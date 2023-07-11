A portable car jump starter that can also charge my Macbook (6% off)

"Getting stranded with a dead battery is the worst, whether it's your car or your work laptop. This 3,000-amp portable car jump starter is only about the size of a flip-flop, but — unlike some viral 'chic' jump starters — it actually has enough power to start a fully dead battery on vehicles with gas engines up to 10 liters or diesel engines up to 8 liters. And unlike typical car power inverters, this actually has the wattage to charge a modern laptop like my MacBook, and a USB-C outlet to make it happen. This is a very rare combo for portable jump starters, so it's worth snatching up! Best of all, it can hold a single charge for up to 24 months, so it'll be there for me when I need it and much faster than AAA.



"Amazon says this will be on sale as a limited-time lightning deal on July 11. It's got a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, which is pretty darn good for something I'll be depending on in a pinch." — Janie Campbell, HuffPost Life senior editor