35 Fashion Basics On Amazon Prime For Anyone Who Needs A Wardrobe Update

A pair of straight ankle Levi's jeans
"I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants.
I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me.
I have an hourglass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" — Spades
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it.
I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
A cropped tank because it's the stylish basic that is absolutely essential
"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter-soft, double-lined, stretchy, and fits just right.
I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times.
" — Katherine
A pair of hypoallergenic hoop earrings
Promising review:
"This is probably the fourth piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold-plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy).
They are also very elegant looking and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!" — Leslie R.
A pleated skirt sure to be in heavy rotation
Promising review:
"This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black.
I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" — Amazon Customer
A sophisticated blazer truly worth the investment
"The perfect blazer! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! I cannot say enough good things about this blazer... The quality is similar to designer brands that cost twice as much.
I have since bought multiple colors, and they're all fabulous. They fit true to size, with a relaxed fit, [and are] very comfortable... These are great to dress up for a professional look or to pair with jeans for a more casual look." — Kristen R.
Some sweater pants
: "My favorite comfy pants!! If you are looking for a comfy but elevated pant that you can wear out of the house, these are it! I have them in gray, black, and brown and wear them more than any of my other pants!! I have washed them several times (hang dry), and they hold up so well. Definitely worth the price." — Kelsey B
A strapless mesh bustier
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
Bold wide-leg pants that look super classy and professional
Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off!
They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
A button-down blouse
Promising reviews
: "Very versatile and comfortable!
Pair this with slacks for work or leggings for home!" — Ashley- 3Degree Fitness
"I really liked this shirt. It had long sleeves but I rolled them up. I wore it over my bathing suit or paired it with a tank top underneath and shorts. Love this classic look and I was comfortable wearing it all day on vacation in Miami. Very versatile and great quality shirt." — Carito
High-waisted leggings
Promising review
: "These are the best pair of leggings I own, period. I've been a Fabletics fan for quite a while, but these are the new favorite. I'd say they're similar to the Lululemon Align, but that's not being fair to these leggings. The Lulus were not squat-proof, lighter weight, not a good fit, and didn't look good. These look amazing, feel amazing, and are squat-proof. I'll definitely be ordering more." — Moab reader
And a pair of faux-leather leggings to enter a totally different realm of fashion
Promising reviews:
"These pants are so worth every penny. I’ve never gotten so many compliments or had complete strangers ask where my pants were from but every one wanted to know where these were from!!! You will not be disappointed!!" — Mamabear & Babycakes
"You guys... these are seriously the most amazing leggings ever.
They looked so small coming out of the package, but the stretch is [awesome]. They fit like a glove! I know people say that, but I mean seriously, like a glove. No wrinkling around the knees, no camel toe, and they stay up around the waist when moving around and bending
(Which is my biggest issue with other leather-look leggings). They look so smooth and shiny on. And they’re SO SOFT. They feel like when you put soft pajama pants on right after shaving and exfoliating
. They’re like butter. My mind honestly is having trouble processing how amazing and structured they look with how amazing they feel...The minute I put them on I ordered a second pair." — Amazon Customer
A stylish overall jumpsuit
Promising review:
"I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable!
Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
A versatile oversized sweater vest
Promising reviews:
"This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice
and washed nicely too! Will buy again!" — Ashley Joseph
"This sweater is beautiful and classy.
I wore this for a virtual interview and it was warm and cute with a bright white button-down blouse underneath. This sweater is so chic, you can wear it in so many ways. I love it!" — Tania
A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants
. Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." — annabella Gambone
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since they’re cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A cute puff sleeve top
Promising reviews:
"So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality... This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." — Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back.
The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! — naomi
A pair of high-waisted pencil pants
Promising review:
"Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, are so comfortable, and are SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric
. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" — M. KeenePromising review:
"These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give 5 stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect
!" — Heather and Alex
Stylish ballet flats with a classic bow at the toe and a comfy memory foam cushion
Reviewers suggest sizing a half size up.Promising review:
"I don't like buying cheap shoes because, for the most part, you get what you pay for. But THESE are so comfortable, so pretty, and do not look cheap.
10/10 recommend and will buy more! [They] fit perfectly, [and] I have a little bit of a wide foot, too." — TheKateExperience
A puffer coat so you stay toasty and trendy simultaneously
"This jacket is such a steal for the quality! I bought this jacket to wear on a trip to coastal Massachusetts for Halloween weekend. It ended up snowing just before we got there, but this jacket kept me warm the whole time! Very high quality for the price, comfortable quilting inside." — Beth Danger
A cozy loungewear sweats set
Promising review:
"This is a high-quality material with a perfect oversized fit. It’s nice and thick, and the fabric is super soft inside
and outside. Super cozy for cold weather." — Catherine Duncan
A long-line flannel because your fall wardrobe would be totally incomplete without it
Promising reviews:
"Super soft and warm for cool fall days. The side slit pockets are nice and deep. I can carry my cell phone without worry of it falling out. I'm very happy with this purchase." — K. Wagner
"Soft, long, warm, and can be worn as a jacket, shirt, or dress
. It’s great quality. Button are solid and well sewn on." — Susan
Chunky combat boots
Promising review:
"I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly, I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or I walked into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." — Kindle Customer
A midi-length satin dress with a cowl neck
FYI there are TONS of pregnant reviewers who are obsessed with the amount of stretch this dress has. Promising reviews:
"This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it and it was on sale so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." — Melanie
A luxe loungewear set
Promising reviews:
"This set is the perfect thing to throw on when you don’t know what to wear, and you still want to look put together. I love it; the material is great!! And the color options are beautiful. I’m thinking about getting the long sleeve version
." — Danma Rodriguez
"I never write reviews on Amazon but had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon.
It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" — Stephanie Saenz
A classic Levi's faux-leather biker jacket
"This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." — SFC
"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on.
Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." — Alex Bogherie
A cozy striped pullover sweater
Promising review:
"I was absolutely shocked at how well made this sweater is! It’s a lot thicker than I expected, which is a big plus.
It’s exactly as shown. I ordered a medium it’s slightly oversized but fits exactly the way I wanted it. Not too tight not too baggy. It’s also one of the softest sweaters that I have in my closet.
Very comfortable and easy to layer under a jacket!" — Katie Cominsky
An everyday shoulder bag
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.Promising review:
"I purchased the pastel green color and it’s such a pretty color. The zipper is really nice quality too and opens so smoothly. I like that it isn’t a deep purse so I’m also able to see all my stuff when I unzip the purse. The strap is comfortable and it sits on my shoulder nicely...It’s easy to dress up and down. I’d recommend this purse! I want to buy another one in black." —Littlesweety93
A boxy T-shirt dress
"I love this dress! The jersey fabric feels amazing and it’s a loose fit. I’m buying it in every color!" — AD
"This dress is everything.
It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized style t-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It’s held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I’m just lounging around the house
." — Amazon Customer
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see-through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high-waisted.
I ordered a Large in black and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." — E. R."
These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought! I love that they’re longer and they did not ride up at all.
I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit. Highly recommend and I will probably buy more for the summer!" — Zachary Fiehweg
A satin button-up
Promising reviews:
"I am obsessed with this top. The color is beautiful and it fits great.
I wore it to go out and I got so many compliments! I have huge boobs so I got a XXL and it was a bit oversized which I love. Definitely recommend this." — C-money
"I originally bought the black and white and I ended up getting so many compliments that I went back and bought the dark red and yellow for my friend! It's super lightweight which I love for when I'm at work, and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out so it's very versatile.
" — megan thomas
A pair of loafer mules
Promising review:
"Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. Footbed is more padded than the designer version.
Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." — Emily Wilson
A cozy turtleneck sweater dress
BTW, reviewers suggest going a size up if you wannt a more oversized look. Promising review:
"Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offers a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties, and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out
." — Valerie
A long-line wool coat
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug!Promising reviews:
"Coat is everything I didn’t expect ! IT IS PERFECT! I wanted a nice coat for my trip to France, one that fit well and kept me warm. And truly, this hit the mark! If you are on the fence about buying this product, I hope this is the review that helps you decide! 100% worth it! And also for the price, you can’t beat it!" — Sthephany Bento
"This coat is so nice! Very warm, classy, chic, and very good material for the price. I was so surprised at how nice it was...Definitely want it in other colors!" — Rachael
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising reviews:
"[This is] a jumpsuit for all seasons.
You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels...And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings...A great buy for the price!" — Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up
with a belt and heels. 💕... The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium-weight stretchy material... Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. — Marthastoo