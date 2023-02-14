ShoppingbookssalesElectronics

Attention, Readers: The Latest Kindle Is 25% Off Today

With its ultra lightweight design and upgraded display, this new e-reader is beloved by bookworms.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/kindle-the-lightest-and-most-compact-kindle/dp/B09SWV3BYH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63eb9678e4b0255caaee1a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kindle&#x27;s 2022 6-inch e-reader" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eb9678e4b0255caaee1a86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/kindle-the-lightest-and-most-compact-kindle/dp/B09SWV3BYH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63eb9678e4b0255caaee1a86%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Kindle's 2022 6-inch e-reader</a>
Amazon
Kindle's 2022 6-inch e-reader

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If reading more is on your list of resolutions for the new year, right now is your best chance to take a step toward your goal. For a limited time, you can get the newest Kindle e-reader for only $74.99 (25% off) at Amazon and Target. And according to Target’s site, its sale ends today — so be sure to act fast.

The 6-inch model hit the market in October of last year and offers a ton of neat features bookworms will surely love, including an ultra lightweight design, upgraded high-resolution display, extended battery life and twice as much storage as previous models so you can dig into even more juicy books. It comes in black and blue, and has a compact design that you can easily store and take on the go.

$74.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
$74.99 at Target (originally $99.99)

And if you’re on the fence about reading your favorite books on a device, know the Kindle’s screen is glare-free and has a paper-like display so it feels similar to reading a physical book. It also has an adjustable front light and dark mode to make reading easy both in the daytime and in the wee hours of the night.

If you need a little more convincing on whether this Kindle is right for you, let these glowing Amazon reviews further persuade you (plus, it already has over 1,500 five-star ratings):

“So far my favorite purchase from Amazon. I’m a dad constantly moving around and I was having trouble sitting down and enjoying a good book. I’m able to read my kindle when I feed my son, when I’m on breaks at work, and when I’m winding down. If I have to set it down, it’s easy to take with me and start back where I left off. I honestly prefer reading from actual paper and ink, but the kindle just makes it so much easier.” — Evan Zamora

“I haven’t had a kindle since they first came out, but I love having one again! I like the simplicity of this; I just wanted to read a book, and this is perfect for that. It fits nicely in my purse without weighing it down, and the battery lasts long enough that I can bring it wherever I go and pull it out wherever/whenever!” — April Doyle

“Got my new Kindle today and I couldn’t be happier. I love to read but holding most books for more than 15 minutes hurts my hands. Thanks arthritis! I own an older Kindle Fire and it was just OK. It was bulky and my hands couldn’t take it. This new Kindle is a game changer! Compact, light, easy to use and, best of all, it fits in my purse so I can take it anywhere. Seriously, what’s not to love? If you love to read and struggle with arthritis then this is the perfect e-reader for you.” — Msdusti

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds

5 Wireless Earbuds That Are Just As Good As AirPods

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren’t Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Work/Life

How To Sell Your Ideas To Others At Work

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna’s Pregnancy That Show We’re All Getting Better At This

Food & Drink

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

25 TikTok Cleaning Products With Satisfying Results

Home & Living

This Psychological Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Get Rihanna's Exact Super Bowl Halftime Look With These 3 Products

Shopping

16 Emergency Items You Should Have In Case Of An Earthquake, According To Experts

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

A Film Expert Explains Why Your TV Really Needs A Soundbar (And Which Ones To Buy)

Shopping

The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers Who Are Always On The Computer

Shopping

The Best Pilates Equipment For Home Workouts

Shopping

38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner's Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Home & Living

5 Tricks To Take Better iPhone Photos At Night, According To Photographers

Shopping

This Sushi Chef-Approved Rice Cooker Will Make Perfect Rice Every Time

Parenting

How To Understand What Prenatal Genetic Test Results Actually Mean

Home & Living

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Wellness

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone