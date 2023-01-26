Amazon The Amazon Halo View (left and right) and Amazon Halo Band (center) fitness trackers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you made a resolution this year to get more steps in every day, you’ve made a smart one. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a day can reduce your risk of heart disease by 30%, and walking has also been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes and cancer, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and keep you mentally sharp. Just walking 8,200 steps daily is linked to a lower chance of developing certain conditions and chronic diseases.

There are physical and mental health benefits to walking both outdoors and indoors (you should really consider purchasing a treadmill desk), but the trick is actually making yourself get up and go. You know what can help? A fitness tracker, to hold you accountable and record your victories.

While you could spend around $400 for an AppleWatch, $300 for an Oura Ring or $200+ for a Garmin, Amazon makes a couple sleek little fitness trackers that are currently up to 50% off right now, for $34.99 and $49.99 (originally $69.99 and $79.99). Here’s what to know about each of the models on sale right now.