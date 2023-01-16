Treat Yourself To One Of These 24 Gifts From Amazon

Popular items from the list include:
• A countertop soft serve maker that transform frozen fruit into a creamy, healthy soft serve.
• A six pair-set of chunky hoop earrings that won’t tarnish or weigh down your earlobes.
• A fluffy pair of open-toed house slippers, available in tons of beautiful colors.
A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that contains surprises along the way
"Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously...I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" — Kyle Fletcher
A book to help guide you through your sun sign in the most fun way
"We love this author and are big fans of her pet-focused work with BuzzFeed, so we had to check out this book! It’s so fun and very well written! If you’re into astrology, this is an awesome read!!" — Amber
A pair of wireless and waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
Available in five colors.
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
A set of 12 shea butter-infused bath bombs
"Bought these for my girlfriend and she said they are BETTER then Lush's bath bombs.
We used one together and they smell great, leave your skin smooth, and most do not contain glitter. These bombs are a little bit smaller than Lush bombs but there was no difference in terms of color, scent, or skin softening. You could put Lush on this box and not even recognize a difference.
These are quality bombs, if you are looking for a gift for someone or looking to use bath bombs yourself, buy these, you will not regret it." — Amazon customer
A pack of 12 essential oil shower steamers
Available in four varieties.
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A wine aerator you simply pop into the bottle of your favorite wine
"I bought this for my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift a few years back, and I'll be honest, I've gotten a lot more use out of it. It's so easy to use, I didn't even have to glance at the instructions, and, I mean, come on, when you're in the mood to kick back and sip a glass of Pinot at the end of a long day, who feels like reading a manual? Not I! You literally just twist the pourer onto the decanter, stick the decanter spout into the bottle, and then pour into your glass. It's cool because you can literally see the bubbles forming at the top from it being aerated. I did a taste test to see if I could actually tell the difference or if this was just a phony claim...and it works. It really, actually
works. It uses an air intake system to ensure an optimal amount of oxygen!" –– Samantha Wieder,
BuzzFeed
"Purchased this as a gift for my mom. She opened it yesterday and we used it to aerate our wine for the rest of the day. Easy to use, and the wine tasted fantastic! We did a little taste test with non-aerated wine straight from the bottle versus wine from the same bottle poured through this aerator and there was a noticeable difference. Can't beat it for the price." — Amazon customer
A deck of 50 affirmation cards
"These are silly and fun affirmations! I love that my older kids can enjoy them, but I think they would be also great for college kids and young adults who are looking for a little pick-me-up in a fun way!" — CO book lover!
A set of six flower hair claw clips
Available in six color combinations.
"These are so different, and I get a lot of compliments. People keep asking me where I got them. I use it wherever and it holds my thick hair with no problem." — Bellap
A paint by numbers kit
Available in six options.
"This was a great pandemic purchase. I was able to pass many hours painting and at the end of it, I had pretty wall art! I was even able to easily fit them in my large suitcase when I moved abroad so I had more wall art to take with me and remember some good times." — H
A Carhartt knit beanie
Available in 34 colors.
"I order one for myself every year. They also make great presents because they’re just so iconic. Everybody can wear them. Good value for a well-made product." — Sean Honsinger
The Book of Unusual Knowledge filled with random facts
"My best friend is always telling me new facts about the most random things so when I saw this, I knew it had to be added to his bookshelf. And let me tell you the list of random facts keeps on coming. Yeah, yeah, I know...the internet...but sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from technology and read a real book. Couldn’t be happier with this purchase." — Gregory
A trio of window planters
Available in five colors and two sizes.
"This assembled in a jiffy and looks great in my window. So glad I chose it for the future home of my herb garden. The pots are a good size and the cord looks sturdy and is generously sized (you can just wrap around the bar a few times to shorten). Note that there are no holes in the pots, if you're looking for drainage. But of course, that's why baby Jesus made power tools." — Cautionary Tales
Two pairs of light-up Lightsaber chopsticks
"Was so stoked to get these and they’re amazing! Both sets came with pull tabs in them so my batteries are fresh and ready for Chinese nights! Overall they’re very nice." — Becca boop
A pair of retro-style sunnies
Available in 17 colors and packs of two.
"I had originally seen these glasses on TikTok
and was very eager to buy them. Let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." — Alejandra Larios
A book of crossword puzzles
"This puzzle book is perfect. I took it on a plane and was able to complete multiple puzzles before we landed. I am not Einstein, but it wasn't too hard or too easy. I would def buy another one." — Whenpigsflyaway
An soothing and de-puffing ice roller
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
A pair of fuzzy cross-band slippers
Available in 10 colors and women's sizes 5/6–9/10.
"Love these slippers! Not only are they cute but they are super comfortable. With regular, fully enclosed slippers, my feet have always tended to get too hot. With these slippers, I never have that problem, because having part of my foot out tends to help with temperature regulation of my feet. If you have similar issues, I highly recommend these slippers!" — Drakesta
A six pair-set of chunky hoop earrings
Available in two colors.
"What I love most about these earrings is that they come in various sizes. They’re all different and unique. I use two pairs usually for my seconds and triples. They’re lightweight and come with extra back pieces in case you lose any." — Maggi Eighmy
Burn After Writing, a journal filled with prompts and thought-provoking questions
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
Mike's Hot Honey, a delicious spicy/sweet condiment
"I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth. I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" — Jeff R. Clow
A mini waffle iron for whipping up more than just waffles
Available in 23 designs.
"I’ve NEVER wanted a waffle maker. This has changed my life
. I always buy the frozen waffles and put them in the toaster oven and was Happy with this. Then I randomly bought this and it is amazing!!!!!! The waffles are the same size as the frozen waffles and easy to make with a mix. It heats quickly, cooks evenly, and is easy to wipe down. Plus it’s tiny so it stores well.
Quick tip: spray it down with Pam or something similar just in case. Also, BUY IT!" — rooks1101
A set of choker necklaces they can wear separately or layered together
Available in 19 styles.
"I love these necklaces! They look so good together and are great quality for the price." — Becca Dragon
A countertop frozen fruit soft serve maker
All the parts are dishwasher-safe!Promising reviews:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
"It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit. Yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit." — Tosh
A wireless Bluetooth karaoke mic
Available in 13 colors.Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!" — Ferretocious