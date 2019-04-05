Amazon's Best Gel Eye Mask Is Good For Allergies, Migraines And Puffiness

Huffpost

The “Game Of Thrones” final season isn’t the only thing that’s coming soon. So is allergy season.

If you’re are among the 50 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies each year, you don’t kid around once spring hits. I’m fortunate in that, aside from the occasional runny nose and few sneezes in the month of May, the worst symptom for me is itchy eyes. My eyes become red and puffy, and it takes all of my self-control not to rub them constantly. It’s miserable.

Aside from popping an antihistamine in the morning, the only thing that brings me relief during my allergy days is a cool gel eye mask that I keep in a plastic bag in the freezer.

As soon as I get home after a particularly bad day, I plop it on the counter to defrost while I wash my face. Then I put on the mask while I lie on the couch, letting it soothe all of the irritation around my eyes, relieve the itchiness and reduce the puffiness. It’s a lifesaver.

HuffPost

You can also use a gel eye mask for migraines or to reduce dark under-eye circles. That probably comes as no surprise considering stick-on under-eye gels have become a must-have prep step for anyone who’s short on sleep, is getting professional makeup done or has been on a long flight. We’ve even heard of people wearing cool gel eye masks over their sheet masks.

This Ariel Edge Hot/Cold Eye Mask, which has 535 raving reviews and a four-star rating on Amazon, retails for under $8. It can be heated in the microwave or stored in your refrigerator, depending on your needs. The gel beads mold to the contours of your face so every inch is soothed, and the plush side is gentle on the skin.

This particular mask is reusable and can be cleaned with soap and water, but I would advise keeping it in a bag when putting it in the microwave or fridge for extra cleanliness. It comes in eight vibrant colors, so you can even coordinate with your robe and other self-care essentials while you mask away the day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.