“So far my favorite purchase from Amazon. I’m a dad constantly moving around and I was having trouble sitting down and enjoying a good book. I’m able to read my kindle when I feed my son, when I’m on breaks at work, and when I’m winding down. If I have to set it down, it’s easy to take with me and start back where I left off. I honestly prefer reading from actual paper and ink, but the kindle just makes it so much easier.” — Evan Zamora

“I haven’t had a kindle since they first came out, but I love having one again! I like the simplicity of this; I just wanted to read a book, and this is perfect for that. It fits nicely in my purse without weighing it down, and the battery lasts long enough that I can bring it wherever I go and pull it out wherever/whenever!” — April Doyle

“Got my new Kindle today and I couldn’t be happier. I love to read but holding most books for more than 15 minutes hurts my hands. Thanks arthritis! I own an older Kindle Fire and it was just OK. It was bulky and my hands couldn’t take it. This new Kindle is a game changer! Compact, light, easy to use and, best of all, it fits in my purse so I can take it anywhere. Seriously, what’s not to love? If you love to read and struggle with arthritis then this is the perfect e-reader for you.” — Msdusti