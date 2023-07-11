ShoppingcampingemergencyPrime Day 2023

All The Camping And Outdoorsy Things I'd Buy This Prime Day

From tents and sun shelters to clever problem-solving products and emergency supplies, these are Prime Day deals that outdoors and preparedness aficionados will love.
By 

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Camping-Hammock-Portable-Hammocks-Outdoor/dp/B0999QRHHF?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wise Owl hammock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Camping-Hammock-Portable-Hammocks-Outdoor/dp/B0999QRHHF?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Wise Owl hammock</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Halo-Portable-Laptop-Charger-Starter/dp/B07FM85W13?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable car jump starter and charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Halo-Portable-Laptop-Charger-Starter/dp/B07FM85W13?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">portable car jump starter and charger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-Skydome-Camping-Tent-Technology/dp/B0B5BTGZ44?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Coleman Skydome tent with sun-blocking and cooling fabric" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-Skydome-Camping-Tent-Technology/dp/B0B5BTGZ44?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=64a2fa29e4b030efa121f939%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Coleman Skydome tent with sun-blocking and cooling fabric</a>.
Amazon
A Wise Owl hammock, portable car jump starter and charger and Coleman Skydome tent with sun-blocking and cooling fabric.

Here’s the thing with camping: You don’t have to buy big-ticket items to get out there and enjoy nature, but there’s certainly a level of risk to “cheaping out” on items meant to keep you safe, warm, dry and fed in the great outdoors — and it’s pretty miserable (to say the least) when they fail or fall apart mid-use. So if outdoors gear isn’t a thing you’re willing to scrimp on, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snatch up the camping items and outdoor gear you might not otherwise buy or upgrade to because of cost.

But even if you’re not a camper, there are still plenty of products on this list you’ll find handy, from emergency supplies like a portable car jump-starter to soccer parent favorites like sun shelters and foldable chairs. If you go outdoors at all, there’s something here on sale for you.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
A day-saving portable jump starter for your car that's a laptop charger, too (38% off)
Last time I went camping in a state park, I opened my car doors to get supplies so often that the interior lights ran down the battery and I had to call a park ranger to jump start my car. After that, I bought this compact portable jump starter and battery pack that I stash in my vehicle for future dumb mistakes and emergencies alike. This top-rated model can not only jump cars with gas engines up to 10 liters or diesel engines up to 8 liters, but unlike less powerful models that can only charge phones and tablets, it also has enough wattage to charge a MacBook and the USB-C port to enable it. Best of all, it can hold its power for up to 24 months before you need to plug it in again, so it'll be there for you faster than AAA, even if you forget about it in the trunk.

Look for the $50 off coupon to grab this deal. You can also find a number of other portable jump-starters on sale for Prime Day.
$99.99 at Amazon with coupon (regularly $159.99)
2
Amazon
A rechargeable flameless lighter that's waterproof and windproof, too (up to 44% off)
Never be caught unable to light something in poor weather again. The flameless Extremus Blaze 360 is a rechargeable, waterproof and windproof dual-arc lighter that can be used up to 300 times on a single charge. Seven of the available colors are on sale for Prime Day, and most of those also have a built-in flashlight that works in low, high and strobe modes (double-check you're buying the type you want). All of them come with a paracord lanyard with a safety whistle, too. It doesn't get more multipurpose in an emergency or outdoors situation than that! Save up to 41%.
$8.49+ at Amazon (originally $11.99+)
3
Amazon
A lightweight and roomy outdoor hammock (up to 24% off)
Whether you sleep in it all night or simply want to bring it to your campsite for bonus relaxation, a single- or double-sized Wise Owl hammock is a great choice. The double holds up to 500 pounds but only weighs 24 ounces, while the single holds up to 400 pounds and weighs just 16 ounces. Both pack up easily into their storage bags that are only about 5-8 inches tall. What's extra impressive about that? That bag will also contain two carabiners and two tree straps so you can hang this durable baby wherever you go. Made of rip-resistant quick-drying nylon, they come in a slew of colors.

Amazon says these hammocks will be on sale as a limited-time lightning deals on July 12, with multiple colors discounted for 19-24% off. (A kid's version will be on lightning deal on July 11 for around $23.)
See the sale at Amazon
4
Amazon
A device that's magic at repelling mosquitoes without weird smells or sprays (up to 29% off)
Want a super effective15-foot zone of mosquito protection that won't leave you covered in slimy spray or smelling like DEET? The supremely portable Thermacell Patio Shield model is the perfect deal for you this Prime Day, and it's entirely low-effort on your part to use. It's essentially a sleek warming diffuser for a unique repellant that you'll neither smell nor feel (I own one and can totally attest to this), and both the 12-hour fuel cell and repellant mat are refillable so the unit can be used over and over again. The repellant mats change color when it's time to replace them, making this exceptionally easy to use. Place one in your backyard space or take it on fishing trips, to outdoor events and beyond.
$14.21+ (originally $19.99+)
5
Amazon
A collapsible cutting board-and-basin combo that comes with a knife (15% off)
Space-saving products are a huge help when you head outdoors, and this collapsible basin has a cutting board bottom so you can use it as a sink, a colander and a food prep space without having to pack and carry all three things. It also comes with a knife that slots into special snaps underneath the cutting board so you never lose it in transport. I have a similar collapsible basin, and it's it come in handy so many purposes at home, also.

