In the world wide web of shopping, there’s nothing quite like Amazon Prime Day — and today, the ginormous online retailer announced the dates for its 2022 two-day sale extravaganza. The long-awaited markdown marathon will take place on July 12 and 13, giving deal-hunters roughly three weeks to prepare their wish lists of discounted home goods, tech, beauty, fashion, kids’ stuff, and more.

There’s also an exciting new development this year: For the first time ever, Amazon is offering early access deals to Prime members that will start on June 21. Ahead, we’re answering all of your questions surrounding Prime Day and how to get the best deals.



When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon announced today that Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13, bringing it closer to its pre-pandemic mid-July time slot. (If you’re curious about the history of Prime Day, you can find a handy-dandy timeline on Amazon.) A variety of Amazon bestsellers will go on sale during this 48-hour period. Some sales will last for the entire two days, and some (which Amazon calls Lightning Deals) will be live for only a few hours.



What will be on sale for Prime Day?

In a rare moment of transparency, Amazon has teased a few of the brands that will be marked down on Prime Day, and you can look out for household names like Beats, Casper, Elemis, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja, along with apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s. Finally, the retailer is offering its lowest prices ever on select electronics from Sony, Bose and GE.

How do I get the best deals on Prime Day?

First and foremost, you have to sign up for Amazon Prime. (Remember you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial if you’re not a member.) Then, you can read up on our coverage of Prime Day 2021 — while we won’t know the discount details until the morning of July 12, we suspect that there will be similar price cuts on everything from coveted kitchen appliances to buzzed-about beauty goods.

Do I have to wait until Prime Day to get good deals at Amazon?

Thought you’d never ask! The short answer is no, you don’t have to wait. The mega-retailer always has a slew of competitive deals on deck, on everything from a top-rated countertop convection oven to our shopping writer’s favorite travel accessory, and of course, Apple AirPods (regular and Pro models). We went ahead and rounded up some of the best discounted goods we could find right this second. Think of this as a dress rehearsal for Prime Day’s real-deal… um, deals.