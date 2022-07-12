Shopping

These Work-From-Home Office Accessories Are On Sale For Prime Day

Shop Prime Day sales on home office must-haves like standing desks, office supplies, desk lamps and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

It doesn’t matter if your home office consists of a corner in the kitchen or you have a large, private room to work in — everyone can benefit from picking up a few items that make the work day easier and more convenient. Additionally, taking the time to add decorative elements can elevate the vibe of the space and help it feel organized and special.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on items for your home office. Take advantage of these amazing sale prices to treat yourself to a little ambiance or more traditional office supplies like , a new desk chair, tech gadgets and more.

1
Amazon
Ameriwood Home Coleton standing desk (33% off)
This is as chic as a standing guest desk gets! Ameriwood Home's desk has sleek, clean lines with a slightly retro A-frame silhouette. It has three open shelves and stands at 42 inches tall, so you can use it while standing or with a tall chair or stool. Get it for 33% off through July 13.
$82.14 at Amazon (originally $122.29)
2
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Baronvale adjustable desk lamp (30% off)
Get a little extra light with this elegant brass desk lamp from Signature Design by Ashley. It has an adjustable neck and shade with a slender low profile that won't take up too much space, and it adds a touch of industrial style. Get it for 30% off through July 13.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
3
Amazon
3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)
Free up desk space with 3M's handy monitor mount clip. It's one of those things you never think of, but once you have it makes a delightful difference. Not only does it make transcribing and reading information easier, but it helps to minimize the strain of continuously looking up and down. It has a dual-function clip that can clip up to 30 sheets. Save 27% through July 13.
$9.60 Amazon (originally $13.23)
4
Amazon
Belkin face tracking phone mount (29% off)
Give your video content a major upgrade with this face tracking mount from Belkin. It has a magnetic attachment for easy one-handed placement and an accompanying iOS app that is personalized to recognize your face. You can shoot in landscape or portrait mode with 360-degree rotation and -15º to 30º angle adjustment. Best of all, the app links directly to social media profiles for easy upload. Get it for 29% off through July 13.
$41.99 at Amazon (originally $59.49)
5
Amazon
Meta Portal Go smart video calling device (35% off)
Get futuristic with Meta's Portal smart video calling device. It's a portable way to video conference from anywhere in your home. It has a long-lasting battery with an integrated handle and can be used with Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and more. It also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker and can be connected to Alexa. Get 35% off through July 13.
$129 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
6
Amazon
Google Nest home wifi system (53% off)
Extend your wifi with Google Nest's two router units. They work together to drape your entire home in fast, reliable wi-fi service without the annoyance of lag time and buffering. They plug directly into your modem for a simple solution to your internet woes. Get them for 53% off through July 13.
$141.55 at Amazon (originally $299)
7
Amazon
Logitech G915 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard (36% off)
Whether you're a gamer or not, this clicky keyboard is a cool upgrade to your standard QWERTY. It lasts 30 hours on a single full charge and uses advanced technology to synchronize lighting with any content. It's fast, accurate and will help you breeze through your work and games. Get it for 36% off through July 13.
$159.99 at Amazon (249.99)
8
Amazon
Flash Furniture sit-to-stand mobile laptop desk (72% off)
This half-moon-shaped desk on wheels may look a bit silly at first glance, but its adaptable design is actually incredibly versatile and convenient. Take it anywhere in your house you may need it, use it while standing or with a chair and even take it to speaking engagements to use as a podium or lectern. Get 72% off through July 13.
$35.89 at Amazon (originally $128)
9
Amazon
Flash Furniture high back desk chair (40% off)
Whether you work from home or in an office, a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing chair is an absolute must. Form meets function with this sleek and streamlined chair from Flash Furniture. It's comfortable, adjustable and made to last. Get 40% off through July 13.
$137.90 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
10
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Plus tablet (42% off)
This powerful Fire tablet comes with a Bluetooth keyboard with a detachable case and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. It has a bright display screen, is compatible with apps like Zoom and Alexa, is great for video chatting, and makes it easy to watch your streaming subscriptions. Get it for 42% off through July 13.
$174.99 at Amazon (originally $299.97)
11
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home artificial eucalyptus plant (29% off)
Adding greenery to a work area can really help to improve the vibe, even if it's not real! This Christopher Knight Home artificial eucalyptus is incredibly lifelike and adds a soft natural element to the space. Just pop it in your favorite pot and enjoy! Get 29% off starting at 11:30 am PT July 12 through July 13.
$85.49 at Amazon (originally $123.99)
12
Amazon
Zebra retractable pen pack of 12 (59% off)
Pick up some stylish new pens to really jazz up your workday. It's a simple way to get excited about office supplies. This 12-pack of Zebra pens have a classic stainless steel barrel that fights corrosion and is easier to clean than plastic. They look as good as they feel. Get 59% off through July 13.
$18.98 at Amazon (originally $37.08)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