Amazon says this clever set, which comes in two colors, will be on sale as a lightning deal on July 11.
Check for the lightning deal at Amazon
6
Amazon
A gravity-fed portable water purification system (up to 37% off)
When you don't trust campground water or you go backcountry camping, you need to be sure your drinking source is filtered. These gravity-fed filtration systems are great for groups, as the bags can hold up to 6 liters of water that will pass through a multi-stage straw-style filter to clear out parasites, metals and other undesirable things that may be in the water. Just hang one from a tree and let it do all the work for you. Best of all, the filter piece can be used on its own as a straw to drink directly from a water source, or it can be attached to a smaller water bottle for even more portability. (They're great to have on hand for emergency situations like floods, too.)

According to Amazon, Waterdrop will offer their gravity system for sale in a limited-time lightning deal on July 11, but you can also apply a $12 off coupon right now and get the same price. Membrane Solutions also has a model on sale, and you can grab either one for a similar deal.
Waterdrop: $27.99 with coupon (originally $42.99)Membrane Solutions: $28.88 (originally $45.99)
7
Amazon
A Lifestraw that matches your lifestyle (up to 40% off)
For hiking, backwoods camping and emergency preparedness, it's hard to beat a Lifestraw. These lightweight BPA-free personal water filters remove 99.99% of waterborne parasites and bacteria (think salmonella, giardia and E. coli) plus microplastics, making them ideal for hiking, traveling and survival situations. All you have to do is drink through the filter! When taken care of properly, a Lifestraw can provide a thousand gallons of filtered water over its lifetime. Choose from four styles to suit your preference and habits. They have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from nearly 110,000 users. (I own one myself.)
$11.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.95+)
8
Amazon
A pair of high performance battery-powered headlamps (15% off)
You might think these look silly, but if you've ever tried to pitch a tent after sunset you know how critical it is to be able to use your hands and not have to hold a flashlight. They'll also come in handy for home improvement projects or walking the dog at night, too. These two high-performance headlamps from Energizer run on three included AAA batteries each and have IPX4 water resistance and an adjustable headband. The lamps are 260 lumens, with the beam able to reach as far as 80 meters.

(Have a kid who loves to use the same tools you do? This adorable and function triceratops headlamp is also on sale for Prime Day.)
$15.41 at Amazon (originally $18.19)
9
Amazon
Or a pair that you can recharge by USB (60% off)
This pair of 150-lumen headlamps are great for people who never remember to buy batteries, because they are recharged via USB cord. They're also great for runners and people who work in the dark, because in addition to a regular white beam of light, they also offer red and flashing red for safety. They can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and like the battery-powered pair above, offer IPX4 water resistance.
$15.88 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
10
Amazon
A trusted Coleman tent (30% off)
The iconic camping brand Coleman is having a massive Prime Day sale, including many of its most famous and trusted model tents that have features like color-coded poles, quick setup and Coleman's WeatherTec system that will keep you dry in inclement weather.

A few of our picks? The roomy and luxe Elite Montana with built-in lighting is 30% off, as will the fast-pitch 6-person Coleman Steel Creek that comes with pre-attached poles and built-in front porch. The Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room blocks 90% of light so the tent not only stays cooler, but you can sleep like a baby even though you're in the great outdoors.

