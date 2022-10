So Many Of Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day

Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)

4.7 stars and 14,838 reviewsSooth and moisturize your lips with this leave-on overnight lip mask. The berry formula will give you something to smile about."I am SO HAPPY I tried this. I have been so frustrated the past year or so with relentlessly dry lips. Nothing else works for me, I have tried tons of chapsticks, lip balms, lip masks, lip scrubs and no matter what my lips are always so dry. I decided to try this despite it being kind of expensive for me, and 100% is worth it. Noticed a huge difference within two days, my lips are well moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages. I just use this as my go to lip moisturizer now, day or night. The vanilla smells like a cupcake it’s amazing, not too sweet as to be sickening. I absolutely recommend this and it’s one of my staples going forward." — Kate