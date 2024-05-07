Amazon Is Having A Huge Sale On Pet Supplies. Here Are 15 Deals You Shouldn’t Miss.

Amazon

An impressive automatic dry food feeder for cats and dogs with a camera and two-way audio (24% off list price)

This can-do-it-all feeder allows you to schedule up to 10 meals a day with customizable portion sizes for your pet. You and other family members can control the feeder from any of your smartphones, plus check on your lovey via the device's high resolution camera (which also sports night vision). As if this isn't impressive enough, it also has two-way audio capability — and allows you to record a voice message to play at mealtimes to encourage your pet to eat. It can hold up to five liters of food.