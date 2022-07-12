Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Beauty Products On Sale From Luxury Brands

For two days only, you can find best-selling beauty items from your favorite luxury brands, including products for anti-aging, hair care and skin care.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Save on big-ticket luxury beauty items like the NuFace Trinity <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GG5IZWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="micro-current facial toning device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GG5IZWS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">micro-current facial toning device</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB6GZXQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sunday Riley&#x27;s clinical retinol oil " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XB6GZXQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Sunday Riley's clinical retinol oil </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002KANWU8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="firming moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002KANWU8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62c355c8e4b00a9334ebc93d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">firming moisturizer</a> by Perricone MD.
Amazon
Save on big-ticket luxury beauty items like the NuFace Trinity micro-current facial toning device, Sunday Riley's clinical retinol oil and a firming moisturizer by Perricone MD.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on our “I Regret To Inform You” series here at HuffPost, then you know that a steep price tag is actually sometimes justified. Today and tomorrow only, you can feel better about splurging on the finer things in life because some of your favorite high-ticket beauty products and tools are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you’re interested in trying something out for the first time or stocking up for less on a longtime favorite, the following list of all things luxury beauty are made with innovative technology or potent ingredients that can deliver effective results. Find an interchangeable styling wand by Drybar, an intensive anti-aging serum that contains a pro-elastin peptide to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and a sonic massaging facial brush that can banish impurities from the skin’s surface.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The NuFace Trinity starter kit (36% off)
The NuFace Trinity is an FDA-cleared device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. What's unique about this particular tool, which has garnered a fairly dedicated following, is that it uses micro-current technology in tandem with a hyaluronic acid-rich activating gel to conduct micro-currents down into facial muscles. If you've been eyeing this device for a while, now is definitely the time to jump on this sale.
$216.96 at Amazon (originally $339)
2
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow (30% off)
Sunday Riley is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and high-ticket items that rarely go on sale. The C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric, evening primrose, jojoba oil and more to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
3
Amazon
Sunday Riley Luna night oil (30% off)
The Luna sleeping night oil, one of Sunday Riley's iconic products, takes a clinical and innovative approach to retinol by using a concentrated blend with trans-retinoic acid. This nutrient-dense oil helps fight the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, promotes elasticity and stimulates exfoliation for clearer, smoother skin. It also contains rich chia and avocado seed oils.
$38.50 at Amazon (originally $55)
4
Amazon
PMD Clean smart facial cleansing device (40% off)
The PMD Clean Pro has been my facial cleansing device of choice for years because of how effective it is at getting my skin clean, reducing blemishes and improving texture. The antimicrobial silicone brush head uses 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down impurities from pores while simultaneously massaging the skin. The rose quartz panel on the back of the brush is great for applying serums or facial oils, and the brush has a warmth function, too.
$107.40 at Amazon (originally $179)
5
Amazon
Drybar round blow dryer brush (32% off)
Dry and style hair simultaneously with this Drybar blow dryer brush that uses ionic technology to help seal the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling. Strategically placed vents provide maximum airflow for faster blowouts, and you can choose from three temperature settings. It's compatible with hair of all lengths.
$105 at Amazon (originally $155)
6
Amazon
Revitalash Advanced eyelash serum (30% off)
The Revitalash Advanced eyelash serum contains a proprietary blend featuring peptides, lipids, biotin and green tea extract. The result is lashes that are conditioned, flexible, shiner and less prone to breakage, so that they can grow longer and fuller.
$68.60 at Amazon (originally $98)
7
Amazon
Sulwhasoo gentle cleansing oil (30% off)
This luscious pre-cleanse gently yet effectively removes makeup, sunscreen and impurities from skin without stripping or irritation. The greaseless oil-based formula is made from apricot kernel oil and tangerine peel extract that cleanse and leave skin feeling supple and hydrated. You can follow up with a traditional cleanser or continue with the rest of your skin care regimen.
$28 at Amazon (originally $40)
8
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)
Touted for its intense hydration abilities and supple texture, Laneige's sleeping mask targets parched, aging and compromised lips. The formula is enriched with a variety of antioxidants to defend skin against oxidative stress and it's available in four scents, including gummy bear and sweet candy.
$15.40 at Amazon (originally $24)
9
Amazon
Drybar interchangeable styling iron kit (37% off)
This modular styling tool by Drybar features three interchangeable attachments including a 1-inch wand, a classic 1.25-inch curling iron and a three-barrel waver for fast and effortless beach waves. Each attachment is made using ionic technology to reduce frizz and increase shine while styling, and an infrared feature heats hair from the inside out to help maintain healthy strands.
$125 at Amazon (originally $199)
10
Amazon
L'Occitane ultra rich body cream (30% off)
This nourishing shea butter-based body cream by L'Occitane, a consciously crafted beauty brand from the south of France, is meant to provide long-lasting nourishment and protection for dry, compromised skin by maintaining its hydrolipidic barrier. The luxuriously rich texture is quickly absorbed and won't leave behind a greasy film.
