Here’s the thing with camping: You don’t have to buy big-ticket items to get out there and enjoy nature, but there’s certainly a level of risk to “cheaping out” on items meant to keep you safe, warm, dry and fed in the great outdoors — and it’s pretty miserable (to say the least) when they fail or fall apart mid-use. So if outdoors gear isn’t a thing you’re willing to scrimp on, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snatch up the camping items and outdoor gear you might not otherwise buy or upgrade to because of cost.
But even if you’re not a camper, there are still plenty of products on this list you’ll find handy, from emergency supplies like a portable car jump-starter to soccer parent favorites like sun shelters and foldable chairs. If you go outdoors at all, there’s something here on sale for you.
