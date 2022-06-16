Shopping

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The two-day sale extravaganza is back, and Amazon is making some changes this year. Here's how to find the best deals.

In the world wide web of shopping, there’s nothing quite like Amazon Prime Day — and today, the ginormous online retailer announced the dates for its 2022 two-day sale extravaganza. The long-awaited markdown marathon will take place on July 12 and 13, giving deal-hunters roughly three weeks to prepare their wish lists of discounted home goods, tech, beauty, fashion, kids’ stuff, and more.

There’s also an exciting new development this year: For the first time ever, Amazon is offering early access deals to Prime members that will start on June 21. Ahead, we’re answering all of your questions surrounding Prime Day and how to get the best deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon announced today that Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13, bringing it closer to its pre-pandemic mid-July time slot. (If you’re curious about the history of Prime Day, you can find a handy-dandy timeline on Amazon.) A variety of Amazon bestsellers will go on sale during this 48-hour period. Some sales will last for the entire two days, and some (which Amazon calls Lightning Deals) will be live for only a few hours.

What will be on sale for Prime Day?

In a rare moment of transparency, Amazon has teased a few of the brands that will be marked down on Prime Day, and you can look out for household names like Beats, Casper, Elemis, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja, along with apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s. Finally, the retailer is offering its lowest prices ever on select electronics from Sony, Bose and GE.

How do I get the best deals on Prime Day?

First and foremost, you have to sign up for Amazon Prime. (Remember you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial if you’re not a member.) Then, you can read up on our coverage of Prime Day 2021 — while we won’t know the discount details until the morning of July 12, we suspect that there will be similar price cuts on everything from coveted kitchen appliances to buzzed-about beauty goods.

Do I have to wait until Prime Day to get good deals at Amazon?

Thought you’d never ask! The short answer is no, you don’t have to wait. The mega-retailer always has a slew of competitive deals on deck, on everything from a top-rated countertop convection oven to our shopping writer’s favorite travel accessory, and of course, Apple AirPods (regular and Pro models). We went ahead and rounded up some of the best discounted goods we could find right this second. Think of this as a dress rehearsal for Prime Day’s real-deal… um, deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
The travel steamer that our shopping writer swears by
“I use [this steamer] near-weekly and never go out of town without it,” wrote senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe in her recent ode to the underrated travel accessory. Uribe is not alone in her ardor for the handheld appliance — the pint-size contraption boasts almost 50,000 five-star ratings (and a current 23% discount) on Amazon.
$29.99 at Amazon (Originally $38.99)
Amazon
A compact 2-in-1 camera and photo printer
This handy portable camera boasts a built-in printer and Bluetooth compatibility that gives a whole new meaning to instant photography. “I have taken a few pictures, and the quality is perfect,” explained reviewer Gc. “If you are expecting the picture to be clear — clear like an iPhone display — then keep using your phone to save thousands of meaningless photos. If you want to save memories, or have something tangible that will outlive us, then this is perfect.”
$79.99 at Amazon (Originally $119.99)
Amazon
The earbuds that you've been eyeing forever
Not only are Apple's 4.8-star second generation AirPods on sale right now, the brand’s upgraded AirPods Pro are also marked down for a limited time. If you’re an iPhone user who hasn’t taken the plunge on these compact and convenient accessories, now might be the time to do it. “I think [the AirPods Pro] are one of the best in ear truly wireless, noise canceling headphones especially if you use exclusively Apple products,” wrote reviewer Christopher White.
AirPods Pro: $174.99 at Amazon (Originally $249)AirPods: $99.99 at Amazon (Originally $159)
Amazon
A 4.5-star convection oven with 11 settings
Breville's reviewer-approved “smart” oven boasts 11 automated functions in addition to convection power, which circulates air inside the appliance while food is heating up and speeds up cooking time. Reviewers find they reach for countertop appliance even more frequently than their traditional wall-in ovens: “After purchasing this oven, the big one in the stove is almost not used anymore,” wrote Canadian customer Alex Maximov. “This one is much faster to heat up, easy to clean and it cooks better.”
$299.95 at Amazon (Originally $349.95)

Popular in the Community

Amazonprime daysalesamazon prime day

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Parenting

Here’s What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can’t Just ‘Move On’ From COVID

Relationships

10 Tips For Attending A Destination Wedding Without Going Broke

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids’ Tantrums

Wellness

7 Signs Your Mental Health Medication Isn’t Working The Way It Should

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Shopping

40 Practical Products That'll Make Parents Think 'I Need That!'

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Food & Drink

Lesbian Bars Aren't What They Used To Be... In A Good Way

Shopping

36 Useful TikTok Products For Anyone Whose Schedule Is Basically Chaos

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Shopping

The Wine Chillers That Will Keep Your Rosé Ice Cold All Summer Long

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Shopping

Score Up To 78% Off At REI's Giant Summer Sale

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Shopping

36 Cleaning Products Here To Solve All Your Filthy Problems

Wellness

Conversations About Abortion Are Missing Voices: Trans And Nonbinary People

Shopping

Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

Shopping

Indestructible Laptop Cases For People Who Can’t Have Nice Things

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Wellness

6 Ways You’re Contributing To Abortion Stigma Without Realizing It

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Rank The Best And Worst Hot Dogs At The Grocery Store

Home & Living

7 Mistakes People Make At Music Festivals

Shopping

Hot Sleepers: A Lightweight Summer Comforter Can Help Keep Your Cool

Shopping

This $10 Body Scrubber Is Significantly Less Gross Than Your Loofah

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips For When Everything Is Bad And Your Brain Won't Shut Off