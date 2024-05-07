ShoppingDogs Amazonhome

Amazon Is Having A Huge Sale On Pet Supplies. Here Are 15 Deals You Shouldn’t Miss.

Many are the lowest price they've been at all year.
Amazon's annual Pet Day sales event is happening right now.
I know I speak for all of us when I say we want our cats and dogs to live like royalty. And while I’m down to upgrade their kingdoms any day, I’m happier to do so — and my wallet can more likely handle doing so — at a discount. That’s why there’s no better time for Amazon’s annual Pet Day sale event, happening right now, so we can all stock up on practical goods for our beloveds, plus a special treat (or two… or three).

We’ve combed through Amazon to find the best deals available, many of which are the lowest price they’ve been at all year. You should act quickly though, because the sale is only set to last for 48 hours. Read on for our top picks for pets (and check out everything that’s on sale here).

1
Amazon
A bestselling slow feeder bowl for dogs (67% off list price)
The lowest price it's been all year, this slow feeder bowl is designed to help your dog eat up to ten times slower — which can help with bloating, vomiting and weight issues associated with overeating, according to the brand. It also may help reduce boredom and boost mental stimulation. Plus, this has a truly mind-boggling 95,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It's BPA-, PVC, and phthalate-free and available in numerous colors and sizes.
$6.19+ at Amazon (regularly $8)
2
Amazon
An eight-pack of bouncy yet durable fetch balls (37% off list price)
If you need to replenish the now undeniably dingy, gross balls you use to play fetch with your pup, these are a great option. Made of natural rubber, they're designed for breeds of all sizes, sport thousands of 5-star ratings and are the lowest price they've been at all year. They measure 2.5-inches all around and are compatible with the medium Chew King ball launcher.
$11.98+ at Amazon (regularly $14-19)
3
Amazon
An impressive automatic dry food feeder for cats and dogs with a camera and two-way audio (24% off list price)
This can-do-it-all feeder allows you to schedule up to 10 meals a day with customizable portion sizes for your pet. You and other family members can control the feeder from any of your smartphones, plus check on your lovey via the device's high resolution camera (which also sports night vision). As if this isn't impressive enough, it also has two-way audio capability — and allows you to record a voice message to play at mealtimes to encourage your pet to eat. It can hold up to five liters of food.
$105.99 at Amazon (regularly $140)
4
Amazon
Some handy, foldable pet stairs (71% off list price)
The lowest price it's been at all year, this four-step pet staircase may be helpful for senior pets, small dogs, kittens and puppies. They can use it to reach your bed, get into the car or go anywhere else they might have some trouble accessing. The staircase is made out of tough plastic while the individual stairs feature textured, nonslip padding that's gentle on paws. It measures 22.5 inches long, 15 inches wide and 19.5 inches high.
$38.30 at Amazon (previously $67.29)
5
Amazon
Or a bestselling ramp for larger dogs (15% off list price)
This is the top selling dog ramp on Amazon, and for good reason: It's lockable, collapsible and impressively sturdy with a high traction runway that'll be easy for your pet to maneuver. Great for use with SUVs, trucks, minivans and cars, it extends up to 72 inches long and is available in two other sizes.
$101.95 at Amazon (originally $119.95)
6
Amazon
A cozy bed designed to help calm pets (20% off list price)
Dogs and cats alike will enjoy snuggling in this comfy, shaggy donut bed. Its tall sides and round shape are designed to encourage your pet to burrow deep into the bed and cuddle up inside it, helping encourage a sense of calm and security. It's available in numerous sizes and colors.
$23.98+ at Amazon (regularly $30+)
7
Amazon
An innovative, quiet water fountain for dogs and cats (21% off list price)
Water fountains can help encourage your cat or dog to drink more water, thus supporting their overall health. With this in mind, I'm convinced this water fountain is a standout because of its innovative tank, which detaches from its base. This feature makes it easier for you to wash the fountain more frequently, since you won't have to deal with lugging an entire fountain to your kitchen. The fountain has a snap safety lid so your pet can't detach the tank by themselves by accident (or if they're prone to mischievousness).

The fountain is cordless and battery-operated so you won't have to deal with tripping over cables (or your pet chewing on its cord). It features a stainless steel bowl.
$54.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
8
Amazon
A plush hedgehog toy that squeaks and grunts when chewed (32% off list price)
This sweet hedgehog has soft faux fur that dogs will love carrying around and cuddling with — or joyously ripping apart, enjoying its squeaks and grunts as they go. My childhood dog absolutely loved this hedgehog toy — it was his favorite of all, and we went through quite a few of them — so I'm not surprised that it's garnered 17,000 5-star ratings from fellow fans. Plus, this is the lowest price it's been at all year. It's available in four sizes.
$5.32+ at Amazon (regularly $7)
9
Amazon
And an achingly cute squeaky pig toy (36% off list price)
This tiny plush pig sports tough binding and durable internal layering so your dog can romp and play with it to their heart's content. Also, I must admit that I am entranced with this pig's heartbreakingly sweet expression. (Maybe I just need to get one for myself.)
$3.83+ at Amazon (regularly $4)
10
Amazon
A Purina Tidy Cats full litter box kit with thousands of 5-star ratings (20% off list price)
If you're in need of an upgraded litter box system for your cat (or are thinking of getting a cat for the first time!), this is a great time to invest. This is the lowest price this kit has been at all year. It comes with a full litter box and scoop, a 3.5-pound bag of litter pellets and four odor-reducing lining pads for added cleanliness.

A similar version of this litter system kit, but with a hooded litter box, is on also sale for its lowest price this year at Amazon.
Non-hooded litter box: $34.38 at Amazon (regularly $43)Hooded litter box: $47.98 at Amazon (regularly $60)
11
Amazon
Or a popular top-entry litter box (23% off list price)
Rarely on sale and the lowest price it's been at all year, this top entry litter box helps reduce pesky tracking of loose litter while affording your kitty some more privacy. Plus, it's designed to be dog-proof so your curious pup doesn't inadvertently roll around in cat excrement. It comes with a litter scoop with a convenient hook for you to hang it on the side of the contraption.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $26)
12
Amazon
A plush Hide-A-Squirrel puzzle for dogs (20% off list price)
The lowest price it's been at all year, this interactive toy is designed to engage your dog's natural hunting instincts. Simply place the three squeaky squirrels in the tree trunk and toss the trunk — your dog will get to work coaxing the critters out from their hiding place.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $10)
13
Amazon
A faux grass pee pad for dogs (64% off list price)
We at HuffPost can't house train your dog, but we can point out this convenient reusable pee pad, on sale right now for the lowest price of the year, to help save you some headaches and messes. It's made of washable artificial turf and includes three layers (including a drainage insert) to help ensure hygiene and minimize spills. You'll be glad to have it if your pup needs to go while you're gone — or simply won't wait for you to open the door. It measures 30 inches long and 20 inches wide (and is available in two other sizes).
$18.80+ at Amazon (regularly $30-$40)
14
Amazon
Some dog and cat eye cleaning pads (37% off list price)
This is the lowest price these popular disposable eye wash pads have been all year. Boasting 8,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, they're presoaked with a soothing formula designed to gently remove debris from your cat or dog's eyes without stinging. They come in a pack of 90.
$8.24 at Amazon (regularly $10.99)
15
Amazon
A bestselling enzymatic toothpaste for dogs and cats (36% off list price)
This poultry-flavored toothpaste is formulated to help remove plaque and tartar from your pet's teeth to support their dental health (and help reduce bad breath!). This is the toothpaste I use for my own cat. It sports thousands of 5-star ratings and is the lowest price it's been at all year.
$11.52 at Amazon (originally $13.59)
