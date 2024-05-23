Amazon

An Amazon-famous handheld fan for 42% off list price

This palm-sized multipurpose device acts as a power bank, a flashlight and most importantly a portable fan – a must for anyone hoping to navigate warmer temperatures with ease. It offers up to 19 hours of run time on a single charge and folds up for easy storage. HuffPost editor, Marquaysa Battle, swears by this thing. "It held up for three whole days of crowded indoor and outdoor shows when I went on my personal Renaissance tour to see Beyoncé between Charlotte and Atlanta," she says.



"Three shows, lots of standing outside in hot, sticky lines and this fan held up the whole time and kept my makeup fresh. Yes, Beyoncé gave out fans at all 3 shows, but this fan was actually far better quality. Since then, I take it everywhere. I've bought it for friends plus I also bought my mom one as part of her Mother's Day gift this year since she frequently gets hot flashes. She's already equally obsessed."