Here Are The Top-Selling Products From Amazon Prime Day 2021

Be sure to act fast because these items may sell out soon.

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

Crest 3D whitening strips (44% off)
Amazon
They'll lighten your smile and remove up to 14 years of teeth stains sans the exorbitant dentist bill.

Get the Crest 3D whitening strips for $27.96 (originally $49.99).
Wireless sleep headphones (50% off)
Amazon
Perfect to wear while working out, going to sleep, traveling and so much more. They take about two hours to fully re-charge, but then last approximately 10 hours. Get ready to experience your favorite songs, podcasts, shows and audiobooks in the best way possible.

Get the wireless sleep headphones for $19.99 (originally $39.99, available in nine colors).
Kasa smart plug (35% off)
Amazon
This super cool voice-activated smart plug allows you to control your electronic appliances by simply talking to either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, thanks to their mobile app, you don't have to be home to do so. Whether you're out running errands or away on vacation, you can turn your devices on and off right from your phone. Comes with two in a pack!

Get the Kasa smart plug for $12.99 (originally $19.99).
23andMe (50% off)
Amazon
For the person who thinks they know everything about themselves and the person who knows basically nothing about their family history.

Get 23andMe for $99 (originally $199).
Calphalon 10-piece nonstick cookware set (49% off)
Amazon
This cookware set is constructed from heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum to ensure even heating as you cook. Plus, they're oven-safe in temps of up to 500 degrees F so you can easily transfer your recipes from the stove to the oven.

Get the Calphalon 10-piece nonstick cookware set for $375.17 (originally $729.99).
Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder (16% off)
Amazon
Simply add a scoop or two of this power to your coffee, smoothies or tea. This grass-fed blend of collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C may help benefit the health of nails, hair and joints. Plus, it's free of dairy, gluten, cholesterol and added sugars/sweeteners.

Get the Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder for $41.99 (originally $49.99).
FitBit smartwatch (34% off)
Amazon
It'll track health and fitness stats like steps, heart rate, sleep quality, temperature and more. Plus it has all the smart features you want — text and call notifications, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, a built-in GPS, the ability to play music, etc.

Get the FitBit smartwatch for $199 (originally $298.95, available in two colors).
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker (43% off)
Amazon
If you don't have the counter space for a separate air fryer and pressure cooker, get this space saver instead!

Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker for $141.54 (originally $249.99).
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (14% off)
Amazon
Simply pop one of these tablets into your washing machine, run a wash cycle and say goodbye to built-up dirt and residue. Comes with six tablets in a pack!

Get the Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets for $11.99 (originally $13.98).
Pet hair remover glove (27% off)
Amazon
It's designed with nodules on the fingers and palms to make brushing the excess hair from your cat, dog or even horse more like petting — so your pet won't fidget or get uncomfortable and your sofa (and clothes!) won't be constantly covered in hair.

Get the pet hair remover glove for $7.99 (originally $10.99).
Waterpik Water Flosser (43% off)
Amazon
It'll improve gum health and remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good 'ol water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants and other dental work.

Get the Waterpik Water Flosser for $39.93 (originally $69.99, available in four colors).
Instant Pot Duo Nova (38% off)
Amazon
It's designed for pressure cooking beginners. Deep breath: it works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker!

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova for $49.95 (originally $79.99).
Magna-Tiles 100-piece set (30% off)
Amazon
A super fun and colorful magnetic building set great for learning about shapes, patterns and colors as well as fine motor, spatial and teamwork skills!

Get the Magna-Tiles 100-piece set for $83.99 (originally $119.99).
Anker PowerCore portable charger (39% off)
Amazon
This mighty little charger comes equipped with three USB ports. When fully charged, this handy device can provide a full charge to a smartphone about six times and a tablet about two times.

Get the Anker PowerCore portable charger for $39.99 (originally $65.98).
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (15% off)
Amazon
These last nine hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for $169.95 (originally $199.95, available in four colors).
