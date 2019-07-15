If you’re like us, you’re probably wondering how the heck air can be used to fry things. The answer: The tool circulates hot air around food, much like hot oil surrounds food, to cook it all the way through. This “rapid air technology” fully cooks and crips foods with 75% less oil and fat than traditional frying methods, so you can enjoy flaky fried chicken and crispy fries without the extra grease or guilt.