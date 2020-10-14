Amazon's Best Prime Day Deals On Home Items Under $100

HuffPost Finds

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Refresh your space on a budget with these home decor and organization finds under $100 hiding in Amazon's Prime Day deals.
Amazon’s Prime Day is going on now, which means if you’re ready to reorganize and redecorate, now’s the time to save on furniture deals and decor, useful home items and more.

You don’t need to get all brand new furniture to refresh your space, either. Sometimes a fresh start is in the details, whether that’s adding a new throw blanket on your couch or organizing your things properly to create more open space.

Of course, Amazon isn’t the only place to score Prime Day deals right now. We’ve spotted plenty of alternative Prime Day sales at retailers you trust like AllModern, Target and Wayfair.

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding and bath, Brooklinen is having 15% off sitewide so you can save on luxury sheets and towels and more. (One of our editors ordered this best-selling sheet set as an early holiday gift).

If you’re set on sheets but could use more sleep, we found this well-rated weighted blanket on sale for $50 (it’s normally $80) on Amazon. To make things even cozier, there are major markdowns on fuzzy blankets and throw pillows for curling up on the couch, too.

Lastly, if organization is the name of the game, we found these glass food storage jars with bamboo lids on sale for $30 (normally $40) on Amazon. There’s also these non-slip hangers and shoe storage boxes for all those clothes you’re not wearing regularly right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite home items hiding in Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Take a look below:

1
A weighted blanket
Amazon
Get this adult weighted blanket on sale for $50 (normally $80) on Amazon.
2
These glass pantry containers for dry goods
Amazon
Get this set of glass jars with bamboo lids on sale for $30 (normally $40) on Amazon.
3
A set of ceramic planters
Amazon
Get this two-pack of white ceramic plant potters on sale for $24 (normally $30) on Amazon.
4
A desk that folds down flat against the wall
Amazon
Get this folding desk on sale for $70 (normally $100) on Amazon.
5
A trendy desk lamp
Amazon
Get this industrial iron desk lamp on sale for $37 (normally $50) on Amazon.
6
A pillow that's perfect for both back and side sleepers
Amazon
Get this memory foam on sale for $40 (normally $60) on Amazon.
7
A small accent rug
Amazon
Get this boho circle rug on sale for $32 (normally $39) on Amazon.
8
A set of velvet throw pillows
Amazon
Get this two-pack of velvet pillows on sale for $5 (normally $9) on Amazon.
9
A computer desk
Amazon
Get this computer writing desk on sale for $70 (normally $106) on Amazon.
10
An office chair with lumbar support
Amazon
Get this ergonomic lumbar support office chair on sale for $40 (normally $55) on Amazon.
11
Clear shoe boxes
Amazon
Get this shoe storage box for six pairs of shoes on sale for $40 (normally $56) on Amazon.
12
An leather office chair
Amazon
Get this black leather swivel office chair on sale for $76 (normally $110) on Amazon.
13
A fluffy faux fur throw blanket
Amazon
Get this luxury faux fur throw blanket on sale for $21 (normally $28) on Amazon.
14
A slim study desk
Amazon
Get this small-space study table on sale for $40 (normally $60) on Amazon.
15
Non-Slip hangers to organize your closet
Amazon
Get this set of AmazonBasics slim velvet non-slip clothes hangers on sale for $10 (normally $19) on Amazon.
16
A slim cart for small spaces
Amazon
Get this slim storage cart on sale for $24 (normally $40) on Amazon.
