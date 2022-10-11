So Many Of Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Explorian-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B07CX95VRT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix Explorian blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Explorian-Professional-Grade-Low-Profile-Container/dp/B07CX95VRT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vitamix Explorian blender</a>, a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple AirPods Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Stand-Beater/dp/B01HKAUIFO?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid&#x27;s mini stand mixer," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Stand-Beater/dp/B01HKAUIFO?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63371d09e4b08e0e606d98bf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">KitchenAid's mini stand mixer,</a> all on sale for Early Access Prime Day.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

You don’t have to like astrology to care about stars. If you read reviews before hitting “buy,” you already know the power of the five-star rating on Amazon. But with the constant fluctuation of deals on the site, you don’t always always have the time to hunt for the best prices on these reviewer-beloved goods. That’s why we’ve pulled the highest-rated products on sale during Early Access Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday to help you stack up on the things you need while still keeping your high standards in place.

From AirPods to KitchenAid mixers, we’ve found the best deals on timeless items, with positive reviews to back them up. Every product featured below has thousands of 5-star reviews from satisfied customers who would buy them again. These are great items for getting a start on holiday shopping or to treat yourself to something you’ve always had your eye on.

1
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (6% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 123,794 reviews

This is your sign it's time to get AirPods. The Pro model is water-resistant and fast-charging, and has a microphone included, along with volume control.

Promising review: "I've bought other wireless devices, but none have the battery life, quality sound, or excellent noise cancellation that these bad boys have. The noise cancellation works so well that I can't hear myself talking when I talk on the phone with people. It takes getting used to but it really does cancel out nearly all external sound." — Ecostarr
$234.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
2
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones (30% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 7,456 reviews

Enjoy your music or podcast in peace with these noise-canceling wireless headphones from Bose. Ideal for people who like over-ear headphones, instead of just buds, they come in white and black.

Promising review: "Absolutely adore these headphones! My life has never been so peaceful. :) Sound quality is great, they work fantasticly on calls, the battery is wonderful..! Can't fault them!" — Chloe Lewis-Stamp
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
3
Amazon
Tushy classic 2.0 bidet (29% off)
Rating: 4.6 stars and 8,422 reviews

There's nothing like feeling fresh. This Tushy bidet easily connects to most existing home toilets and has a self-cleaning nozzle.

Promising review: "I got this as a joke when my girlfriend had to get a colonoscopy.. it took less than 5 minutes to install we were giggling at first, ..but after we actually tried it... Angels sang .. if you don't have one of these, you are missing out... Ooooohhhhy....myyyyy .goooooodddd I now feel like an animal when I poop in public and have to use toilet paper... This is one of the best things I ever bought" — 504deist
$49 at Amazon (originally $69)
4
Amazon
Apple Watch series 7 (15% off)
Rating: 4.8 stars and 48,106 reviews

Sure, it's a watch, but it also has a fitness tracker, GPS, pedometer, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and music player. And it can tell you the weather and elevation. Seems silly not to get one.

Promising review: "I tried multiple inexpensive, yet highly rated smart watches. I found them all to be inefficient. I finally bought my Apple Watch and couldn’t be happier. I should have done it a long time ago. It has all of the features, easy to read, easy to use and easy to connect to my Apple devices. It doesn’t pay to go cheap. This is worth the money." — Stacey Papier
$339.98 at Amazon (originally $399)
5
Amazon
Kitchenaid Mini Plus tilt-head stand (32% off)
Rating: 4.8 stars and 2,677 reviews

A lighter mixer that packs a big punch, this Kitchenaid mini has all the power of its big sibling, yet comes in a more compact shape that's ideal for smaller kitchens. It comes in 10 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this for myself, as my old mixer was 50 years old and needed to be replaced. I have used it several times and love it. Several friends and family members had highly recommended it. I was not disappointed. It's just the right size for cakes and cookies. My sister owns the larger, and heavier one and she wishes that she had this one instead. Thanks." — Donna Dimsha
$259.99 at Amazon (originally $379.95)
6
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 14,838 reviews

Sooth and moisturize your lips with this leave-on overnight lip mask. The berry formula will give you something to smile about.

Promising review: "I am SO HAPPY I tried this. I have been so frustrated the past year or so with relentlessly dry lips. Nothing else works for me, I have tried tons of chapsticks, lip balms, lip masks, lip scrubs and no matter what my lips are always so dry. I decided to try this despite it being kind of expensive for me, and 100% is worth it. Noticed a huge difference within two days, my lips are well moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages. I just use this as my go to lip moisturizer now, day or night. The vanilla smells like a cupcake it’s amazing, not too sweet as to be sickening. I absolutely recommend this and it’s one of my staples going forward." — Kate
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
7
Amazon
Vitamix Explorian blender (14% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 8,290 reviews

Chop, blend, grind, puree and heat with this magical, mythical blender that can make a frosty margarita and piping hot soups and stews. It has 10 variable speeds and a 64-ounce container to make larger or smaller meals.

Promising review: "The blender is easy to operate and has the power to make my smoothie creamy without the pieces of veggie that my other blender could not chop fine enough." — love to cook
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $349.95)
8
Amazon
Home Hero 17-piece kitchen knife set (35% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 35,609 reviews

Keep your knives where you can see them with this 17-piece "floating" set. It includes a sharpener, peeler, kitchen shears and 13 professional chef knives.

Promising review: "Looks just like the photo. I’ve had it for a few months now and there has been no discoloration. Comes very sharp and has really upgraded the look of my kitchen. It’s classy and has def been noticed by guests. Would easily buy for a housewarming gift." — Destiny
$$44.99 at Amazon (originally $68.99)
9
Amazon
PicassoTiles 100-piece set (30% off)
Rating: 4.9 stars and 29,630 reviews

Build and create without making a mess with this set of colorful clear magnetic tiles. They come in a variety of shapes, allowing you and your little ones to make anything you can think of.

Promising review: "These Picasso magnets are amazing, durable and last a while. In my day job, I work with Special Needs and Autistic kiddos. These magnets hold up to some incredible play with my clients, and even survive tantrum behavior like being thrown into walls and across the room. They are sturdy, bright, colorful, and the magnets last a long time." — Cody
$33.59 at Amazon (originally $47.99)
10
Amazon
Amazon Basics neoprene workout dumbbells (14% off)
Rating: 4.8 stars and 71,363 reviews

Set up your home workout station with this set of two highly-rated neoprene dumbbell hand weights. They come in 11 colors and 12 different weights, to help you find your exercise rhythm.

Promising review: "Fits anywhere. Easy to use. Stand makes changing the intensity of your workout very easy. Fit nicely in any size hands." — Virginia
$28.31 at Amazon (originally $32.79)
11
Amazon
High-waisted capri leggings with pockets (47% off)
Rating: 4.6 stars and 25,328 reviews

Buttery soft while still giving you support and life, these capri leggings have it all — including pockets. They come in 22 colors from XS-3XL.

Promising review: "These capri length leggings are one of the most comfortable I have ever worn. The legs fit snuggly without leaving lines and indents, waist sits just below the navel, and the side pockets are very functional and handy. Great for casual wear, running errands, hanging around the house, or working out." — JodyC
Size M in black: $17.59 at Amazon (Originally $32.95)
12
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (55% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 109,596 reviews

Make oral hygiene fun with this electric water flosser. It has a refillable tank and a small removable handheld massager to reach all over your mouth.

Promising review: "My dentist told me floss more. Ughhhh. And then she recommended this! I was a little hesitant at first, but I watched a couple of videos on how to use it, and thought I'd give it a shot. We love it so much! Sometimes I'm super excited to go floss. Crazy but true." — OxfordCommaMomma
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
13
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ (38% off)
Rating: 4.3 stars and 1,609 reviews

The definition of set it and forget it is this iRobot Roomba automatic vacuum. The 14+ model empties its own bin for up to 60 days, so you can enjoy clean floors with minimal effort.

Promising review: "Upgraded from fist generation of iRobot to the i4 with emptying tank. The new technology makes it vacuum in straight rows, most of the time. It remembers where it left off after it empties the bag. LOVE IT!" — Cynthia Train
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
14
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (64% off)
Rating: 4.5 stars and 5,363 reviews

With built-in heating pads, this eye massager is like a hot compress from the future, meant to help sooth puffy or dry eyes. It has five massage modes and can connect with Bluetooth to play music.

Promising review: "I mainly purchased this eye mask because I have dry eyes and need warm compress. I fell in love. The music is so soothing and u can pair it to your music. For me, it helped with my headache too. I would totally buy again." — Hannah
$42.97 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
15
Amazon
Ninja AF101 air fryer (35% off)
Rating: 4.8 stars and 39,130 reviews

Fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate with this versatile, 4-quart Ninja air fryer. It has a ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate that holds up to two pounds of food.

Promising review: "Wow, this thing is great. So, we finally broke down and got an air fryer. I read the reviews and for the money this Ninja one looked like the best deal. Let me tell you something this thing is great. So, it cooks faster than an oven but probably slower than deep frying. It produces crisp, good tasting food that is almost as good as fried." — kristie
$84.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
16
Amazon
Cosori electric gooseneck kettle (19% off)
Rating: 4.8 reviews and 12,861 ratings

Bring the cafe to your kitchen with this sleek electric gooseneck kettle. It has six heat settings for different types of teas and coffee, ensuring the perfect cup.

Promising review: "I saw this kettle on my friend's counter and fell in love with the look of it! They said they loved it. I checked it out but waited a year to order, contemplating whether I really needed such an $$$ indulgence. I decided to go for it and get for my B Day. I absolutely love this little kettle. It warms up the water so fast and has several heat level options. So happy with it. I can't speak to how easy it is to clean since I've only had it for a few days." — setapart9
$56.51 at Amazon (Originally$69.99)
17
Amazon
Waterproof wireless earbuds (15% off)
Rating: 4.3 stars and 325,209 reviews

Dip your toe into the wireless earbud game without spending too much money with these waterproof Bluetooth ear buds. They come in five colors.

Promising review: "For the price and comfort, well worth it. Love how it has different sized earbud pieces for comfort and fit. It can fit my husbands large ears and my small ones with a change of the earbud pads. Its very clear and crisp in terms of sound and set up was easy. You can also use one at a time, instead of both, which is nice. Plus water resistant while working out is VERY nice for working out or pool side. Also, there is wireless charging but I often opt for charging with a cable." — Kumiko
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $25.99)
