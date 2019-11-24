FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
You’re going to want to press pause on this Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote control normally retails for $50, but you can get it on sale for just $25 on Black Friday. That’s 50% off its full price, and the same price we spotted it for on Prime Day 2019.
The Fire 4K TV Stick is a streaming media player that allows you to launch and control shows using the Alexa voice control. You can watch all of your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and Hulu — plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others. Even the just-launched Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV sticks. It’s all the features you want, with the 4K quality you’ve grown to expect.
No cable or satellite? No problem, because you can watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue and others.
It’s a great gift for the friend or family member who doesn’t have smart TV or who’s still streaming from their laptop. It’s also the perfect time for you to level up your binge-watching.
If you don’t have a 4K TV, you can also snag the original Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for just $20 (half-off it’s usual $40,), but that price isn’t quite as good as Prime Day 2019, when we spotted it for its lowest price ever at just $15. The Fire TV Stick was one of Prime Day 2018′s best-selling items last year, alongside the 23andMe DNA test kit and the Instant Pot.
Other notable Amazon Black Friday deals include:
- The Fire TV Cube is just $90 (normally $120)
- A Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle for just $189 (normally $339)
- A Kindle Paperwhite on sale for just $85 (normally $130)
- The Fire 7 Kids Edition is just $60 (normally $100)
- Starting Nov. 27: The Amazon Smart Plug is just $5 (normally $25) when purchased as a bundle with an Amazon Echo product
- Starting Nov. 27: The Ring Indoor Cam 2-pack is just $100 (normally $120)
- Starting Nov. 28: The Echo Dot with clock is just $35 (normally $60)
- Starting Nov. 28: The 3rd Gen Echo is just $60 (normally $100)
- Starting Nov. 28: The 2nd Gen Echo Show is just $150 (normally $230)
Not into the Fire TV Stick?
We’ve spotted a Google Chromecast cheapest at Walmart, where it’s just $20. The normally $35 streaming device is also on sale at Target for $25.