruffled bottom as well as adjustable tie straps. It's available in a spaghetti strap variation as well as six other colors.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
