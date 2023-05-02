ShoppingAmazonPetshome

The Best Deals To Shop During Amazon’s Pet Day 2023 Sale

As if you needed another excuse to spoil your furry friend with fresh food, treats, toys and other supplies.

Staff Writer

Annie Japaud via Getty Images

If you love your furry friend but are always looking for a four-legged discount, you’ll be overjoyed to see the amazing sales for Amazon Pet Day.

You’ll also be excited if you’re a Dolly Parton fan, as she and her beloved French bulldog Billy the Kid will be featured on Amazon Live highlighting her favorite deals and her new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton.

In celebration of National Pet Month, which started yesterday, Amazon is offering 48 hours of discounts and deals for your fuzzy family. From midnight PST on Tuesday, May 2, through 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, May 3, you’ll find price cuts on pet food, treats, electric feeders, toys, cat litter, dog trackers and more.

These deals are open to all users, meaning you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member. Non-prime members can enjoy free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

To help you stock up on all your pet needs, we rounded up some of the best deals to look for during Amazon Pet Day.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
PETLIBRO automatic feeder with camera (38% off)
Monitor your pet's food and check on your pet when you're away with this Wi-Fi-powered automatic feeder. It can be programmed to dispense up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal and allows you to watch your pet on camera as they snack and even set voice memos to play at meal time.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
2
Amazon
Full Moon chicken jerky tenders (40% off)
With no grains, corn, wheat or soy, these chicken or beef jerky tenders are a high-quality and protein-filled treat for your pup. They're made in the USA with local ingredients and USDA-approved chicken and beef.
$12.07 at Amazon (originally $18.39)
3
Amazon
PETLIBRO Automatic cat feeder for two cats (30% off)
If your furry friends eat well together (and eat the same food), you'll love this double automatic feeder that dispenses up to six meals a day. Ensure that each pet gets the same amount of food and even pre-record a voice memo of yourself speaking that can be played at meal time.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
4
Amazon
Frontline flea and tick treatment (25% off)
Protect your dog from fleas and ticks with this fast-acting, waterproof topical that aims to kill fleas, eggs, larvae, chewing lice and ticks. This package comes with three doses, with suggestions to give one dose to your pup every 30 days.
$28.69 at Amazon (originally $38.24)
5
Amazon
Tractive GPS waterproof tracker for dogs (40% off)
Keep an eye on your pup's location with this waterproof collar tracker that works with the Tractive app. You can get a monthly subscription as well as one to five years to see your pet's real-time location, mark "safe" locations like your yard or garden, get notifications if they leave their zones and even track their active time and set fitness goals.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
6
Amazon
Purina Tidy Cats clumping cat litter (17% off)
No one likes to clean the litter box, but saving a little money on litter makes it a little bit easier. This Tidy Cats litter blocks ammonia odor for up to two weeks and clumps together so it's easy to scoop.
$24.98 at Amazon (originally $29.98)
7
Amazon
Purina Tidy Cats cat litter (21% off)
Unscented and dye-free, this lightweight litter is low dust and made with activated charcoal, natural clay and mineral product to deodorize. It's ideal for multicat households and clumps together for easy scooping.
$20.48 at Amazon (originally $25.99)
8
Amazon
Purina Beyond dry cat food (33% off)
Give your kitty a boost of protein with this salmon and brown rice dry cat food. It's aimed to help your cat digest their meals with ease and contains no corn, wheat, soy or poultry by-product meal.
$12.72 at Amazon (originally $18.99)
9
Amazon
Purina Fancy Feast natural cat treats (13% off)
Everyone deserves a little treat now and then, and your cat is no different. This multipack contains five 10-count pouches of salmon treats for your furry friend.
$17.45 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
10
Amazon
Purina Prime Bones chew stick (20% off)
For a chew stick that's free of plastic and rawhide, your dog will love these antler-shaped venison chews with calcium. They have a hard exterior and soft, meaty center that keeps dogs happy and engaged.
$7.58 at Amazon (originally $9.48)
11
Amazon
Purina Beggin' dog treats (20% off)
As the name states, these real-bacon dog treats will have your furry friend begging for more. This set comes with two 26-ounce bags in a dog-friendly pizza flavor.
$16.95 at Amazon (originally $21.19)
12
Amazon
Purina DentaLife dog dental chews (33% off)
Keep your pup's breath fresh and teeth strong with these oral care dog treats. They help clean hard-to-reach places in your pup's mouth to help reduce tartar buildup. This set comes with two pouches, each containing 47 chews.
$28.54 at Amazon (originally $42.82)