$34.30 at Amazon (originally $49)
11
Amazon
Pur 4-in-1 tinted moisturizer (30% off)
Correct, hydrate and protect your skin with this broad spectrum SPF20 tinted moisturizer. It's infused with skin care ingredients like vitamin E to protect against oxidative stress, a retinol complex to help diminish fine lines and improve skin texture, sodium hyaluronate to help skin retain moisture and elasticity, and shea butter to hydrate. The formulation, which provides a dewy finish and buildable coverage, is available in nine shades.
$24.50 at Amazon (originally $35)
12
Amazon
Amore Pacific enzyme peel treatment (30% off)
Amore Pacific's powder-to foam enzyme treatment can help deeply exfoliate and renew the texture of skin without irritation. A combination of two green tea-derived exfoliating enzymes helps to lift away dead skin cells while hyaluronic acid hydrates and comforts. I have personally been using this treatment for the past five years, and I love the way it improves my skin texture without stripping the surface.
$47.60 at Amazon (originally $68)
13
Amazon
R+Co Dallas thickening shampoo and conditioner (30% off)
Ideal for turning fine, flat hair into bouncier, fuller tresses, this thickening shampoo and conditioner duo by R+Co. uses biotin and pro-vitamin B5 to help thicken, strengthen and improve the keratin infrastructure of hair. An additional blend of coconut oil makes hair shiny and soft while saw palmetto berry extract may help prevent excess hair loss.
Shampoo: $22.40 at Amazon (originally $32)Conditioner: $22.40 at Amazon (originally $32)
14
Amazon
Klorane gentle dry shampoo two-pack (30% off)
Dry shampoo can be notorious for leaving a white, chalky residue on hair. This extra-gentle formula by Klorane is white cast-free and powered by oat milk extract organically farmed from France to reduce excess oil, dirt and odor from the scalp and hair while also providing volume.
$28 at Amazon (originally $39.91)
15
Amazon
Avéne intensive serum (30%)
This intensive cream-textured serum uses a 0.1% concentration of retinaldehyde, a more effective and less irritating version of retinol, to help smooth the appearance of deep wrinkles and renew and brighten skin. A pro-elastin peptide also helps to fill in fine lines, while thermal spring water (a popular ingredient in French skin care) helps soothe and soften skin.
$49 at Amazon (originally $70)
16
Amazon
Strivectin tightening neck cream (30% off)
Formulated specifically for the neck and décolleté, this firming cream from Strivectin features a complex that claims to visibly lift skin, improve elasticity and target those pesky horizontal neck lines. A brightening botanical complex also helps address uneven skin tone and prevent moisture loss.
$66.50 at Amazon (originally $95)
17
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firm temporary face tightener (30% off)
This revolutionary serum by Peter Thomas Roth contains active firming agents to help instantly tighten, firm and smooth the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles and pores. It's also formulated with antioxidants to prevent premature aging caused by oxidative stress as well as pro-vitamin B5 to condition skin.
$34.30 at Amazon (originally $49)
18
Amazon
Foreo Luna 3 facial brush (40% off)
The Foreo Luna 3 is the softest silicone facial cleansing brush that can do all the work that your fingertips can't. The antimicrobial bristles and sonic technology lift away dirt, oil, leftover makeup and excess sebum to leave behind softer, cleaner skin that's better prepped to receive your toners, serums and moisturizers.
$131.40 at Amazon (originally $219)
19
Amazon
DevaCurl curl cream (30% off)
Define and enhance curls without the crunchy texture of traditional curl products with the DevaCurl Super Cream. The ultra-rich formula is made with coconut oil to maintain hair moisture, reduce unwanted frizz and create flexible, bouncy curls that are infused with shine. This product is great for 4a, 4b and 4c hair types.
$19.60 at Amazon (originally $28)
20
Amazon
Alterna Moisture CC Cream (33% off)
This 16-in-1 leave-in conditioner can protect hair against UV damage, help hair retain moisture, prevent breakage and improve manageability. It contains caviar extract, a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a blend of vitamins and minerals to improve hair health and feel.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $44)
21
Amazon
Malin+Goetz Eau de Parfums (30% off)
These gender-neutral and apothecary-inspired scents from Malin+Goetz are complex and unique. There are six fragrances available, including bergamot, which has bright top notes and rich musky bottom notes, and strawberry, which is a bright combination of both floral and fruity.
$66.50 at Amazon (originally $95)
22
Amazon
Buxom plumping lip balm (30% off)
In a universally flattering shade of sheer pink that uniquely adapts to every skin tone, Buxom's plumping balm visibly plums lips while delivering a hefty dose of luscious moisture. It's formulated with fine line-reducing peptides as well as nourishing pumpkin seed oil.
$12.60 at Amazon (originally $18)
23
Amazon
Babyliss Pro curling iron (20% off)
Designed to make shiny, long-lasting curls, the Babyliss Pro curling iron has a 1.25-inch ceramic-coated barrel that evenly distributes heat up to 450 degrees. It has over 9,800 five-star ratings and the lightweight ergonomic design makes maneuvering the iron easier.
$47.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
24
Amazon
St. Tropez bronzing mousse (30% off)
This lightweight, non-sticky and streak-free bronzing mousse by St. Tropez, a tanning brand with a celebrity following, is infused with hydrating jojoba and other skin care actives to prolong your tan for up to 10 days with even fade. It has a 100% natural and vegan formula that adapts to your skin tone to create a natural-looking and golden tan that's never orange.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $31.50)
25
Amazon
OPI nail lacquer in Alpine snow and Big Apple red (31% off)
This duo-pack contains two of OPI's best-selling nail lacquers, Alpine snow and Big Apple red. Both opaque shades promise a high-shine finish and chip-free wear for up to seven days.
$15.07 at Amazon (originally $21.75)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyAmazonskin care prime day

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

There’s More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here’s An Itinerary.

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

18 Unique 'Glamping' Airbnbs That Allow You To Camp In Comfort

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Work/Life

Young People On TikTok Are Launching A Big Debate About 'Personality Hires'

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That The PCA Skin Blemish Control Bar Is Highly Effective

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend