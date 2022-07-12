It doesn’t matter if your home office consists of a corner in the kitchen or you have a large, private room to work in — everyone can benefit from picking up a few items that make the work day easier and more convenient. Additionally, taking the time to add decorative elements can elevate the vibe of the space and help it feel organized and special.
Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on items for your home office. Take advantage of these amazing sale prices to treat yourself to a little ambiance or more traditional office supplies like , a new desk chair, tech gadgets and more.
Ameriwood Home Coleton standing desk (33% off)
Signature Design by Ashley Baronvale adjustable desk lamp (30% off)
3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)
Belkin face tracking phone mount (29% off)
Meta Portal Go smart video calling device (35% off)
Google Nest home wifi system (53% off)
Logitech G915 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard (36% off)
Flash Furniture sit-to-stand mobile laptop desk (72% off)
Flash Furniture high back desk chair (40% off)
Fire HD 10 Plus tablet (42% off)
Christopher Knight Home artificial eucalyptus plant (29% off)
Zebra retractable pen pack of 12 (59% off)