I Was A Kindle Skeptic — But Here’s Why It’s Actually Worth Every Penny

“I absolutely LOVE my kindle. I can’t believe I was living without this. While I love physical books, this has been a game changer. I was skeptical about the screen size compared to a printed book, but I haven’t once thought that since I got it. It’s light and I can take it anywhere, being able to also read on my phone if I don’t have my kindle has been great. Seeing my reading speed has been fun and pushes me to keep reading. I love it so much I’m contemplating returning physical books so I can read them on my kindle instead!” — Brandon

“Worth every penny! I was skeptical! I am absolutely in love!” — Crystal

“I was slightly skeptical about a Kindle, but after lugging several books on a vacation and watching my fiancée by the pool with just her kindle I decided to pull the trigger. Reading on the PaperWhite is much more enjoyable than a phone or tablet and I find myself reading much more because of the ease of picking it up and reading a few pages quickly. I’ve read 6 different books already on it which if they were paper would now just be sitting on a shelf.” — Michael Walter

“I’ve been told to buy kindle for years, since I am an avid reader. However I didn’t want to cave in to the technology of it cause there’s nothing like feeling a book in your hand. Unfortunately after having shoulder surgery, holding a book became harder and harder and I finally gave in and purchased the simplest version I found. I am sooooo happy I did. I have now read like 5 books in a month because it’s just so easy to carry this everywhere. Battery is super long lasting. Something freezes and I can’t seem to understand why, but if like me you just want to read books easily this is actually perfect. I also like the night mode since I didn’t want to be blinded with white light before bed. This became my new favorite gadget.” — Stella

“I seriously cannot believe I’m typing a 5 star review for a kindle. I’ve always been all about physical books..back when they first came out, I got a nook. And I hated it. I’ve been against ereaders since. I’ve long since run out of room for physical books, so i decided to cave and give the kindle a shot - fully intending on returning it. OH MY GOD, I am in LOVE. The backlight is amazing. Almost no glare. It looks like real book pages. I read an entire book in one day on it - no headache, no eye ache. It was like really reading a physical copy. It’s easy to hold, and comfortable in my hands. I am going to get a pop socket for it, just so it’s even easier to hold.Overall - I love this kindle and my mind has been completely changed on Ereaders now. I’ll still buy the physical copy of select books, like series I’ve already started and need to finish my collection, but anything else will be on the kindle!! If you’re considering it - take this as your sign to give it a shot!” — Journey

“I wanted to wait until I read an entire book on it before I wrote my review. I am SO happy and in love with my kindle! I am a die-hard physical book copy girly, and debated ever getting an e-reader. I’m going on a cruise soon and wanted something that was easier to travel with, but I have to say that getting an e-reader was one of the best decisions I’ve made as far as purchases this year. I don’t regret it whatsoever, and maneuvering around the Home Screen is very easy for a newbie to learn. I love how lightweight it is, and the size is perfect and fits comfortably in my hands while using a pop socket as well. I am excited to get a handful of books downloaded on my kindle before my trip, and avoid wrecking my physical copies due to travel. If you’re on on the fence about getting a kindle, just get it! You will thank yourself later.” — 907Starwolf

“I always thought a Kindle was super useless because I already had an iPad and my physical books, but this is something else. I bought a Paperwhite, it is the perfect size for my hands, is not heavy, and is super easy on the eyes. I do not know what kind of sorcery is but my eyes feel so good when reading at night. 10/10 recommend.” — abby