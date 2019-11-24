FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost You’re going to want to press pause on this Black Friday deal.

You’re going to want to press pause on this Black Friday deal.

The Fire 4K TV Stick is a streaming media player that allows you to launch and control shows using the Alexa voice control. You can watch all of your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and Hulu — plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others. Even the just-launched Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV sticks. It’s all the features you want, with the 4K quality you’ve grown to expect.

No cable or satellite? No problem, because you can watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue and others.

Marco_Piunti via Getty Images You’re going to want to press pause on this Black Friday deal.

It’s a great gift for the friend or family member who doesn’t have smart TV or who’s still streaming from their laptop. It’s also the perfect time for you to level up your binge-watching.

Other notable Amazon Black Friday deals include: