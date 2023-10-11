ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Amazon Hidden Gems That You'll Be Lucky To Get Before They Sell Out

If these items aren’t on your radar, Prime Big Deal Days are the time to snap them up by Wednesday night.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6VVY1GN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NuFace Mini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6VVY1GN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">NuFace Mini</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006QF3TW4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lifestraw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006QF3TW4?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Lifestraw</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKK8Z78?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aerogarden Harvest" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKK8Z78?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b612e4b0102e6963cb70%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Aerogarden Harvest</a>.
Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

As a shopping writer, I’ve seen my fair share of good deals, but few beat the savings that come with an Amazon sales event like the current Prime Big Deal Days. From luxury beauty splurges to everyday cleaning supplies, tech gadgets, kitchen tools and everything in between, now’s the time to hop on the items that have been sitting on your shopping list.

It can, however, be overwhelming to parse through such a massive sale and know which deals arereally worth it, but that’s where I come in. This is not my first rodeo, and I’ve come across some real treasures — items that are too affordable, useful and downright special to pass up. Below, I’ve rounded up a few can’t-miss deals across all major categories, from the unexpectedly fabulous to the most practical items we all need in our cleaning supply closet.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
A walking treadmill (33% off)
Log speeds of up to four miles per hour on this small space-friendly walking treadmill. It supports up to 265 pounds, and is equipped with shock absorption technology and a quiet motor, ensuring that your midday constitutionals won't disturb your neighbors.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte anti-aging tinted moisturizer and SPF (20% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$67.20 at Amazon (originally $84)
Amazon
The self-explanatory Pink Stuff
“Are you a parent?” wrote reviewer Dallas Gates of this reportedly miracle-working cleaning product. “Yes? Period. Buy it.” OK! This is one of scores of glowing reviews for this longtime viral product that promises to rid surfaces of stubborn stains and grime.
$4.99 at Amazon (originally $5.97)
Amazon
Canon Selphy compact photo printer (29% off)
There’s a lot of good research out there about the best photo printers to buy, but this is the one my colleague Emily Ruane had her eye on last Prime Day. She used this photo printer when she worked in fashion casting during New York Fashion Week to get near-instant images of models' faces. The picture quality was sharp and images printed quickly, which was really important. The printing method ensures that pictures come out totally dry and waterproof, and you can easily print from your phone or computer using Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB connection, or just by sticking your camera’s memory card right into a port on the printer.
$99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
Amazon
A fanatically-reviewed drugstore mascara
If your lashes have grown sparse, there’s no need to shell out for a pricy formula when one of Amazon’s best-selling and already affordable mascaras is enjoying an added discount. This reviewer-adored product is equipped with a unique conical brush that's intended help coat every single lash with the brand’s unique, cruelty-free formula.
$3.99 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
Amazon
A rechargeable electric lighter
Take it from senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe — there’s nothing like a battery-powered lighter to make your life a little easier. The device’s unique shape helps to prevent the spark from being blown out by a strong wind or rain, which is ideal if you’re using it for outdoor activities.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 power station (23% off)
This portable power station is ideal for people who love camping, tailgating or need backup energy to run important lower-wattage devices. It has a compact shape that is easy to carry and transport, has a quiet rechargeable lithium battery and can be recharged by plugging it into a wall or car outlet. It includes an AC outlet, two USB-A ports, a carport and an input for charging. Use it for laptops, smartphones, cameras and more.
$167.99 at Amazon (originally $219)
Amazon
A surprisingly well-executed toy garbage truck
This strangely lifelike toy garbage truck comes complete with a dumpster along with bins for trash, recycling and even compost. Batteries are included to power the working headlights and horn, too.
$33.99 at Amazon (typically $39.99)
Amazon
The Saem Iceland hydrating eye stick (32% off)
Perk up those peepers with this cooling eye stick from The Saem. It smooths and tones the delicate under-eye area, helping to de-puff and give you an overall awake appearance. It's great for anyone who wants to quickly and easily swipe on a little extra product to lift and help ease fine lines and darkness.
$6.79 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
Amazon
TheraIce migraine headache relief cap (26% off)
This at-home pain relief remedy can’t stop the pain from coming, but it can help to mitigate the severity of the symptoms or even just provide a bit of comfort. It offers cooling compression around the entire face and head and can help to provide a fair amount of physical comfort while also blocking out light and helping you to relax. This cap can stay cold for up to two hours, so you can put it on and do your best to drift off to sleep knowing that it’ll provide lasting relief. It is made with stretchy, moldable material that cradles the contours of your head and face, melting away pain, stress and discomfort. A reviewer even said they use it for hangovers. It also has a soft gel-filled design that helps to soothe aching heads and puffy eyes. It can also be used as a heat pack, should you ever require warmth.
$21.97 at Amazon (typically $29.95)
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa hot tub (45% off)
This inflatable hot tub features a customizable heated water system that climbs to 104 degrees and a heavenly 140 bubble jets for your own at-home spa experience. Reviewers attest to its durability and affordability; as one reviewer wrote, for this price, “I’d buy it again in a heartbeat.” The tub seats four and promises a fast, tool-free assembly — the perks of being inflatable!
$329.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
Amazon
Lifestraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag. And according to my colleague, they also make for thoughtful gifts. “I snagged a huge deal on the Lifestraw last Prime Day and bought 10 of them — I pretty much handed them out like candy to my family at Christmas, half-assuming they’d look down at it and say, ‘What is THIS?’” said my colleague Kristen Aiken. “But to my surprise and delight, they were all very well aware of what a Lifestraw was, but hadn’t actually bought any yet. They’re thrilled to take them on camping trips, and my inside-person mom is keeping some in her pantry in case we ever have an emergencies that prevent us from having clean running water.”
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $19.81+)
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (20%)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on a loved one that needs a bit of extra self-care and love. (According to our price tracker, this is the first time this beloved product has been on sale at Amazon since March.)
$51 at Amazon (originally $68+)
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic kit (70% off)
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
Amazon
Peleton Original stationary bike (24% off)
With a variety of cool features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and a built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything your spin-loving pal need for a full workout. It's a membership-based machine, so they'll need to purchase that separately (it's $44 a month) and then they'll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's a big, splurgy gift to self that you know you deserve.
$1,095 at Amazon (originally $1,445)
Amazon
iWalk portable phone charger with USB-C connection (20% off)
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone (compatible with most iPhone 15 models) charger holds one full phone charge. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. It's a great gift to slip into a white elephant pile or into a stocking.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
Amazon
GE Profile Opal 1.0 ice maker (49% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$228 at Amazon (originally $449)
Amazon
KitchenAid variable speed corded hand blender (25% off)
Make some blended soups, froth milk for your morning coffee and whisk up some eggs and butter with this powerful immersion blender from KitchenAid. All the attachments are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup as easy as possible. It's so simple to use and makes tasty, well-blended food in seconds. It's available in multiple colors.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
Amazon
Temdan waterproof phone pouch two-pack (15% off)
Compatible with smartphones up to 10 inches long, this waterproof pouch has clear windows so you can take pictures, videos and more while in the pool, ocean, rain and snow. You can also use it to store credit cards and have peace of mind knowing that you can keep out water, snow, dust, and sand with a simple snap closure.
$10.99 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
Amazon
Miss Mouth messy eater stain treater (20% off)
Come for the adorable packaging but stay for the actually-effective stain-fighting power of this magical spray. The water-based formula promises to eradicate some of the greatest offenders — including grease and coffee — and is free of phosphates, sulfates, perfumes and dyes.
$5.99 at Amazon (originally $7.50+)
Amazon
NuFace Trinity starter kit (30% off)
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving self will be swooning over this beauty.
$245 at Amazon (originally $350)
Amazon
Zojirushi stainless steel mug (54% off)
Keep your drinks hot or cold with this stylish stainless steel mug from Zojirushi. It has a slim fit that can easily be tucked into bags or cupholders and has an insulated construction and a hermetically-sealed lid that is as spill-proof as it gets.
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $49)
Amazon
A nano ionic facial steamer (49% off)
While steaming may be an unexpected addition to a beauty routine, it's likely going to become a staple once you try it out. Consider it the easiest way to get a seriously comforting at-home facial. Aficionados say helps to hydrate the skin, unclog pores and can help your products penetrate deeper. It can even make removing makeup easier. This version comes with two facial scrubbers and four extraction tools.
$25.59 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-quart BMX cooler (22% off)
Seems like everyone is all about their Yetis these days, but Igloo’s sturdy and highly effective cooler is out here on Amazon quietly boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating.
$66.64 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
Amazon
PCS Skin hyaluronic acid boosting serum (20% off)
PCA Skin is also fairly under the radar compared to other luxury brands, but their entire active ingredient-rich lineup is a gamechanger for all manner of skin issues (I am a big fan of their blemish control bar). This serum uses hyaluronic acid and more and can help to hydrate and firm aging skin. It's a powerful anti-wrinkle serum that can also be used as a spot treatment in places like crow's feet, the 11s and even around the mouth. Given my experience with the brand's other products, I'd trust any item in their lineup in a heartbeat.
$99.20 at Amazon (originally $124)
Amazon
Audio Technica Bluetooth turntable and speaker bundle (33% off)
Bust out your old vinyl and enjoy listening to classic tunes with this beautiful turntable and speaker set from Audio Technica. It is teeming with great reviews, is easy to use and connects seamlessly to wireless devices. Perfect for yourself or the audiophile in your life.

$199 at Amazon (originally $229)
Amazon
GoodBaby non-contact thermometer (15% off)
Available in four colors, this popular and highly-rated zero-contact thermometer is fast, reliable and accurate so you can have peace of mind without the struggle. It's designed to be used on people of all ages but comes in particularly handy with small children and babies. It's a must-have in every first-aid kit.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
Amazon
Lane Linen organic cotton sheets set (20% off)
There's nothing better than slipping into a fresh pair of new sheets, and this cool, crisp cotton set is just what you've been dreaming of. It includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and a pillowcase (sizes above twin include two pillowcases). You can get it in sizes twin, twin XL, full, RV/short queen, queen, king, California king in a variety of colors.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29+)
Amazon
Boy Smells candle (30% off)
It doesn't get much cooler than Boy Smells candles, and now that you can get them on Amazon it's never been easier to enjoy this chic brand's deliciously cozy scents. Pick from a few of their most popular fragrances and watch your loved ones' faces light up with delight this holiday season. These candles have an up to 50-hour burn time and are made with a coconut and beeswax blend that lasts longer and is better for you than paraffin candle wax.
$26.60 at Amazon (originally $38)
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch espresso machine (20% off)
Get the dreamiest lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home with this high-tech, beautiful espresso coffee maker from Breville. It's available in three colors and includes an easy-to-use touch screen and milk frother.
$799.95 at Amazon (originally $1,099.95)
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (24% off)
Upgrade your loved one's television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream from their favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant and couldn't be eaiser to use.
$37.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)

