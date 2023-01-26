ShoppingfitnessTechwalking

Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers Are Up To 50% Off Right Now

You're just 8,200 steps a day away from a healthier life, and it won't cost you a fortune to track your habit.

Head Of Life

The Amazon Halo View (left and right) and Amazon Halo Band (center) fitness trackers.
Amazon
The Amazon Halo View (left and right) and Amazon Halo Band (center) fitness trackers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you made a resolution this year to get more steps in every day, you’ve made a smart one. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a day can reduce your risk of heart disease by 30%, and walking has also been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes and cancer, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and keep you mentally sharp. Just walking 8,200 steps daily is linked to a lower chance of developing certain conditions and chronic diseases.

There are physical and mental health benefits to walking both outdoors and indoors (you should really consider purchasing a treadmill desk), but the trick is actually making yourself get up and go. You know what can help? A fitness tracker, to hold you accountable and record your victories.

While you could spend around $400 for an AppleWatch, $300 for an Oura Ring or $200+ for a Garmin, Amazon makes a couple sleek little fitness trackers that are currently up to 50% off right now, for $34.99 and $49.99 (originally $69.99 and $79.99). Here’s what to know about each of the models on sale right now.

Amazon
Amazon Halo Band (50% off)
The Amazon Halo Band is perfect for those who don’t want to be distracted by their fitness tracker (or perhaps don’t want to obsess over their stats all day), because there's no outward-facing screen -- the info is sent to your device instead. It’s also a great option if you like wearing an analogue watch, and don’t want to look like you’re wearing two watches. It includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking, and includes 6 months of free membership (after that, it’s $3.99/month). It comes in three colors: black/onyx, blush/rose gold and winter/silver, and three sizes (small, medium and large) and is swimproof and water resistant up to 50 meters. It’s compatible with Alexa, meaning your Alexa-enabled device can tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality and more. The Band currently has a 3.7 star rating on Amazon, but reviews have notably improved after a recent updated release.

Promising review: "The killer feature of Halo, from my perspective, is the focus on personalized health and well-being. Every body and mind is unique and therefore - our health tools, tips, and recommendations should be unique too. At a greater scale, this is only doable through the use of machine learning and personalization through the lessons learned from your personal data. Here, I think Amazon has nailed the balance between privacy and personalization. I love that you can keep everything backed up in the cloud, but you can also choose not to. I love that you can export all of your data with the tap of a button. I love that you can erase everything if you want to. I would probably never do that, but having the option makes all the difference. It increases trust in Amazon and the Halo platform." - Kasper Nymand
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
Amazon
Amazon Halo View fitness tracker (38% off)
This model has a lot of bells and whistles that the band doesn’t, the most obvious being its display screen. In addition to tracking steps, heart rate, activity and sleep, it also gives you on-demand blood oxygen levels, a library of workout programs, advanced sleep metrics and it can even measure your body fat percentage. This model includes 12 months of membership (it’s $3.99/month after that), and when it’s hooked up to Alexa it can receive call and text notifications, control music, start live workouts and get move reminders right from your wrist. It comes in three colors: active black, lavender dream and sage green, in two sizes (small/medium, medium/large). It’s got a 4-star rating on Amazon.

Promising review: "TLDR: If you’re in the market for a cheaper fitness tracker take your gamble and get it! Make sure you measure your wrist.TLDR: If you’re in the market for a cheaper fitness tracker take your gamble and get it! Make sure you measure your wrist. I was searching for a cheap fitness tracker so that I would be able to track my sleep and more importantly track my heart rate better at the gym. As I was looking at some sketchy ones I saw the Halo View on sale for $35 and after a few hours of contemplation bought it. Knowing what I know now I would have bought it full price as well." - Patrick Carmon
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lace-up booties with lug-sole

28 Shoes So Comfortable, You May Change Your "No Shoes In The House" Rule

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You’re Distracted At Work

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They’d Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In February

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

This Cozy Scarf Doesn't Leave Your Hands Out In The Cold. Here's Where To Get One.

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists

Relationships

8 Small, Actionable Ways Men Can Address Unequal Division Of Labor At Home

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

31 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Wellness

Should You Still Get The Flu Shot Even If You've Already Had The Flu?

Relationships

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Parenting

The Internet Gave This Dad-To-Be Some Seriously Heartwarming And Helpful Advice

Food & Drink

The Rudest, Most Infuriating Things People Do At Coffee Shops

Shopping

A Cult-Favorite Mayonnaise And 14 Other Things Our Editors Bought In January

Travel

How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky

Wellness

Cat Owners Aren't Taking Them To The Vet Enough. That's A Problem.

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Home & Living

Why We Text ‘LOL’ When A Situation Couldn't Be Less Laughable

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen

Parenting

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

Wellness

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep

Shopping

Some Of Allbirds’ Bestselling Shoes And Sneakers Are On Sale

Home & Living

This New Korean Sci-Fi Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Sitcom Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Your Body On Alcohol: How It Affects Your Heart, Liver, Weight And Cancer Risk

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Espresso Machines At Target For Under $200

Wellness

Here's How To Have A Calmer Sunday Night

Shopping

28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

Nordstrom Has So Many Bras With Five-Star Ratings