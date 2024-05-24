ShoppingAmazonsalesMemorial Day

The Top Amazon Memorial Day Deals To Shop Right Now

Snag air purifiers, vacuums, kitchen appliances, headphones and more reviewer-favorite/top-selling items at a fraction of their usual price.
A Revlon one-step hot brush, a pair of Beats Studio headphones, a Nespresso coffee machine and a Levoit air purifier.
Now that Memorial Day weekend is upon us, a large number of HuffPost readers’ favorite retailers are dazzling us with major sales — including Amazon, of course.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home with new furniture or decor, want to snag some beauty and skin care gadgets or simply want to stock up on everyday basics, there’s something for everyone.

Keep reading to take a look at the best Memorial Day deals at Amazon. Shop the must-haves you’ve long been eyeing at a fraction of the price with (almost) zero guilt.

1
Amazon
A four-in-one veggie chopper for 40% off its list price
This BPA-free chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a spiralizer to a dicer to a blade that promises not to squish ripe tomatoes.
$29.97 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
2
Amazon
30% off a reader-favorite hot brush
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this upgrade-model Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little lighter and smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the blowout of your dreams. It's available for 31% off at Amazon in this cute minty blue color.
$33.99 at Amazon (regularly $48.99)
3
Amazon
Up to 20% off the beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. The classic green version that you’ve probably come to recognize is currently $98 at Amazon. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, a handy 48-ounce tank capacity and a free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner. Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share here at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now for up to 20% off through June 4.
$98.59 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
4
Amazon
30% off a Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker
Available in five colors, this wildly popular coffee maker is a must for anyone who wants to simplify their morning coffee routine while still getting barista-quality drinks from the comfort of home. Choose from four different cup sizes and enjoy perfect layers of crema on top of all your beverages. The Vertuo models also contain an automatic capsule ejection and storage so you can keep them in one place until it's time to recycle them. Through May 28, get 30% off on this must-have coffee machine.
$153.30 at Amazon (regularly $219)
5
Amazon
15% off HuffPost reader-beloved Levoit air purifier
It doesn't get much more popular or highly rated than this sleek Levoit purifier. It's a super-effective HEPA filtration system that not only targets pollutants like smog and smoke, but also pet dander, hair and other allergens. The soothing device features stand-out details like a soft and quiet night mode and the ability to turn the LED light off so you can run it while you sleep without being disturbed by additional brightness. It’s suited for rooms up to 1,095 square feet. Time and again, it's the top-purchased purifier for HuffPost readers. It's available in two colors and currently 15% off at Amazon.
$84.94 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
6
Amazon
Nearly 40% off a 1,000-watt Jackery power station
This advanced, higher-capacity Explorer 1000 Pro option will add convenience to longer camping trips or blackouts. It holds 1,000 watts of power and can charge eight devices simultaneously. It's also designed with a carrying handle that folds down for ultra-compact storage.
$619 at Amazon (regularly $999)
7
Amazon
29% off a pair of Oprah-recommended headphones
The Beats Studio Pro headphones made Oprah's prestigious list of favorite things, and right now you can snag them for under $250. Available in four colors, these high-quality headphones have long been lauded for their crystal-clear sound, regardless of whether you're listening to music, listening to a podcast or taking a call. They easily pair with Android and Apple phones, have a charge time of up to 40 hours and can be charged quickly and easily. It's the perfect time to treat yourself to a fresh new pair of headphones.
$249.99 at Amazon (regularly $349.99)
8
Amazon
33% off an Amazon Fire Stick 4K
The Fire 4K TV Stick is a streaming media player that allows you to launch and control shows using the Alexa voice control or with a small, handy remote. It turns your TV into a smart TV so you can watch all of your favorite streaming shows without dropping an arm and a leg. This particular Fire Stick is the latest model so it's updated with a faster processor for easier streaming and double storage for apps and games. Right now, it's 33% off at Amazon.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
9
Amazon
An Amazon-famous handheld fan for 42% off list price
This palm-sized multipurpose device acts as a power bank, a flashlight and most importantly a portable fan – a must for anyone hoping to navigate warmer temperatures with ease. It offers up to 19 hours of run time on a single charge and folds up for easy storage. HuffPost editor, Marquaysa Battle, swears by this thing. "It held up for three whole days of crowded indoor and outdoor shows when I went on my personal Renaissance tour to see Beyoncé between Charlotte and Atlanta," she says.

"Three shows, lots of standing outside in hot, sticky lines and this fan held up the whole time and kept my makeup fresh. Yes, Beyoncé gave out fans at all 3 shows, but this fan was actually far better quality. Since then, I take it everywhere. I've bought it for friends plus I also bought my mom one as part of her Mother's Day gift this year since she frequently gets hot flashes. She's already equally obsessed."
$14.39 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)
10
Amazon
An ultra-insulated tumbler for 25% off
While it's no hulking Stanley cup, this double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler is designed with a slimmer profile that holds a manageable 20 ounces of liquid. The sealable lid promises to "tame" leaks and keep drinks at temperature, too.
$20.96 at Amazon (regularly $27.95)
11
Amazon
Over 25% off a Dyson V8 cordless vac
This cordless vacuum also has whole-machine filtration that sucks in allergens and finer dust as well, helping the air stay fresh in your home. Dyson’s easy-empty design also means you can release all the gross stuff you’ve sucked up with only the touch of a button into the trash can, keeping your hands clean, too. The V8′s versatile design allows it to transform into a small handheld vacuum for stairs or cars or countertops, or you can easily use it on ceilings, baseboards and other hard-to-reach places, as it’s easy to lift and not limited by a cord.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $469.99)
12
Amazon
41% off Kasa's smart wi-fi outdoor dimmer plug
Through May 29, you can save 41% on this ultra-popular smart plug exclusively for outdoor dimmable lights. This weather-ready plug makes it possible to remotely adjust the brightness of outdoor lights by using the Kasap app or a smart home device like Alexa or Google Assistant. Best of all, it's easy to use and will make life a whole lot easier.
$17.65 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
13
Bruvi
Over 40% off on a Bruvi single-serving coffee pod system
Through June 17, the Bruvi Bundle is on sale for 43% off at Amazon and the Bruvi website, where you can use the code GIVEBRUVI to redeem these big time savings.

Get barista-quality coffee, espresso, cold brew and more with this handy, easy-to-use machine. The bundle includes the coffee brewer, a variety pack of 20 pods, a water filter kit and a reusable Japanese knot bag.
$228 at Amazon (regularly $398)
14
Amazon
A smokeless fire pit that is 38% off
BioLite's Bluetooth FirePit+ is portable, rechargeable and, perfect for all your impending summer hangouts. It has a lot of cool features like Bluetooth, a removable top for hibachi-style grilling, folding legs that make it extra portable and packable and a USB rechargeable battery. It's currently 38% off, so make sure to grab one while the savings are still flaming hot.
$187.46 at Amazon (regularly $299.95)
15
Amazon
30% off a quiet and stylish Dyson air purifier
This effortlessly elegant Dyson air purifier is the ideal mix of form and function. It functions as both an oscillating tower fan and air purifier, cleaning the space while cooling it down. It uses a powerful HEPA filter to clear the room of common pollutants and impurities, has an auto-adjust feature, night mode and a handy magnetic remote control. This sale is definitely not going to last a long time, so grab one while you still can without doing long term damage to your bank account.

$299 at Amazon (regularly $429.99)
16
Amazon
Meridian body hair trimmer
The Meridian electric razor utilizes a powerful motor that promises to effortlessly cut through even the thickest of hair. It shaves just above your skin, which helps prevent painful, itchy razor burn bumps and frustrating ingrown hairs. Available in four colors, it's currently 20% off at Amazon during the Memorial Day weekend sale.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
17
Amazon
JBL Endurance Race TWS waterproof sport earbuds for almost 40% off
Through May 27, save 38% on these waterproof JBL earbuds. They have up to 30 hours of battery life, are waterproof, comfortable and stay securely in your ears thanks to JBL's Twistlock technology. The powerful mics can make it easy to chat with Siri or Alexa directly from your headphones and make calls with a clear connection.



$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
18
Amazon
A pair of Kasa smart plugs for 27% off
Kasa's smart plugs can do it all, even if you don't think you understand what a smart plug can do. You can turn on lights and appliances remotely with the Kasa app on your phone, and even monitor your energy usage to save money on energy bills. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more. You'll feel like a wizard.
Smart plugs: $14.64 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
19
Amazon
Merrell Moab 3 waterproof hiking boots for up to 43% off
Planning on hitting the trail this summer? Then you just might want to invest in a new pair of hiking boots, like these cult-fave boots from Merrell. They're ultra-supportive and cushy, designed for long treks and all kinds of weather conditions. The super grippy sole provides excellent traction, a must when traversing through all manner of wilderness. They're up to 43% off in men's sizing and up to 33% off in women's sizing, depending on colorway.
Men's: $81.91+ at Amazon (regularly $150)Women's: $112.99+ at Amazon (regularly $150)
20
Amazon
A reviewer-favorite eye makeup stick for almost 40% off
This beloved eyeshadow stick offers a "highly pigmented" dose of color to eyelids in a very easy-to-use stick form. The formula is laden with vitamins C and E for an added dose of hydration, and the tool is equipped with a built-in blending tip for seamless application.
$11.45 at Amazon (regularly $18)
21
Amazon
A box of popular makeup-removing towels for 20% off
These dermatologist-approved cellulose towels are perfect for anyone who prefers to avoid reusable or fabric towels due to skin sensitivity. They're vegan and come in packs of 50.
$13.64 at Amazon (regularly $17.95)
22
Amazon
A pair of insanely high-rated Bluetooth earbuds for 20% off
These wireless and fully waterproof earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here at HuffPost. They’ve racked up 241,240 5-star ratings and an overwhelming number of positive reviews on Amazon and are equipped with a professional tuning system that claims to deliver those punchy acoustics and deep base notes with crisp clarity, without noise-cancelling technology. Find the Tozo T10 earbuds in five colors and don't forget to add the additional $6 coupon on the product page before checking out.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $26.99)
23
Amazon
A set of organizing shelf risers for 25% off
Maximize and increase counter space with this pair of stackable shelves, perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, desks and more. They come in three colors and also a single-shelf option.
$15.99+ at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
24
Amazon
A portable power bank for 27% off
This slim portable power bank can power up a number of different electronic devices from iPhones to tablets. It has two import ports for charging two devices at once and has been outfitted with a couple of safety features like overheat protection and a technology that prevents over-charging.
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)
25
Amazon
25% off a Vitamix
Treat yourself to this professional-grade, self-cleaning Vitamix 5200 64-ounce blender. It's perfect for purees, smoothies, soups and beyond. You'll wonder how you lived so long without one.
$413.49 at Amazon (regularly $549.99)
