The Best Apple Deals To Score During Amazon Prime Day 2023

Save big on Apple watches, iPads and AirPods.
By 

Beep beep: Today kicks off Amazon Prime Day, and a number of sought-after Apple products — including Apple watches, AirPods, and iPads — are on sale as part of the two-day event.

Now is the time to treat yourself to a device you’ve been eyeing (or, as is often the case with easily-lost AirPods, need to replace). These deals can also come in handy if you’re trying to knock out some holiday shopping early. You’ll be so darn proud of yourself once December rolls around.

Keep reading to see the best Apple products on sale for Prime Day and don’t hesitate to hit “But It Now.”

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones (18% off)
Apple's influencer-beloved over-ear headphones are enjoying a solid discount on Prime Day. The immersive, noise-cancelling style also offers a transparency mode for hearing environmental noise and intuitive spatial audio that tracks head movement to create surround sound, and like most Apple listening devices, these headphones are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip. The memory foam ear cushions make for a very comfortable wear.
$449.99 at Amazon (originally $549)
9th generationApple iPad (24% off)
The Apple iPad does virtually everything an Apple laptop or desktop does, with the added bonus of Apple SmartPen capabilities. And it's obviously more portable, too. You’ll quickly become obsessed with it, especially if you travel a lot or have kids,
249.99 at Amazon (originally $329)
Apple iPad Mini (24% off)
Not only is the 10-inch Apple iPad on sale, but so is this smaller 8.3-inch version. The steep markdown on this small-but-powerful device is definitely worth shopping.
$379.99 at Amazon (originally $499)
10th generation Apple iPad (15% off)
Like the 9th Generation Apple iPad, the 10th Generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. What sets it apart are its flat sides, lighter weight, bigger display screen and more storage space.
$379.99 at Amazon (originally $449)
3rd generation Apple AirPods (17% off)
Losing an AirPod is pretty sucky, but now is a good time to buy a replacement. This third-generation pair can be used for up to 30 hours before you have to recharge them.
$139.99 at Amazon (originally $169)
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) smart watch (18% off)
There’s a reason why the wellness-obsessed are, well, obsessed with this watch: It goes way beyond your average fitness tracker by telling you how well (or not) you’re sleeping. It can also detect if you’re in a car crash, something the previous version of the watch couldn’t do. (If it does detect a crash, it will alert local authorities and your emergency contact.) This one with a slightly smaller screen size is on sale right now, too.
$229.99 at Amazon (originally $279)
Apple Watch Series 8 (22% off)
Apple’s newest Watch model is also majorly marked down right now. It has some pretty incredible features, including the ability to monitor your blood-oxygen levels and to tell people when they’re ovulating. Like the earlier watch models, it can track your sleep cycle, too. This (Product) RED model is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
$409.99 at Amazon (originally $529)
