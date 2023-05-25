ShoppingsalesMemorial Day

We Found Amazon's Best Memorial Day Deals To Shop This Weekend

It's your one-stop shop for the very best deals currently available at Amazon, and each one is better than the last.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon hot brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Revlon hot brush</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/whall-Stainless-Toaster-6-Settings-Removable/dp/B0BHP4MN6D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="four-slot toaster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/whall-Stainless-Toaster-6-Settings-Removable/dp/B0BHP4MN6D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">four-slot toaster</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot%C3%82%C2%AE-Roomba%C3%82%C2%AE-Connected-Self-Emptying-Renewed/dp/B0BQ923KPR?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot robot vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot%C3%82%C2%AE-Roomba%C3%82%C2%AE-Connected-Self-Emptying-Renewed/dp/B0BQ923KPR?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6467bb4ce4b0bfd6448202d2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iRobot robot vacuum</a>.
A Revlon hot brush, four-slot toaster and an iRobot robot vacuum.

Memorial Day weekend is mere days away, signaling the unofficial start of summer and, for devoted shoppers, one of the biggest sales events of the year. Between dips in the pool, barbecues and general relaxation, it’s the perfect time to splurge on just about everything, including home items, kitchen gadgets, beauty products and even utilitarian everyday products. That said, getting a handle on the sheer volume of available sales can be incredibly overwhelming, which is why we’ve done the hard work for you.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the very best, can’t-miss Memorial Day sales at Amazon across every category, including home, design, style, beauty, wellness and more. It’s your one-stop shop for the very best deals currently available at Amazon, and each one is better than the last.

1
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer hot brush (30% off)
This 3-in-1 styling tool with incredible reviews is currently 30% off. The tool is universally beloved by customers with nearly every type of hair, and the already affordable price point makes it a popular buy. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined styling process and a picture-ready hairdo. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. And the ergonomic design feels nice in your hand, so you won't get sore as you style away. Plus, this latest version has a new and improved motor that will last longer than the original.
$27.90 at Amazon (originally $39.87)
2
Amazon
iRobot Roomba s9+ self-emptying vacuum (25% off)
Take advantage of a limited-time sale on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. After doing its cleaning rounds, it plugs back into its base where it empties all the dirt. It can collect up to 60 days' worth of floor dust, meaning you only need to fuss with it every other month. You'll never go back to regular vacuums again!
$599 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
3
Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan (25% off)
This multipurpose fan and air purifier from Dyson is an absolute game-changer. I've had one for several years now and don't know how I ever managed without it. It eliminates pollutants while generating and projecting purified air into the room. The filter is easy to change, plus it removes odors and gases, has multiple strength levels and rotates.
$299 at Amazon (originally $399.99)
4
Amazon
Colgate Optic White overnight whitening pen (40% off)
This flash deal at Amazon is perfect for anyone who wants to try teeth whitening. The whitener pen is great at removing years of stains and is gentle enough to use on sensitive gums. It features a precision brush and clickable top that easily dispenses a controlled amount of gel.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
5
Amazon
An affordable juicer (30% off)
Juicers are generally pricey kitchen gadgets, but this sale makes one much more accessible. Available in five different colors, this juicer has a powerful high-speed motor, a wide mouth and is easy to clean thanks to its detachable parts. It gives you all the benefits of a home juicer without the hassle.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $56.99)
6
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum (21% off)
Dyson’s beloved Animal vacuums are designed for pet lovers and notable for sucking up pet hair from all sorts of surfaces, like couches, cars and rugs. This new upright bagless model can even groom your pet. With a detangling motor bar that clears pet hair from the brush as you clean, you won’t have to stop and unclog it as you tidy up your home. This vac comes with four interchangeable tools and heads, including a stair tool, a tangle-free turbine tool for taking pet hair off furniture and cars, a combination tool for hard-to-reach areas like blinds and ceilings and an actual pet grooming tool that you can use on your medium- and long-haired pets. Talk about multifunctional!
$395.01 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
7
Amazon
NatureWell clinical retinol advanced moisture cream (28% off)
NatureWell uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to help improve skin tone, smooth texture and boost skin's firmness and elasticity. The pump dispenser conveniently delivers the right amount so you don't worry about wasting product and helps to lengthen the cream's product life. It's incredibly popular on Amazon, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 12,100 ratings.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
8
Amazon
Vivere cotton double hammock with steel stand (50% off)
With a huge variety of colors and patterns to choose from, this double hammock makes it a breeze to enjoy the outdoors without having to rely on nearby trees to attach it. This hammock is roomy enough for two, has a strong, durable stand and is made to enjoy for many seasons to come. Note: Different colors have different discounts.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
9
Amazon
Fullstar vegetable chopper (17% off)
This popular veggie chopper has a wide variety of functions that make food prep quick and easy. It has four interchangeable blades that you can use to beautifully and expertly julienne, chop and slice veggies, a collection tray that will keep things neat and contained, and a storage container.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
10
Amazon
De'Longhi espresso and cappuccino machine (33% off)
This gorgeous espresso maker has a 15-bar pump for optimal extraction, plus adjustable controls so that you can make your espresso to match your taste preferences. Whether you’re making a single or double espresso, cappuccino or a latte, this machine has you covered. It's programmable, has a milk frother and will make your mornings better than ever.
$139.95 at Amazon (originally $207.95)
11
Amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverDull 15-piece knife set (23% off)
Every home cook needs a great set of knives, and this comprehensive set from Ninja includes a chef's knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, boning knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives, shears and a gorgeous wood block with a built-in sharpener.
$269.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
12
Amazon
HiLife handheld steamer (29% off)
Having a steamer on hand to quickly loosen even the most rumpled and wrinkled of clothing is extremely helpful. This steamer has a nine-foot cord and delivers a long-lasting, even and gentle steam that won't harm your clothing. It's efficient, easy to use and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. It can be used on a range of fabrics, including delicates like chiffon, silk, wool and more.
$24.79 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
13
Amazon
Bissell MYair air purifier (58% off)
Rest easy knowing your home is free of smoke and other pollutants with this Bissell air purifier. It captures pollen, dust, smoke and dander while eliminating odors and VOCs. It's quiet and features a high or low fan speed, as well as a sleep fan speed that is whisper-quiet.
$39 at Amazon (originally $92.69)
14
Amazon
Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker (31% off)
Iced coffee devotees, rejoice! This machine makes it easy to brew flavorful and refreshing iced or hot coffee that's just as good (if not better) as Starbys. It makes single-serve drinks in under four minutes and couldn't be easier to use.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $64.99)
15
Amazon
Orlando Pita Play Atmos-Shield heat protectant spray (35% off)
Use a coupon to majorly save on this heat protectant spray from Orlando Pita Play. Spray it on before you use heat styling tools to keep your hair healthy and safe from damage.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
16
Amazon
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress (47% off)
Save over $100 when you purchase the king size of this air mattress at Amazon. The coil technology keeps the mattress feeling firm and comfy, while a non-slip grip bottom keeps it in place as you toss and turn. It inflates in less than six minutes and can stay inflated for days. If you're expecting guests this summer, it's a must.
$131.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
17
Amazon
ThermoPro meat thermometer (40% off)
This quick and accurate meat thermometer has a large backlit display so you can see what you're working with under all lighting conditions and at awkward angles. It has a waterproof and slip-proof grip, is easy to clean and has a motion sensor activation.
$47.98 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
18
Amazon
A four-slice stainless steel toaster (78% off)
This unbeatable deal is not to be missed. With six different toast levels and a bagel and defrost function, this toaster is as practical as it is cute as can be. It has extra wide slots and two independent control panels, not to mention that the retro-style design alone is worth it.
$55.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
19
Amazon
An electric standing desk (22% off)
Upgrade your WFH setup with this electric standing desk. It comes in a wide variety of colors, but this 48-inch black walnut version is available for 22% off. It has a built-in monitor stand, two preset buttons to customize your preferred height, top shelves with two little drawers and ambient lighting. Best of all, it's easy to assemble, even if you aren't handy!
$279.99 at Amazon (originally $359.99)
20
Amazon
Bestway Miami SaluSpa inflatable hot tub (30% off)
Made of puncture-resistant material, this inflatable hot tub has bubble jets to help ease sore muscles and help you get as comfy as possible. It has a digital control panel that allows you to control the temperature from inside the hot tub and a power-saving timer that can be automated so that it's ready to go in advance. Strong and durable, it'll be a great addition to your outdoor space.
$371.13 at Amazon (originally $529.99)
