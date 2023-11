A wooden china hutch

It was a smidge difficult to put together if it's only one person but I was able to manage it after a few hours with a break in between. It came packaged extremely well, although some pieces were covered in condensation. Thankfully, nothing was damaged by the water. The amount of storage space in this is ridiculous! Especially after living in a house that had none, I was excited to be able to fill it with everything that would have otherwise been left out.I'm happy with it and would recommend it!" — Michael Crenshaw