KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

There are plenty of places to buy houseplants online, but many of us consider Amazon the gold standard for impulse purchases that’ll arrive quickly. That’s why, when we spotted a flash sale on plants on Amazon, we had to share our secret.

Right now, you’ll find several varieties of plants from Costa Farms — one of Amazon’s leading plant retailers — on sale in the lead-up to Prime Day. (The big sale doesn’t hit until July 15 and 16, but there are plenty of major markdowns happening early, like this better-than-2018 sale on the Instant Pot.)

Because houseplants have been shown to make use happier and more productive (not to mention they make a place feel damn cozy), it’s worth browsing this early Prime Day deal while it lasts. It’s also worth mentioning that these plants ship with the stylish pots they’re photographed in, so no need to spend extra cash on a fancy planter.

Below, we've pulled together some of the greenest greenery on sale right now on Amazon.