Other models on sale include the Sky Dome with Dark Room Technology and the classic and long-beloved Coleman Sundome that starts at just $39.99.
Elite Montana: $164.07+ at Amazon (originally $234.38)Steel Creek: $149.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)Carlsbad Dark Room: $139.99+ at Amazon (originally $229.99+)
11
Amazon
A Coleman beach shade canopy you can't afford NOT to grab (27% off)
Everybody can use some shade at the beach, from sleepy toddlers to overheated adults. This portable, lightweight SkyShade canopy from Coleman has UPF 50+ UV protection, sets up in mere minutes thanks to its pre-attached poles and features convenient loops for hanging wet towels and bathing suits as well as cargo pockets for storing your belongings. With a carrying weight of just three pounds, it can stay put in wind thanks to its seven stakes and the three built-in sandbags you can fill on arrival. It's "luxury in the sun," as one reviewer put it, and we imagine it'd be just as good to bring to weekend soccer tournaments or to provide extra shaded space at a campground.
$43.88 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
12
Amazon
A portable power station for emergencies and all sorts of outdoor fun (up to 44% off)
What's left to be said about the Jackery portable power stations? For something that's about the size of a Happy Meal, the Explorer 240 (200 watts) and Explorer 300 (300 watts) models sure pack a punch. I bought my Explorer 300 last year so I can keep essentials charged after a hurricane or other power outage, but I've also taken it camping and found it incredibly helpful to have in my tent for powering my fan, phone and air pump. You can charge them via a wall outlet or car outlet, or even through Jackery's separate solar panels when you're really disconnected.
Explorer 240: $167.99 (originally $299.99)Explorer 300: $219.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
13
Amazon
Or a similar power station from Allwei at a wildly competitive price (50% off)
Allwei isn't kidding around with the discount on their 300-watt portable power station: It's a whopping 50% off this Prime Day. Much like Jackery's Explorer 300 above, this has an LCD screen, two AC outputs, a DC 12-volt output, two USB ports and one USB-C port, but it's also got three DC1 ports and a three-level LED light on the side. From 100% power, it can charge a phone 26 times or a laptop 7 times before it needs to be recharged. Like the Jackery models, you can charge it by car, wall outlet or solar panels that are sold separately. Use it for emergencies, outdoor parties and more. Grab one at a steep discount today and enjoy the portability and peace of mind it brings.
$144 at Amazon (regularly $289)
14
Amazon
A portable and rechargeable outdoor shower (20% off)
All you need to operate this portable shower is a bucket in which to drop the bottom end. It can come in super handy while camping, but you will also love it for bathing pets, rinsing sandy feet or washing a car or windows where a hose doesn't reach. The showerhead comes with both suction cup and hook attachment options so you get clean hands-free; its lithium battery can be recharged via USB. Amazon says this will be on sale as a limited-time lightning deal on July 11 for around $27.99.
See the sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
Rechargeable electric hand warmers (up to 47% off)
I can tell you from personal experience, these palm-sized hand warmers are truly great. They're perfectly easy to recharge and operate, and they really do keep my hands warm in freezing cold temps, with three levels of heat to choose from. Best of all, you can even use them as a backup charging source for cell phones and other devices. They come in multiple colors, and you can have your choice of one or a set of two. My only suggestion: If you can, buy a pair — one for each coat pocket. You'll be so glad you did.
$19.52+ at Amazon (originally $29+)
16
Amazon
16 pairs of long-lasting insole foot warmers (35% off)
It's the middle of summer, but when you can take a big discount off a multi-pack of something that'll help you be comfortable when it's cold out, it's always the right time to buy (after all, there's nothing worse than frozen feet). All you have to do to activate these Hothands foot warmers is give them a little shake, put them in your shoes and give them 15-30 minutes to come to temp and keep your tootsies warm. They last for up to 9 hours, so they'll be great for chilly nights in a tent, hikes in snow, work shifts outdoors and beyond. They're disposable, but Hothands says their contents won't harm the environment.
$31.28 at Amazon (originally $47.80)
17
Amazon
A compact Nanopresso for coffee on the go (20% off)
I first learned about these handheld portable espresso makers from a flight attendant who carries one on his travels because he hates airline coffee. But they work great in the great outdoors as well, because they don't require any power outlets or batteries. All you have to do is add hot water and pump the handle a few times to create enough pressure for extracting delicious espresso from the roast of your choice. If you don't want to deal with coffee grounds, they also make an adapter that makes this compatible with the original line of Nespresso capsules, making good coffee on the go extremely easy. "Wow, was I taken back when I first tasted the coffee coming from it, said one reviewer. "The coffee forms an incredible crema." Never go camping and suffer a morning without coffee again.
Nanopresso: $55.92 (originally $69.90)Nanopresso with case: $67.92 (originally $84.90)
18
Amazon
Or, if you prefer, grab this durable Stanley all-in-one coffee maker (about 20% off)
Alternately, for about $20, you can grab the Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French press in a lightning deal on July 11 and meet all your outdoor coffee needs, whether you're hunting, tailgating or sleeping under the stars. The durable stainless steel construction is what you expect from this heritage brand, and the nesting parts and fold-in handles make this a great choice for portability and saving space among the rest of your gear. Heat your water in the pot itself, add your grounds, and the BPA-free press will keep your coffee grounds-free.
