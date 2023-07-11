ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023I regret to inform you

These Amazon Prime Day Big-Ticket Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shop these Prime Day 2023 sales on must-have investment items like air purifiers, Roombas, beauty devices and more.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/NuFACE-Trinity-Complete-Microcurrent-Attachment/dp/B0BRL6NZD1?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A NuFace Trinity Complete set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649d8475e4b028e6472f226d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NuFACE-Trinity-Complete-Microcurrent-Attachment/dp/B0BRL6NZD1?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A NuFace Trinity Complete set</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Blender-Professional-Grade-Container-Black/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix blender," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649d8475e4b028e6472f226d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Blender-Professional-Grade-Container-Black/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vitamix blender,</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Self-Emptying-Robot-Vacuum/dp/B0BTTV2DYQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649d8475e4b028e6472f226d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Self-Emptying-Robot-Vacuum/dp/B0BTTV2DYQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=649d8475e4b028e6472f226d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iRobot Roomba vacuum</a>
Amazon
A NuFace Trinity Complete set, Vitamix blender, and an iRobot Roomba vacuum

Prime Day deals are flashing past us faster than most of us can keep up with them. Staying focused during major sales events can be daunting, and while you might be inclined to stock up on more practical everyday necessities or even holiday gifts, it’s also a great opportunity to splurge on luxury items that are usually outside your budget. Now’s the time to capitalize on sales for big-ticket items with hefty price tags that have been significantly reduced.

With zero malice in my heart, I regret to inform you that I’ve rounded up the most worthy Amazon Prime Day splurges, and there’s a good chance you won’t be able to resist. Get an extra big hit of shopping serotonin and take advantage of one of the biggest sale extravaganzas of the year. Snag that pricey beauty gadget, a new television or even that Vitamix you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the price, you won’t regret it!

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these discounts. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Complete facial toning kit (30% off)
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
$367.50 at Amazon (originallly $525)
2
Amazon
Google Nest WiFi Pro system (25% off)
Extend your Wi-Fi with Google Nest's two router units. They work together to cover your entire home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi service without the annoyance of lag time and buffering. They plug directly into your modem for a simple solution to your slow-internet woes.
$299.99 at Amazon (originally $399.99)
3
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (45% off)
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, plus has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
4
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones (40% off)
Available in four colors, these popular, highly-rated noise-canceling headphones are as good as it gets. If you've been looking for an alternative to earbuds, this is it. They're easy to use, comfortable and chic.
$199 at Amazon (originally $329)
5
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) self-emptying robot vacuum (38% off)
Few things are as luxurious as taking an entire chore off your plate, and a robot vacuum cleaner does exactly that. This powerful vacuum has powerful suction, an edge-sweeping brush to get even the tightest edges and corners, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can adjust to all floor types. Get the dust, grime and pet hair out of your life once and for all. It can spot and avoid pet waste, cables and cords, plus it even empties itself out and is compatible with Alexa.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
6
Amazon
Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Chelsea boot (27% off)
If you're looking for an ankle boot with a bit of an edge, look no further than these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots. They're sleek, stylish and utterly cool. Get them in 21 colors in women’s 5–15 and men’s 4–14. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured size 7 is currently 27% off.)
$93.48 at Amazon (originally $127.49)
7
Amazon
Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case with trackpad (31% off)
I have this iPad case, and is the best multifunctional case I've seen yet. It keeps my iPad safe from bumps and drops but also works efficiently as a keyboard as well. The keys are backlit and have a nice clicky sound, while the back of the case acts as a stand to prop up the screen. It's a great iPad accessory. (I wrote an entire book with it!)
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
8
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3549 aviator sunglasses (30% off)
With two different widths and five colors to choose from, Ray-Ban’s classic aviators make for an iconic addition to your eyewear collection — and they’re on sale today.
$146.30 at Amazon (originally $209)
9
Amazon
Motorola Edge + smart phone (31% off)
This powerful smartphone has a long battery life, quick charging, a crystal-clear screen, cutting-edge features and great speakers. The camera function is able to capture incredible detail in both normal and low light thanks to innovative technology, making it one of the best phone options out there.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $729.88)
10
Amazon
Samsung 55-inch Frame Series TV (34% off)
Give your streaming shows the television they deserve and upgrade to a Frame television from Samsung. Not only does it provide crystal clear picture and sound, but the thin silhouette and art-displaying screen makes it utterly discreet when not in use as a TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display and a slim-fit wall mount that is easy to install and looks gorgeous. It's a smart TV, so you can easily stream all your channels and apps and it even has Alexa built-in.
$987.99 at Amazon (originally $1,497.99)
11
Amazon
Yaber K1 projector (40% off)
Dreaming of a summer spent watching movies outdoors? Make your dreams come true with this projector. It has a powerful speaker with excellent sound quality and a dust-proof and sealed engine that helps to prevent black spots and other optical issues. It connects to WiFi and can be used to stream shows, watch movies and more.
$299.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
12
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush (18% off)
I never thought a toothbrush would be elegant, but here we are. This electric option from Oral-B is an excellent investment in your oral health. It has six smart modes so you can personalize your care, is great for sensitive teeth and gums, has a displaly with real-time coaching and can even guide you and help improve your brushing style. It comes with three replacement heads and a travel case so you can get where you need without sacrificing your teeth.
$36.93 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
13
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup.
$51 at Amazon (originally $68)
14
Amazon
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta extra strength daily peel (20% off)
These popular peel pads are great for anyone looking to get the results of a mini at-home facial. It's a fast-acting, two-step daily treatment that harnesses the power of antioxidants, vitamins, AHAs and BHAs to lift away dead skin cells, oil and other impurities and can help with tone and texture.
$73.60 at Amazon (originally $92)
15
Amazon
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant face scrub powder (30% off)
Scrub the day away with this gentle exfoliant from Dermalogica. It's great for people who don't want to make too much fuss over their skin but need a bit more of a daily deep clean. This calming exfoliating powder polishes skin to keep pores nice and clean and is infused with hyaluronic acid along with other active ingredients to support the moisture barrier.
$45.50 at Amazon (originally $65)
16
Amazon
Merrell Women's Moab Flight hiking shoe (52% off)
Get these essential hiking sneakers in one of six different colors and see what a difference they make when you hit the trail. Made with recycled materials, they have a removable PU insole, a comfy foam midsole and a recycled rubber outer sole for improved grip and durability on both wet and dry surfaces. They're available in sizes 5–11. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured size 7 is currently 52% off.)
$57.93 at Amazon (originally $120)
17
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Classic watch (50% off)
This stainless-steel beauty is as timeless as it comes. It has chronograph, perpetual calendar, both 12- and 24-hour time, an alarm and the date. If you've been wanting to splurge on a watch, now's the perfect time.
$261.10 at Amazon (originally $525)
18
Amazon
Levi's Wedgie straight jeans (50% off)
Perhaps one of Levi's most flattering cuts, these wedgie straight jeans look good on absolutely everyone. Save when you shop through July 12 and enjoy these kicky jeans all year long. They're available in 16 colors and sizes 24–32. Good denim is always worth the investment. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured size 30 is currently 50% off.)
$39.55 at Amazon (originally $79.50)
19
TheraBody
Theragun Mini 2.0 (15% off)
If you've been craving a percussive massage device but balk at the price, then check out this TheraGun mini. It's a small portable percussion massage gun that offers all the benefits of a larger TheraGun, but in a smaller size. It's compact and lightweight but still deeply penetrates muscles, providing deep pain and stress relief. Prefer a larger option? Many of TheraBody's percussive devices are currently on sale as we speak.
$169 at Amazon (originally $199)
20
Amazon
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ intensive hydrating complex (40% off)
Drench your skin in this utterly luxurious, multitasking moisturizer from Perricone MD. It can help to smooth, firm and even out skin tone, leaving you hydrated, supple, bright and fresh.
$107.40 at Amazon (originally $179)
21
Amazon
TheraFace Pro handheld facial massager (15% off)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for clearer skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$339 at Amazon (originally $399)
22
Amazon
Drybar Single Shot round blow dryer brush (31% off)
Join the legions of people who use a hot brush to dry and style their hair at once with the Drybar dryer brush. It gives you a shiny, smooth blowout of your dreams quickly and easily.
$106.95 at Amazon (originally $155)
23
Amazon
Rubbermaid Elite stainless steel trash can (20% off)
Trash cans are one of those tricky home items that are always unexpectedly expensive, but a good one can really make a difference both aesthetically and practically. This Rubbermaid beauty holds nearly 16 gallons of waste, has a foot pedal so you don't have to touch anything, a slow-closing lid, and a dual-compartment interior that makes recycling a breeze.
$151.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
24
Amazon
Homedics 5-in-1 UV-C air purifier (23% off)
There's never been a better time to invest in an air purifier, and this Homedics multitasker is a great option that is worth the splurge. Consider it an excellent investment in your family's long-term health. There are four different size options, and it includes a HEPA filter, UV-C disinfection technology, the ability to add essential oils, a built-in timer and multiple speed settings.
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro massage gun

The Best Massage Guns You Can Get On Sale For Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE