ShoppingBeautyMakeuphair

This Amazon Sale Is The Secret Savings Event For Beauty Lovers

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale has discounts on dermatologist-recommended skin care, hair styling products and your favorite everyday basics.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Body-Interchangeable-Attachments/dp/B08DLJ6LPW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="PMD Clean Body silicone brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Body-Interchangeable-Attachments/dp/B08DLJ6LPW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">PMD Clean Body silicone brush</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mario-Badescu-Acne-Repair-Kit/dp/B000YBIOB2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="acne care set by Mario Badescu" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mario-Badescu-Acne-Repair-Kit/dp/B000YBIOB2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">acne care set by Mario Badescu</a> and Kristen Ess' extra gentle <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kristin-Extra-Gentle-Shampoo-Conditioner/dp/B07BFH1PR1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shampoo and conditioner set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kristin-Extra-Gentle-Shampoo-Conditioner/dp/B07BFH1PR1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=65314b64e4b0da897ab724a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shampoo and conditioner set</a>.
Amazon
The PMD Clean Body silicone brush, an acne care set by Mario Badescu and Kristen Ess' extra gentle shampoo and conditioner set.

As a devout beauty nerd, I’ve noticed some people still don’t know that Amazon carries all their favorite makeup, skin care and hair care essentials at reasonable prices. Sales like today’s Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul present the perfect opportunity to stock up on notable beauty goods.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale

Through Nov. 5, save on everything from the clinical skin care formulations of StriVectin and an internet-famed foot exfoliating mask to beloved French pharmacy staples. The savings event also includes some of the top-selling items from Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

If you want to cut right to the chase and see what we believe is worth shopping, explore the list of beauty products ahead, or peruse the entire sale for yourself from the link above before all the fun comes to an end.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Baby Foot foot peel mask (20% with coupon)
If you're not a fan of using cheese grater-like instruments to tackle rough heels and stubborn calluses, you may want to try this exfoliating foot mask that uses a blend of powerful natural acids such as lactic, malic, glycolic and salicylic to slough of dead skin without any scrubbing on your end.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $25)
2
Amazon
Kitsch satin pillow rollers (20% off)
These satin-covered heatless rollers create fluffy, long-lasting blowout-style curls without the damage of a curling iron, and can be worn while you sleep, travel or lounge around the house. This set by Kitsch comes with six pillow-soft rollers with snap ends to help them easily stay in place.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
3
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio miceller cleansing water (20% off)
The Bioderma Sensibio cleansing water, a French pharmacy staple and a favorite among skin care enthusiasts who swear by double cleansing, is the micellar water that launched a thousand micellar waters. It's a gentle and easy way to cleanse your skin and remove makeup and impurities without stripping the moisture barrier, while cucumber extract refreshes.
$10.39 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
4
Amazon
CND nail strengthener (30% off)
Thin, peeling and brittle nails are no match for this fortifying treatment from CND that uses a blend of seed extracts and fatty acid-rich oils in a protective lacquer coating that leaves a healthy, glossy finish.
$14.35 at Amazon (originally $20.50)
5
Amazon
Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing balm (15% off)
Those who suffer from eczema, atopic dermatitis or simply chronically troubled skin may find relief in this rich and comforting balm that can reduce redness, calm itching and replenish a compromised skin barrier by replenishing the lipids in the skin.
$30.60 at Amazon (typically $34)
6
Amazon
Erborian CC Water foundation gel (20% off)
This truly innovative product from Korean beauty brand Erborian is part foundation and part skin care. The ultra-light and dewy-finish gel formula applies white and instantly adapts to your skin tone. It's supplemented with soothing centella asiatica, a beloved ingredient commonly found in Korean skin care, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. Grab this in three flexible shades.
$20 at Amazon (originally $25)
7
Amazon
Erborian centella cleansing gel (20% off)
The brand is also responsible for this daily cleansing gel, suitable for all skin types and enriched with centella asiatica to soothe the skin. It also contains squalane, a power emollient that can hydrate and soften rough skin.
$28.80 at Amazon (originally $36)
8
Amazon
L'Oreal Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum and pro-retinol moisturizer (around 20% off)
This duo for aging skin features L'Oreal's Revitalift pure hyaluronic acid serum to draw moisture into the skin and its Triple Power moisturizer, which is enriched with pro-retinol, an ingredient essential for combating the early signs of premature skin aging by promoting collagen production.
$36.86 at Amazon (typically $44.99)
9
Amazon
Mario Badescu acne care kit (20%)
One of Mario Badescu's beloved bestsellers is included in this trio of acne care products, which contain both sulfur and salicylic acid to treat acne synergistically. The sulfur in these formulas works by drawing impurities from the blemish, while the salicylic acid eliminates redness and zinc oxide absorbs excess oil to effectively dry out and reduce the appearance of the pimple overnight.
$36.80 at Amazon (originally $46)
10
Amazon
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced neck cream (20% off)
Formulated specifically for the neck and décolleté, this firming cream from Strivectin features a complex that claims to visibly lift skin, improve elasticity and target those pesky horizontal neck lines. A brightening botanical complex also helps address uneven skin tone and prevent moisture loss.
$76 at Amazon (originally $95)
11
Amazon
PMD Clean Body smart cleansing device and attachments (20% off)
PMD Clean has created some of my favorite cleaning devices, including this body brush that can help improve skin texture, reduce body acne and tone the skin. The antimicrobial silicone brush head uses 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down impurities from pores while simultaneously massaging the skin, and it comes with three interchangeable attachments, including a body massager and a polishing pad.
$127.20 at Amazon (originally $159)
12
Amazon
Klorane dry shampoo (50% off)
Dry shampoo can be notorious for leaving a white, chalky residue on hair. This extra-gentle formula by Klorane is white cast-free and powered by oat milk extract organically farmed from France to reduce excess oil, dirt and odor from the scalp and hair while also providing volume.
$2 at Amazon (originally $24)
13
Amazon
Foreo Luna Mini 3 and UFO Mini 2 gift set (57% off)
This four-piece gift set from Foreo, an innovative Swedish skin care brand, contains mini versions of their facial cleansing brush and light device as well as two of the brands’s skin care products: a foaming cleanser and a pearl-infused brightening mask.

