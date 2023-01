Amazon Halo Band (50% off)

The Amazon Halo Band is perfect for those who don’t want to be distracted by their fitness tracker (or perhaps don’t want to obsess over their stats all day), because there's no outward-facing screen -- the info is sent to your device instead. It’s also a great option if you like wearing an analogue watch, and don’t want to look like you’re wearing two watches. It includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking, and includes 6 months of free membership (after that, it’s $3.99/month). It comes in three colors: black/onyx, blush/rose gold and winter/silver, and three sizes (small, medium and large) and is swimproof and water resistant up to 50 meters. It’s compatible with Alexa, meaning your Alexa-enabled device can tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality and more. The Band currently has a 3.7 star rating on Amazon, but reviews have notably improved after a recent updated release."The killer feature of Halo, from my perspective, is the focus on personalized health and well-being. Every body and mind is unique and therefore - our health tools, tips, and recommendations should be unique too. At a greater scale, this is only doable through the use of machine learning and personalization through the lessons learned from your personal data. Here, I think Amazon has nailed the balance between privacy and personalization. I love that you can keep everything backed up in the cloud, but you can also choose not to. I love that you can export all of your data with the tap of a button. I love that you can erase everything if you want to. I would probably never do that, but having the option makes all the difference. It increases trust in Amazon and the Halo platform." - Kasper Nymand