I Was A Kindle Skeptic — But Here’s Why It’s Actually Worth Every Penny

Like many bookworms, I’ve long been loyal to physical books. For years, I was not just skeptical of e-readers like the Kindle — I went a step further and I swore I’d never use them. Do e-readers not rob us of the soul of reading books? Why succumb to another unnecessary device? My reluctance to try an e-reader persisted even as other obsessive readers I knew began using them. When I remarked on their acquisition, I was told that the Kindle was actually pretty awesome. After all, it held thousands of titles in one slim, half-pound device.
Now completely devoted to my Kindle Paperwhite, I realize how wrong I was for disregarding e-readers right off the bat. That’s because the real issue is not whether e-readers or physical books are better, but how both e-readers and physical books can serve us book lovers in different situations.
I am not advocating for the wholesale substitution of our physical books for e-readers. No. What I am suggesting is that the Kindle is an excellent and incomparable tool for enabling us readers to read as much as possible, wherever we are.
For example: Anyone who loves to read knows how difficult it is to transport multiple books, whether up a flight of stairs, through the airport or (worst of all) during a housing move. Physical books get heavy fast. With the Kindle, instead of lugging around a 15-pound bag of books from place to place, I can hold thousands of titles at a fraction of the weight in my bag or a large pocket, completely comfortably. This has been nothing short of game-changing.
Another perk? With the Kindle, I don’t have to choose which titles to travel with. Because of the weight and bulkiness of physical books, you really can only take so many with you at a time — and inevitably, whichever titles you leave behind are the ones you’ll want to read once you’re away from your bookshelf. With the Kindle, this predicament simply solves itself: All your books come with you, all the time.
The Kindle’s lightweight size and incredible portability while holding a full library of books has actually enabled me to read more than before (many reviewers agree with me). All of my titles are always within hands reach, meaning it’s always a good time to read. This has been such a pleasure that I’m now laughably sure that the Kindle is not soulless. How could it be soulless when it’s helping me read more?
Fellow technophobes might worry about maneuvering the Kindle, about having to remember to charge it or about its light hurting your eyes at night. In my experience, these concerns were unfounded. The Kindle Paperwhite’s charge lasts for a staggering multiple weeks, even months, on end. I actually find myself stunned at how infrequently I have to charge mine, unlike my phone or laptop computer; if you embark on a several-week trip, you almost certainly will not have to worry about losing charge. I find the interface of the Kindle surprisingly intuitive, and the Paperwhite’s display mimics the appearance of paper and is easy on the eyes (some reviewers say it’s even easier on their eyes than physical books). I’m able to read in bed and go right to sleep afterwards; you can also easily adjust the brightness and warmth to your liking. You can even adjust the text size and boldness for added visibility.
Another benefit of the Kindle, for better or worse? I’m now so used to scrolling on my phone and staring at a screen that I’ve found it easier to incorporate reading into my life by adding a device option to my arsenal. I still keep my favorite titles in physical copy, but I am loving trying out new titles on my e-reader.
And you don’t have to stop using the public library ― you can take books out from it on your Kindle. I’ve been able to recapture some of the joy of library reading by utilizing the Libby app, which allows you to check out e-books from your local library and have them sent directly to your Kindle. I almost exclusively use Libby to check out e-books, but I’ve found that Kindle e-books tend to be significantly more affordable than physical books, too, often running for less than $5.
All in all, my Kindle has been worth every penny and I only wish I took the plunge sooner.
“I absolutely LOVE my kindle. I can’t believe I was living without this. While I love physical books, this has been a game changer. I was skeptical about the screen size compared to a printed book, but I haven’t once thought that since I got it. It’s light and I can take it anywhere, being able to also read on my phone if I don’t have my kindle has been great. Seeing my reading speed has been fun and pushes me to keep reading. I love it so much I’m contemplating returning physical books so I can read them on my kindle instead!” — Brandon
“Worth every penny! I was skeptical! I am absolutely in love!” — Crystal
“I was slightly skeptical about a Kindle, but after lugging several books on a vacation and watching my fiancée by the pool with just her kindle I decided to pull the trigger. Reading on the PaperWhite is much more enjoyable than a phone or tablet and I find myself reading much more because of the ease of picking it up and reading a few pages quickly. I’ve read 6 different books already on it which if they were paper would now just be sitting on a shelf.” — Michael Walter
“I’ve been told to buy kindle for years, since I am an avid reader. However I didn’t want to cave in to the technology of it cause there’s nothing like feeling a book in your hand. Unfortunately after having shoulder surgery, holding a book became harder and harder and I finally gave in and purchased the simplest version I found. I am sooooo happy I did. I have now read like 5 books in a month because it’s just so easy to carry this everywhere. Battery is super long lasting. Something freezes and I can’t seem to understand why, but if like me you just want to read books easily this is actually perfect. I also like the night mode since I didn’t want to be blinded with white light before bed. This became my new favorite gadget.” — Stella
“I seriously cannot believe I’m typing a 5 star review for a kindle. I’ve always been all about physical books..back when they first came out, I got a nook. And I hated it. I’ve been against ereaders since. I’ve long since run out of room for physical books, so i decided to cave and give the kindle a shot - fully intending on returning it. OH MY GOD, I am in LOVE. The backlight is amazing. Almost no glare. It looks like real book pages. I read an entire book in one day on it - no headache, no eye ache. It was like really reading a physical copy. It’s easy to hold, and comfortable in my hands. I am going to get a pop socket for it, just so it’s even easier to hold.Overall - I love this kindle and my mind has been completely changed on Ereaders now. I’ll still buy the physical copy of select books, like series I’ve already started and need to finish my collection, but anything else will be on the kindle!! If you’re considering it - take this as your sign to give it a shot!” — Journey
“I wanted to wait until I read an entire book on it before I wrote my review. I am SO happy and in love with my kindle! I am a die-hard physical book copy girly, and debated ever getting an e-reader. I’m going on a cruise soon and wanted something that was easier to travel with, but I have to say that getting an e-reader was one of the best decisions I’ve made as far as purchases this year. I don’t regret it whatsoever, and maneuvering around the Home Screen is very easy for a newbie to learn. I love how lightweight it is, and the size is perfect and fits comfortably in my hands while using a pop socket as well. I am excited to get a handful of books downloaded on my kindle before my trip, and avoid wrecking my physical copies due to travel. If you’re on on the fence about getting a kindle, just get it! You will thank yourself later.” — 907Starwolf
“I always thought a Kindle was super useless because I already had an iPad and my physical books, but this is something else. I bought a Paperwhite, it is the perfect size for my hands, is not heavy, and is super easy on the eyes. I do not know what kind of sorcery is but my eyes feel so good when reading at night. 10/10 recommend.” — abby