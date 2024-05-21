Amazon Customers Have These 30 Products On Their Wish Lists

Amazon , Amazon

A pack of protein pastry bars

I LOVE these!!! I first discovered them last year after making a pit stop on a road trip and needed a little sweet treat/snack. These seemed super intriguing (it looks like a Pop-Tart, but it's doughy like a pastry AND has icing and filling?), so I tried one and immediately became a fan. I've heard these are awesome after being microwaved (I have yet to try it that way), but as someone who has never really found a protein bar that I've liked for longer than a few weeks, these were such a nice change of pace. Highly recommend!!!

