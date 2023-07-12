ShoppingAmazonsalesPrime Day 2023

These Are The Bestsellers From Prime Day, And You Can Shop Them For A Few More Hours

These items were bestsellers this Amazon Prime Day, and there’s still a few hours left to get them on sale.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods Pro</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Self-Charging-Charcoal/dp/B085D4MFS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot 629 Roomba vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Self-Charging-Charcoal/dp/B085D4MFS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iRobot 629 Roomba vacuum</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-55-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN55LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09VCVGH7B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsung&#x27;s The Frame TV" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-55-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN55LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09VCVGH7B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Samsung's The Frame TV</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GE-Profile-Countertop-Portable-Stainless/dp/B0C2Q42H7Z?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="GE Profile countertop ice maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GE-Profile-Countertop-Portable-Stainless/dp/B0C2Q42H7Z?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64ac74fae4b02fb0e6fa505a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">GE Profile countertop ice maker</a>.
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro, iRobot 629 Roomba vacuum, Samsung's The Frame TV and a GE Profile countertop ice maker.

The first day of Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Day has come and gone, and with it, some pretty spectacular goods — many of which won’t come with as big of a discount for quite some time. If you didn’t get to take advantage of yesterday’s savings, don’t worry, because there’s still a full day left to fill your shopping cart with this year’s most sought-after products.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, know that HuffPost readers are most excited about ultra powerful upright vacuum cleaners from Dyson, a fresh MacBook Air by Apple and stocking up on practical essentials like Crest whitening strips, just to name a few products they snapped up yesterday.

Using our anonymous Prime Day shopping data — along with the personal testimonials of our seasoned shopping editors — we curated the following list of bestsellers that are flying off the shelves right as we speak.

