We Found Amazon's Best Memorial Day Deals To Shop This Weekend

Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum (21% off)

Dyson’s beloved Animal vacuums are designed for pet lovers and notable for sucking up pet hair from all sorts of surfaces, like couches, cars and rugs. This new upright bagless model can even groom your pet. With a detangling motor bar that clears pet hair from the brush as you clean, you won’t have to stop and unclog it as you tidy up your home. This vac comes with four interchangeable tools and heads, including a stair tool, a tangle-free turbine tool for taking pet hair off furniture and cars, a combination tool for hard-to-reach areas like blinds and ceilings and an actual pet grooming tool that you can use on your medium- and long-haired pets. Talk about multifunctional!