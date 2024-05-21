ShoppingAmazon

Amazon Customers Have These 30 Products On Their Wish Lists

From a "Gilmore Girls"-inspired activity book, to a keychain that'll hold your Aldi shopping cart quarter, to genius mini chocolate-filled waffle cones — it's time to treat yourself.
Samantha Wieder
1
A hair and body fragrance mist
Promising review: "It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." —Noel
$24 at Amazon
2
An Aldi quarter keychain
Handmade by Michelle B's Embroidery is a small biz based in Tennessee!

Promising review: "Made well! And so adorable. I leave it hung on my rearview mirror and I'm never without my Aldi quarter. 😄 Bought one for my cousin. And I plan on buying more!" —Amazon Customer
$9.49 at Amazon
3
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.

Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
$9.99 at Amazon
4
A clothes hanger-inspired earring holder
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this earring holder. It is so, so, so cute! I love the different holes in the hanger so that I can fit more than one set on it. Super easy to set up and small enough to fit on my desk. It’s amazing." —Tracey Amato
$8.49+ at Amazon
5
A lightweight snail essence
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
$15.99 at Amazon
6
A pair of fuzzy ball towels designed to absorb water quickly and dry faster
Promising review: "Nothing I hate more than trying to dry my hands on the towel that seems constantly damp. Kids. I like these because they have felt dry every time that I have gone to use them. And you can grab them and squish them around in your hands to dry off. Quick and easy." —StephanieK
$15.99 at Amazon
7
A stainless-steel Owala water bottle
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
$22.99+ at Amazon
8
Or this adorable Barbie kid's water bottle
Promising review: "My daughter loves this cup, and I love that it’s spill-proof (when the lid is closed). Plastic is high quality, and graphics have remained intact after being well-loved by my active toddler." —Grant Nelson
$9.99 at Amazon
9
An adorable reversible plushie for expressing when you're feeling happy or not so happy
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok like everyone else, but I quickly realized when I got one how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me; they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives, and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" —MCalmes
$7.74+ at Amazon
10
A reverse coloring book that comes completely colored in
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!

Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.

(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
$8.99 at Amazon
11
Or a coloring and activity book inspired by Gilmore Girls
Promising review: "This is a super cute book with some fun activities. Got one for my friend after my mom got one for me. Nice alternative to my phone screen when I need a little time away from all the chaos. A great gift for any Gilmore Girls fan for sure." —NStrimbu
$10.99 at Amazon
12
A monochromatic multi-stick you can use on your eyes, lips, and cheeks
Promising review: I've purchased this multiple times. I love the look. It's light and subtle and pretty. I'm over 60 and this provides the pop of color I need without looking like a clown! E.l.f. cosmetics are highly underrated!" —Cricket
$5 at Amazon
13
A wash-off face mask to wake up your face in about 15 minutes
Promising review: "I have never written a review before, but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth, even with the prescriptions I was given to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad, bad, bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day, it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on every day for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing, and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate, I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
$24.86 at Amazon
14
A Burn Book-inspired decorative box
Promising review: "Got this for my daughter to use as a makeup brush holder. It’s small and cute and fits nicely on her vanity. I love that it looks exactly like the Burn Book, and this was one of my daughter's favorite birthday gifts!" —Christina Milohov
$25.95 at Amazon
15
A pack of bite-sized mini waffle cones filled with chocolate
Promising review: "What do these taste like? Well, a dry version of the bottom of the Drumstick cones. They are good little snacks, and you can add a tiny bit of ice cream to the top of the tiny cone to make them even better." —Detharal
$19.75 at Amazon
16
A pair of lightweight pants that are basically the perfect mix of leggings and joggers
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
17
A set of rainbow pencils
Promising review: "Our kids love these and use them every day! You always get a different color payout with every swipe! Very fun!" —Natasha S.
$9.99+ at Amazon
18
A spa headband and wristband set
Promising review: "I love the cute puffy headband to hold my hair away from my face while doing skincare. The sweat bands are perfect to catch that water that wets your sleeves or drips down your arms and gives you the ick. This seemed like a frivolous buy to me, but I am SO glad I purchased it. It feels very luxurious and effective!" —Erin
$9.98 at Amazon
19
A bento salad container
Promising review: "This is the perfect accessory for any foodie. The bottom storage is the perfect size for a salad (with lettuce or pasta) or a meal that consists of protein, grains, and veggies. The top portion has different sections to store food in, and the condiment cup with a lid is awesome as well. The only drawback about the condiment cup is that it could be slightly deeper to allow for more of whatever condiment/dressing is used. If you're anything like me, I can be liberal with my sauce/dressing." —BL Bigbee
$14.99 at Amazon
20
A set of date night idea scratch-off cards that'll help elevate your next date night
Some of the fun ideas you'll find include you and your loved one watching each of your favorite movies together with your favorite snacks, creating a travel photo memory book together, and going on a food crawl (one place for appetizers, one for your entree, and one for dessert). All Natural Shop is a small business selling thought-provoking card games for couples!

Promising review: "My wife and I just had our first date, and we are in love! I’m thinking about gifting this to every couple I know. We had so much fun, and it was the perfect date night. One to remember! And we can’t wait to do the next one." —Saintfolife25
$16.95 at Amazon
21
A lovely pair of pressed flower earrings to bring some floral flair to your lobes
AUNTESIGN is a woman-owned small biz based in Alaska that sells pressed flower jewelry pieces!

Promising review: "This was a gift for my mother and she absolutely loved them. She's already worn them and gotten many compliments. I'll definitely buy from this seller again." —Bethany Higgins
$23.99+ at Amazon
22
A wondrously cool lip stain masque
Promising review: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stains, get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
$17+ at Amazon
23
A DoodleBob pen holder
Promising review: "Bringing this to work and being able to add him to my desk brought me so much joy. My coworkers were also able to get a laugh out of it. So happy with the purchase!" —Kaitlyn S Anderson
$12.50 at Amazon
24
An awesome cup perfect for anyone who loves eating cereal for breakfast
CrunchCup is the small biz behind the genius travel cereal cup!

Promising review: "I've always wanted to be able to eat cereal on my commute in the morning, but now I have this! Tried it for the first time this morning, and I'm in love. Put cereal in the inner cup and milk in the outer cup. Place a finger over the milk's air vent hole to prevent milk from pouring out. Pour cereal into the mouth, and remove the finger from the air vent hole to dispense milk. It works perfectly, and so excited to be eating cereal every morning no matter the circumstances now." —Matt Schrum
$21.49 at Amazon
25
A set of bunny-shaped soap bars
Sunbasil Soap is a mom-owned small biz!

Promising review: "These bunny soaps are beyond adorable and have the most wonderful scent that reminds me of candy! I ordered more for gifts! I am very sensitive to scents, and these soaps do not bother me at all — very pleasant!" —Danelle Wiese
$18.99 at Amazon
26
A pack of bookish stickers
Promising review: "So many options for book lovers! I love all the different quotes that I can change out for my clear iPad case!" —Deanne Dowden
$9.99 at Amazon
27
A pack of daisy air vent clips
Promising review: "Decided to personalize my car and saw these flowers while searching. They are SO CUTE!! It's super easy to put on the vents; they don't wiggle around or make noise! Would definitely recommend!" —kated
$8.99 at Amazon
28
A bracelet-making kit
Side note: Swiftie or not, I discovered at the ripe age of 29 (thanks to the Eras tour) that making friendship bracelets is just a really relaxing activity!!!

Promising review: "I purchased this kit to make friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film. The colors are perfect and it comes with everything you need!" —Stacey
$7.99+ at Amazon
29
A wicked witch-themed bookmark
MY BOOKMARK is a small biz based in Kyiv, Ukraine that sells unique bookmarks!

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite bookmarks!! Well crafted. I thought I had broken it when I dropped my book. I was so happy to see the the legs can be repositioned. Love it!!" —Ms. E
$19.99 at Amazon
30
A pack of protein pastry bars
I LOVE these!!! I first discovered them last year after making a pit stop on a road trip and needed a little sweet treat/snack. These seemed super intriguing (it looks like a Pop-Tart, but it's doughy like a pastry AND has icing and filling?), so I tried one and immediately became a fan. I've heard these are awesome after being microwaved (I have yet to try it that way), but as someone who has never really found a protein bar that I've liked for longer than a few weeks, these were such a nice change of pace. Highly recommend!!!
$25.64+ at Amazon