Peruse the entire sale for yourself or read on to shop the best Prime Day deals before they’re all gone.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Lee Beauty professional callus remover (40% off)
Get sandal-ready with this powerful pre-exfoliating treatment that rids your feet of dry, cracked patches and flaky, dead skin. This foot gel uses a blend of skin-safe acid and hydrators to remove even the most stubborn or calluses or cracks.
$11.09 at Amazon (originally $18.49)
2
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
3
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 blender (45% off)
This Vitamix professional-grade large-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
$299.95 at Amazon (originally $549.99)
4
Amazon
Aquaphor healing ointment set (25% off)
Aquaphor's revered advanced therapy skin protectant is ideal for of a number of skin care needs, such as wound healing, cracked cuticles, chapped lips and facial moisture. This water-free ointment helps to create a protective yet breathable barrier on the skin.
$17.54 at Amazon (originally $23.39)
5
Amazon
Swedish reusable dishcloths (44% off)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, and gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes, cleaning countertops and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$13.97 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
6
Amazon
Black+Decker Dustbuster (33% off)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 68,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility.
$40 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
7
Amazon
Keurig K-Express single cup coffee maker (38% off)
Keurig has cornered the market of single-serve coffee makers, and this slimmed-down model is a great option for smaller kitchen spaces. It has a large reservoir in the back to prevent you having to refill the water each time you use it, and a multi-stream brewing system extracts more flavor.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
8
Amazon
Zamat neck and shoulder relaxer (58% off)
Using the natural pull of gravity, this ergonomically designed pillow can stretch the neck and upper back, promote better alignment and reduce pain or stiffness. The pillow's surface also features massage nodes for added therapeutic benefits.
$21.24 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
9
Amazon
Hbada ergonomic office chair (20% off)
This sleekly designed high-back desk chair is made with a high-resilience sponge seat cushion and has an adjustable height swivel seat with padded flip-up arms and a rocking function. The breathable back also has built-in lumbar support for added ergonomic comfort. It's available in three colors.
$127.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
10
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filter (40% off)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers, campers and travelers. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.95)
11
Amazon
TheraIce migraine relief cap (45% off)
This bestselling pain-relieving cap soothes and relaxes via hot or cold therapy with full coverage around the entire head. It's ideal for treating splitting headaches no matter how often you may get them. It may help ease tension and discomfort, while the design blocks out light that can often make a headache worse.
$21.97 at Amazon (originally $39.95)
12
Amazon
Levoit pet air purifier (31% off)
Perfect for pet owners and allergy sufferers, this energy-efficient and ultra-quiet air purifier by Levoit uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system as well as a high efficiency activated charcoal filter to trap hair, dander, pet odors and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the air of a rooms up to 219 square feet. It has an adjustable night light and a "check filter" indicator so you always know when to swap out a replacement filter.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
13
Amazon
Tushy Classic bidet (30% off)
If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet and connect it to your water source.
$76.30 at Amazon (originally $109)
14
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine (35% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without you having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best-in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for your desired beverage. A starter set of Nespresso capsules are included.
$129.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
15
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush (39% off)
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
$129.96 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
16
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (44% off)
Avid campers, survivalists and people who like to stay prepared will be thrilled to see this highly reviewed power station on sale. The portable Jackery Explorer 240 can charge devices on the go or in a power outage and operate electric camping essentials. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and can also be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
$167.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
17
Amazon
TheraGun Pro massage gun (42% off)
Theragun's fourth-generation Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy and pain relief that reaches 16 mm into the muscle. It features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance, and you can choose from four attachments and five speeds using the OLED display screen.
$349 at Amazon (originally $599)
18
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying and smart-mapping vacuum (50% off)
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
19
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This water flosser has over 96,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
20
Amazon
Two Casper original pillows (30% off)
Supportive, plush and ultra-comfortable, this pair of standard pillows by Casper, a cult-favorite sleep brand, are packed with a microfiber fill. They also have removable, 100% cotton and machine-washable covers made with a breathable percale weave for a cooling sleep.
$81.90 at Amazon (originally $117)
21
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (30% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.
$223.99 at Amazon (originally $319.99)
22
Amazon
Apple Watch series 8 (30% off)
This all-in-one smartwatch is the latest and most durable generation of Apple watches thus far. Its specialized sensors track exactly how you move and it offers health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection as well as notifications about irregular heart rhythms. Plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
$279.99 at Amazon (originally $399)
23
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (42% off)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and its reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
$14.50 at Amazon (originally $25)
24
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones (40% off)
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 20 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy 11 levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
$199 at Amazon (originally $329)
25
Amazon
Apple iPad 10th generation (15% off)
Like the 9th Generation Apple iPad, the 10th Generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide, front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. What sets it apart are its flat sides, lighter weight, bigger display screen and more storage space.
$379.99 at Amazon (originally $449)
26
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy tablet (39% off)
Enjoy everything this lightweight and convenient Android tablet has to offer, including a long-lasting battery, an S pen and speakers. It's easier to use than you might think and incredibly versatile.
$214.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
27
Amazon
Apple 2020 MacBook Air (25% off)
You'll love the long battery life and high-quality screen on this fast, powerful laptop. This lightweight and completely user-friendly computer features a sharp 13.3-inch display.
$749.99 at Amazon (originally $999)
28
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro second generation (20% off)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling that the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249)
29
Amazon
Apple AirPods second generation (30% off)
Apple's second generation of their classic AirPods allow you to enjoy 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and five hours of play time per charge. Like all Apple products, you can expect seamless and automatic pairing with all your compatible smart devices, use Siri and enjoy an immersive, rich sound.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129)
30
Amazon
Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled love seat (19% off)
If your living room is in need of a new seating situation, this aptly-sized loveseat (it's perfect for smaller spaces) is a hot-ticket home item. It's plushy, overstuffed and durable, and the stain-resistant fabric is perfect for wiping away any accidental spills or crumbs. Best of all, no assembly is required and it comes with a three-year warranty.
$795.70 at Amazon (originally $985.63)
31
Amazon
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV (34% off)
Give your streaming shows the television they deserve and upgrade to a Frame television from Samsung. Not only does it provide crystal clear picture and sound, but the thin silhouette and art-displaying function makes it utterly discreet when not in use as a TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display and a slim-fit wall mount that is easy to install and looks gorgeous. It's a smart TV so you can easily stream all your channels and apps and even has Alexa built-in.
$987.99 at Amazon (originally $1,497.99)
32
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner (30% off)
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$86 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
33
Amazon
3-pack iPhone fast charger (70% off)
No need to stress about your Apple devices running low on juice — this three-pack of fast chargers will swiftly get your battery charged so you're never fully in the red. These phone chargers are Apple MFi Certified and are compatible with almost any newer-model iPhone 12 through iPhone 14.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $58.99)
34
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum (50% off)
Using powerful suction and swivel steering, the Shark Navigator can deep-clean multiple surfaces, and a brush-roll shut-off feature allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning. It has a detachable pod and nozzle for cleaning upholstery or beneath furniture, and a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
35
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (29% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$369 at Amazon (originally $519)
36
Amazon
Zojirushi rice cooker (33% off)
Make the perfect rice every time with this 3-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and re-heat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter.
$169.49 at Amazon (originally $194.50)
37
Amazon
Hilife travel steamer (23% off)
This lightweight and travel-ready clothing steamer can breathe new life into clothes, whether you're on the go or right at home. It has a nine-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous penetrative de-wrinkling power.
$28.49 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
38
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 brush (52% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$33.60 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
39
Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean upright vacuum (34% off)
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 claims to have the strongest suction of any vacuum, and its ball swivel design makes it easier and more effortless to navigate around your home. The self-adjusting cleaning head automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors and it uses an advanced whole-machine filtration to ensure dust and debris are effectively captured and not released back into your home. The corded vacuum comes with nine Dyson-engineered accessories that help you clean every area of your home, from ceiling fans to mattresses to cushioned furniture.
$393.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
40
Amazon
Kindle 2022 Paperwhite e-reader (35% off)
This latest addition to the Kindle family is the most lightweight and compact model yet and features a just-like-paper display to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also offers twice the amount of book storage compared to the previous generation and there's an option to include three months of unlimited free access to Kindle's collection of over a million books, newspapers and audiobooks with your Kindle purchase.
$64.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
41
Amazon
Kitsch satin heatless curling set (30% off)
This satin-covered heatless curling tool creates fluffy, long-lasting blowout-style curls without the damage of a curling iron, and can be worn while you sleep, travel or lounge around the house. This set by Kitsch comes with two matching satin scrunchies that keep your hair in place and are comfortable to rest your head on.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $15.98)
42
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
Get professional-level teeth whitening from home with these number one-selling whitening strips from Crest. Just use once a day for 30 minutes and remove up to 14 years' worth of stains while keeping teeth white for up to 12 months.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
43
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (45% off)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$164.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Bedsure boho comforter set (49% off)

Sleep Better With These Prime Day Deals On Bedding, Mattresses, And More

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE