Here Are The Top-Selling Products From Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
Crest 3D whitening strips (44% off)
Wireless sleep headphones (50% off)
Kasa smart plug (35% off)
23andMe (50% off)
Calphalon 10-piece nonstick cookware set (49% off)
Vital Proteins collagen peptides powder (16% off)
FitBit smartwatch (34% off)
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker (43% off)
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (14% off)
Pet hair remover glove (27% off)
Waterpik Water Flosser (43% off)
Instant Pot Duo Nova (38% off)
Magna-Tiles 100-piece set (30% off)
Anker PowerCore portable charger (39% off)
Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones (15% off)
