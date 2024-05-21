Amazon Customers Have These 30 Products On Their Wish Lists

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A hair and body fragrance mist
An Aldi quarter keychain
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
A clothes hanger-inspired earring holder
A lightweight snail essence
A pair of fuzzy ball towels designed to absorb water quickly and dry faster
A stainless-steel Owala water bottle
Or this adorable Barbie kid's water bottle
An adorable reversible plushie for expressing when you're feeling happy or not so happy
A reverse coloring book that comes completely colored in
Or a coloring and activity book inspired by Gilmore Girls
A monochromatic multi-stick you can use on your eyes, lips, and cheeks
A wash-off face mask to wake up your face in about 15 minutes
A Burn Book-inspired decorative box
A pack of bite-sized mini waffle cones filled with chocolate
A pair of lightweight pants that are basically the perfect mix of leggings and joggers
A set of rainbow pencils
A spa headband and wristband set
A bento salad container
A set of date night idea scratch-off cards that'll help elevate your next date night
A lovely pair of pressed flower earrings to bring some floral flair to your lobes
A wondrously cool lip stain masque
A DoodleBob pen holder
An awesome cup perfect for anyone who loves eating cereal for breakfast
A set of bunny-shaped soap bars
A pack of bookish stickers
A pack of daisy air vent clips
A bracelet-making kit
A wicked witch-themed bookmark
A pack of protein pastry bars