The Luna 3 device employs all the hallmark qualities of a good sonic facial cleansing device: It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet also effective enough to eliminate every stitch of debris in its path. It uses ultrasonic vibrations that are channeled through soft and hypoallergenic bristles to effectively remove residue while clearing the way for better skin care product absorption.

The UFO 2 is a five-in-one facial device designed to push skin care ingredients deeper into the epidermis, while also offering the myriad benefits of light therapy and sonic massage. You can choose between eight different full-spectrum and ultraviolet-free light settings, each one aimed at addressing a specific skin concern, from collagen loss to acne and inflammation to dullness.
$107.40 at Amazon (originally $249)
14
Amazon
Colgate Optic White teeth whitening kit (42%)
Colgate's Optic White teeth whitening system includes a pre-loaded pen with a hydrogen peroxide-based gel that's enamel-safe and won't cause sensitivity. The precision tip allows you to pinpoint specific teeth or stains while the formula claims to lighten teeth more than two shades in as little as three days when used as directed. The kit also comes with a flexible LED light device that utilizes purple wave light to boost whitening power.
$28.99 at Amazon (typically $49.96)
15
Amazon
Bio-Oil trial size skin care set (16% off)
All of the deeply calming and skin-improving capabilities that Bio-Oil is known for are packed into this three-piece skin care set that includes trial sized versions of the brand's lightweight body lotion, dry skin healing gel and classic skin care oil. The nourishing formula absorbs into the skin and is fortified with a number of humectants plus vitamin E to protect skin from cellular damage and chamomile oil to soothe inflammation. It's loved for improving the appearance of scars, stretch marks and even hyperpigmentation.
$27.33 at Amazon (typically $32.45)
16
Amazon
Christophe Robin regenerating hair mask (20% off)
Made with prickly pear seed oil and inula extract, this intensive hair mask promises to restore dry, damaged and chemically treated hair while protecting and reviving pigments so tresses are sumptuous and restored.
$55 at Amazon (originally $69)

Before You Go

A five-pack of makeup sponges

There Are Secretly Tons Of Popular Indie Beauty Brands On Amazon

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE