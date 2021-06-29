HuffPost Finds

24 Products From Amazon That'll Help You Be The Best Pet Parent Ever

Pet parenting isn't a contest. But also it is a contest, and you... must... win.
By Gabrielle Moss and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’re a pet parent, you know how important it is to spoil your fur child. No matter if you have a dog, cat, or even a bird, these animals are important and deserving of love and care. That’s why we’ve rounded up some cool products to help you spoil your pets ― including a banana bed for your cat and pizza-themed treats for your dog!

1
A multi-textured rubber-and-nylon chew toy
Amazon
Does your pup love this Loch Ness monster-inspired toy because it feels like two toys in one? Or because they're an amateur monster hunter? Who's to say?

Promising review: "This has quickly become her favorite toy. She seems to really enjoy that it has two different textures, and it's easy for her to hold onto with her paws. She's been chewing it for a few days now and it's held up really well -- a plushie usually only lasts her a few hours to a day. She's a 6-month-old, 60-pound Great Pyrenees mix who has considerable chewing power, so finding toys that can stand up to her has been difficult. This one is a winner!" — Sarah

Price: $14.99
2
A color-changing, light-up flying disk
Amazon
You can use this disk during supervised night-time play, because your pup treasures outdoor quality time with you — even during the darkest, dreariest times of the year.

Because of the lights, reviewers note pups shouldn't be left alone to chew on this!

Promising review: "My dog and I both love this toy. I only let her have it at night when we go out into the yard. It's been particularly great to have with all the snow on the ground. Even if it gets a bit buried, we can see the light though the snow. She's so excited every time I let her have it, but I do take it away from her as soon as we get back into the house. She's accepted that it's only an outdoor toy." — Nicole Y. Mordecai

Price: $12.87
3
A banana-shaped cave bed
Amazon
This gives both you and your cat everything you need — they get the privacy and security of an enclosed space, and you get to see them sitting inside a giant banana. Win-win! The bed can also work for chinchillas, hamsters, guinea pigs or very tiny dogs!

Promising review: "This is the best purchase ever. My cat likes to sleep in confined spaces, like purses and shoes... and I can't afford to let her sleep in my purses. I brought her over to the banana bed and she immediately crawled in and made herself comfortable. I've never had a pet fall in love with something so quickly. My heart is exploding." — Jess R.

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes M, L, and XL)
4
A leak-proof puppy water bottle
Amazon
Made with a built-in cup, this water bottle means you don't need to set up a separate bowl for your doggo's water break. Plus, any water left over in the cup can easily drain back into the bottle with the push of a button, so you don't have to get nervous about wasting water.

Promising review: "This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, and fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water. The 12-ounce bottle is perfect for tiny dogs. Any dog bigger than 10 pounds, I would recommend you purchase the larger bottle." — LV4NMLS

Price: $14.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes)
5
A bottle of waterless pet shampoo
Amazon
This paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo is perfect for dogs and cats whose love of stinky messes is equalled only by their hatred of baths.

Promising review: "We bought this for our poodle mix, who just got spayed and needed a dry shampoo until it was okay to bathe her again. She has a white coat, and a lot of these shampoos make her fur feel dull and oily. This was perfect and she was so soft afterwards. She also has sensitive skin and it didn’t make her itch at all." — Debra Mauney

Price: $13.29 (or Subscribe & Save for $12.63/ month)
6
A machine-washable pet drying towel
Amazon
This is so absorbent, post-bath soakings will become a distant memory. Plus, it has built-in mitts, so you don't have to worry about getting a grip on a wet towel (and a wetter dog).

Promising review: "Wow! This is MAGIC! Seriously, it's so convenient to have pockets for your hands to wrap around each leg and paw and wipe the snow/ice/rainwater off. It makes a huge difference. It's the perfect size — not too small and not TOO big to keep by the door for clean up! It's super soft and absorbent — it really is incredible how much water it soaks up, compared to a normal towel, and it still doesn't FEEL wet. The quality is excellent. It's super thick, sturdy, very well made. I used it today to clean off my dog's super wet legs, paws and underbelly, and it dried his hair immediately and it didn't even feel damp afterwards! This is towel ridiculously efficient and convenient! It even has a little loop for hanging!" — Kendra O'Neill

Price: $19.79+ (available in three colors)
7
And a portable silicone-bristle paw washer
Amazon
You need this if your pup gets muddy like it's their job.

Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical...but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterwards is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. My husband loves it, too. I'm sure it will also come in handy when we take our dogs RV-ing!" — Bitsy C.

Price: $12.99+ (available in sizes S-L, six colors, and with or without a lid)
8
A big, bright parrot toy
Amazon
This has ropes, blocks and everything else you need to entertain the medium-sized bird in your life.

Promising review: "Finding affordable toys for a macaw can be a challenge. This one lasts a good while as she figures out the knots and gets her beak to the wood. Excellent value and workmanship to keep her busy and satisfied for the expected time. I order these often." — Dee F.

Price: $21.99
9
A pet travel organizer
Amazon
When you have this organizer designed with dividers and built-in food storage compartments, the only thing you need to worry about is how many tiny Hawaiian shirts you need to pack for your dog on vacation (the correct answer is four).

Promising review: "I greatly enjoyed this bag for ease of traveling with my two pups! I was able to fit so much inside, and it easily fit in the car without being bulky! This bag slipped right behind my husband’s seat while pushed back for height. I fit dry dog food for two pups for more than six days, plenty of treats, a can of dog food, a big container of Clorox wipes, 8–10 toys, four outfits for each dog, 12 potty pads, dog meds with PB, two dog brushes, comb and dog scissors, dog paperwork and, finally, used the side spot for the dog travel water bottle!" — Josh

Price: $39.95 (available in two colors)
10
A beginner's slow feeder ball
Amazon
This is perfect for pups prone to absolutely gulping down their dinners (and then looking at you like, "So when's second dinner?").

Promising review: "My dogs love this feeder! It can hold A LOT of kibble. I usually put 1/2 cup to 1 cup of dry kibble in it, and there is still a ton of room for more. One of my dogs is afraid of toys, but had a lot of fun getting kibble out of this feeder." — Amazon Customer

Price: $9.99+ (available in four levels)
11
A set of handmade dog cookies
Amazon
You can celebrate birthdays, "gotcha" days and other special occasions with the style (and baked goods) that they deserve.

Promising review: "Super cute treat for a special occasion! I was worried about them shipping in warm weather (I’m in Arizona and our summer hasn’t stopped yet), but they were perfect: Icing didn’t melt and they didn’t break." — Joanie63

Price: $39.95+ (available in 16 styles)
12
A self-separating litter box
Amazon
You can clean this in about two seconds, no poking awkwardly through litter required. Just gently roll this litter box over and back, and all the waste will automatically collect in an easy-to-empty side compartment.

Promising review: "I will never own another litter box as long I live!! My cat is 11 years old and is very picky about her litter boxes. This box is large enough for her to do her business without creating a mess! BUT the cleaning aspect is amazing. Just a simple tilt on its top, roll it back to level out the litter, pull the drawer of horror (all the waste) out, dump it and GO! You’re done. Easy peasy! No mess, no more wasted time and energy... just DONE! I love it and will never EVER own another litter box other than this one!!!" — AA

Price: $59.99
13
A set of freestanding steps
Amazon
Set this up in your home to help aging or injured dogs up to 200 pounds stay mobile on their own.

Promising review: "These stairs our AMAZING! Our dog hurt his back in February, and we rushed him to the vet. I went out the next day and bought plastic pet stairs. He hated them because they were too flimsy. We ended up keeping him off the furniture completely until we moved. Flash forward to this summer. We moved into a new house, and the floors are hardwood. Worried that he may hurt his back again, I looked around for the perfect stairs. Well, I found them! These stairs are amazing. He's not worried about them toppling over, and only going up two stairs is a lot less daunting than the four-stair contraption I had purchased first. The slanting is nice as well because it puts less pressure on his joints. It didn't take him long to come around to using them, and he loves them. These are the best pet stairs, and I recommend them to ANYONE looking for stairs for their pets. Big dogs or small dogs, these will work. I have a Jack Russell who weighs 20 pounds, but a bigger dog could easily use these as well." — Shanna

Price: $47.99+ (available in three colors)
14
An 80-ounce pet water fountain
Amazon
This will entice your cat to drink more since cats prefer flowing water. Plus, it's so well-designed, it basically looks like decor.

Promising review: "Our kitty was not at all interested in drinking water and we tried many different bowls. But this swan fountain changed her life! The first day we set it up, she continuously came over to drink from it all day and night. Couldn't believe how much she was drinking. Now that the novelty has worn off, she drinks from it more regularly and still loves it. It is quiet, easy to put together, the bowl is large enough that she can drink from it without getting her head wet, and she can easily drink from the faucet part as it sticks out far from the base like a real faucet. She loves to bat the water with her paws and she doesn't seem to mind at all having the water pour over her head when she plays around with it. Best purchase since the kitty condo! Every kitty should have one!" — Ella

Price: $26.96
15
A legs-out dog carrier
Amazon
This is perfect for dogs who get anxious traveling in closed carriers (or just like to take in the scenery).

Promising review: "I have to admit, I had my doubts about this working for MY Yorkie. She is 7 years old and a very anxious traveler, usually whining and crying. I’ve never found a way to travel with her that made us both comfortable. Until we received the carrier! We took our time configuring the straps to the correct length and I found it comfortable to wear the harness. I LOVE the way they put the side zippers in and the velcro straps. The carrier unfolds, so that putting the dog inside is an absolute breeze. I was blown away by how after only a brief moment of struggle (which I now think was just her adjusting herself in the carrier) she settled in. We got on our bikes and went on a 45-minute ride. She seemed to be enjoying it!! I was so amazed. Finally, I can take my baby with me and not worry about her anxiety." — Nogrey

Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and six colors)
16
A cactus-shaped scratching post
Amazon
You always need more cute decor, and your cat always needs more things to scratch.

Promising review: "My cats were a little bit skeptical of the cactus tree initially, but it's quickly become their favorite object in my apartment (hooray)! They ripped off the ball fairly quickly, but I was expecting that. The dangling elastic continues to provide them with entertainment, though. I am surprised by how physically engaging they've found the cactus — they love to leap on it from afar and wrestle with the plush arms. It's been an all-around success! I'm not sure how long it will last with their 'paw-handling,' but it's reasonably priced enough that I will be happy to buy them a replacement if/when this one dies." — Michelle S.

Price: $39.99
17
An indoor/outdoor shower wand attachment
Amazon
Easily and gently wash undercoats, rinse off soap and otherwise make tub time a little bit less of a headache for the both of you.

Promising review: "We absolutely love the Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Dog Shower Attachment! So easy! We were able to bathe all four dogs (one pit bull, two Beagles and one Chihuahua) in such a short time, and all the dogs did really well with the new system. No more filling the bathtub for each one and wasting water and time. This has made bathing our dogs so easy and efficient! Thank you!" — Rhonda

Price: $36.86+ (available in two styles)
18
A USB-powered laser toy
Amazon
It turns on automatically, so your cat can stay entertained all day, even when you're not there to serve them — err, play with them.

Promising review: "My kittens love this thing, as do I! I was hoping this would be a great way for them to burn off their energy on the floor of our home. In other words, not accidentally claw our leather couches because they’re hopping and running all over over them. There’s a lever on the laser that allows you to control the projected angle. It allows me to project it solely on the ground. One of the best features of this cat laser specifically is that it automatically turns on. Every other cat laser I looked at had to be manually pressed to activate. What about the hours you spend away from home with no one to press the button? I believe this laser was advertised to automatically activate every three hours, but I swear it activated again in under an hour. It’s fantastic! Slight and only con I’ve encountered is that it only rotates in a circular motion. It does switch up a little bit, but sometimes the cats get bored of that motion. Other times they’re all for it and can’t figure out why they can’t catch it. Love this cat laser and highly recommend because of its automatic activation!!!" — Gutierrez Family

Price: $25
19
A hands-free belt leash
Amazon
You can bring your best friendo along when you jog, hike, run errands, push a stroller or otherwise need to make use of your hands. If you need more control, just grab the built-in handles near the top and bottom of the leash.

Promising review: "If you run, hike or bike with your dog regularly you NEED this leash in your life! It is the absolute best! My 3 y/o 80lb labradoodle is a very active boy and likes to go everywhere we go. It's hard to keep up with his exercise needs with my own two legs, I wanted a leash that would allow me to ride my bike and this is great for that! Being hands-free is amazing." — Kate Mahoney

Price: $22.97 (available in 13 colors)
20
A macrame hanging cat bed
Amazon
This is both a soft place to snooze and awesome wall art.

Promising review: "STURDY and well designed. The material and knots are actually a lot better than expected. Very cool and well-produced cat hanging bed." — Shaylee Stigleman

Price: $44.99
21
A lick pad
Amazon
Use this to distract your pup during baths, groomings, nail trimmings and other moments when they might be tempted to bolt. Just smear the surface with peanut butter, adhere the pad with its suction cup and get ready for some first-class doggy distraction.

Promising review: "I bought this to try and hold my dog still while I trim his facial hair. It works like a dream. He is so intent on licking the mat that he isn't bothered by what I'm doing. I would absolutely recommend." — Amazon Customer

Price: $8.99+ (available in two colors and in sets of one or two)
22
A bin-and-rake pet waste scooper
Amazon
The handle on this scooper extends up to 32 inches, because when you're cleaning up doggy doo, every inch of distance counts.

Promising review: "With three dogs (two small and one large), scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag-covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer, and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." — Kelly Eldred

Price: $18.49
23
A combination scratching post/lounger
Amazon
Your kitty can relax and scratch the living daylights out of something at the same time with this genius invention.

Promising review: "My cats love this! The shape of it is very natural for kitty cats to sit in and also have a blast scratching. Highly recommend it, your cats will thank you!" — BossCat

Price: $27.99+ (available in two shapes)
24
A leakproof soft-sided cat carrier
Amazon
With handles, shoulder straps, escape-proof zippers and a car seatbelt attachment, this carrier has basically everything you and your little buddy need to safely fly the friendly skies (or take a road trip).

Promising review: "Best cat carrier. I don't usually use the word 'best' in product reviews, but I will this time. The frame on the carrier is very sturdy. It is a large cat carrier, but not oversized. My cat has more than enough room to chill out and move around. Aesthetically, it's great! It looks like it would be a lot more expensive than it is. I love the added strap to attach to the car seat for safety. I really like the mesh sides, so Lily can see out. There are four doors; I prefer to use the top to load her up, and the side ones for her to come out of the carrier. It collapses easily and is pretty flat, which makes the carrier easy to store." — JMable

Price: $31.94+ (available in four colors)