Look for the deal on Tuesday
19
Amazon
A classic retro webbed beach chair (48% off)
There are a few promising-looking camping chairs on sale this Prime Day, from Amazon Basics' cooler-armed XL chair to a folding chair that has its own shade canopy. I'm gonna be grabbing this retro webbed beach chair that reminds me of the good old days, when a fun day in the sun left everyone with a grid pattern on the backs of their thighs. Now that they are less common, webbed folding chairs are surprisingly expensive, in my experience, so this is the perfect time for me to snatch mine up. This heavy-duty model has a 265-pound capacity and a carry strap for convenience.
Green: $41.99 (originally $79.99)Blue: $47.00 (originally $79.99)Red, white and blue: $41.099 (originally $49.99)
20
Amazon
A highly rated sleeping bag that won't cost an arm and leg (up to 50% off)
You can spend absolutely shocking amounts of money on technical sleeping bags for ultralight hiking or surviving ultra-freezing temps, but if you're a spring-to-fall car camper or simply need gear for slumber parties or sleep-away camps, this washable three-season sleeping bag is just the right price. More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sleeping bag a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, citing its value and versatility. The bags come in a slew of colors and multiple sizes, many of which are on sale during a limited time lightning deal on July 11, at which point they'll be as low as $19.
See the sale at Amazon
21
Amazon
A four-pack of multi-use LED camping lanterns with batteries (21% off)
Portable lanterns are so handy for emergencies at home and hanging around your campsite, taking long walks to the campground bathrooms, or placing in your outdoor food prep area so you can see what you're doing. But these aren't just any camping lanterns: They are collapsible when not in use, offer up to 50 hours of light each, and you can even store valuables or extra batteries in the storage compartment at the top. This LED four-pack from Etekcity comes with 12 AAA batteries so you can power up immediately; they're durable and waterproof with three levels of light you can adjust by simply expanding and collapsing the lantern. Perhaps most impressively of all, they have a whopping 4.8-star rating from more than 20,000 buyers.
$21.23 at Amazon (originally $26.99)
22
Amazon
A buyer-beloved duel-fuel Gas One camping stove (15% off)
This isn't the deepest discount on the list, but I'd be remiss not to point it out any time this super portable and supremely flexible single-burner camping stove is on sale. It can run on both butane or propane — a rarity for camping stoves — plus it has an automatic Piezo starter, so you never need to mess with matches, and a finely tuned heat adjustment knob. The metal body is easy to wipe clean, and this convenient little stove has earned a 4.7-star Amazon rating from more than 11,000 reviewers who've used it for everything from tailgating to power outages. According to Amazon, this Gas One stove will be offered as a lightning deal on July 11 for less than $28.
Check the deal at Amazon
23
Amazon
A waterproof dry bag and cell phone case combo (up to 20% off)
We all know from experience that there's nothing worse than something that's supposed to stay dry getting wet, whether that's a cell phone or a change of clothes at the beach. Grab this handy waterproof dry bag and cell phone case combo to be sure your belongings are protected the next time you head out in a canoe or kayak. It comes in a variety of colors in five sizes from 5 liters to 40 liters. (Various, but not all, sizes and colors are on sale for Prime Day.)
$12.74+ (originally $14.99+)
24
Amazon
Cooler Shock ice packs for coolers and lunch boxes (up to 33% off)
What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold! But what's cooler than being ice cold? These reusable Cooler Shock packs that freeze to 18 degrees, a temperature even colder than ice, and stay frozen longer, too. With premium-quality multipacks in sizes from lunch boxes to large coolers, there's a set of durable Cooler Shock bags for every use. Each one will keep food and drink cool and prevent that melty, watery mess in your bag, basket or box that you get from ice. Cooler Shock points out they're ideal for everything from picnics to fishing trips to keeping breast milk cold on the go. The trustworthy screw cap keeps the chilly contents in the Cooler Shock pack, and not on your stuff.

Amazon says Cooler Shock's Prime Day sales will happen in a lightning deal on July 12. They include a lunch-sized five-pack, an all-purpose four-pack and a cooler-sized three-pack. (There'll be a set of three cooler bags with a zip closure, rather than a screw top, on lightning deal, too.)
Get the lightning deals
25
Amazon
The famous Hydro Flask with the wide-mouth straw lid (up to 48% off)
I hate to admit it, because I'm old(er) and cranky, but the TikTok kids are really, truly onto something with their passionate water bottle obsessions. The Hydro Flask with the leakproof wide-mouth straw lid has been a beloved top seller for years, with legions upon legions of fans who love its ability to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. It's also dishwasher-safe, has no taste transfer from its stainless steel construction, comes with that convenient carry loop and is compatible with most backcountry straw filters, according to the brand. Various color and size combinations are on sale for Prime Day, with discounts from 25% to 48%.
Check out the various models on sale
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Trtl ergonomic neck pillow

The Travel Accessories That You Should Buy On Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE