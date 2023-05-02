Annie Japaud via Getty Images

If you love your furry friend but are always looking for a four-legged discount, you’ll be overjoyed to see the amazing sales for Amazon Pet Day.

You’ll also be excited if you’re a Dolly Parton fan, as she and her beloved French bulldog Billy the Kid will be featured on Amazon Live highlighting her favorite deals and her new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton.

Advertisement

In celebration of National Pet Month, which started yesterday, Amazon is offering 48 hours of discounts and deals for your fuzzy family. From midnight PST on Tuesday, May 2, through 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, May 3, you’ll find price cuts on pet food, treats, electric feeders, toys, cat litter, dog trackers and more.

These deals are open to all users, meaning you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member. Non-prime members can enjoy free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

To help you stock up on all your pet needs, we rounded up some of the best deals to look for during Amazon Pet Day.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.