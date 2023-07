I'm A Mom Of Toddlers And Here’s Everything I'm Buying On Prime Day

The Bug Bite Thing

I actually very recently ordered one of these so I probably won’t be buying another on Prime Day, but I can tell you that you should definitely invest in at least one of these nifty tools this summer if you have sweet-blooded kids. (Which, of course you do.) There’s nothing worse than watching your child go to town scratching at their bug bites when all you have on hand is stupid calamine lotion, which gets everywhere and (in my experience) doesn’t really work. This gadget works by actually sucking the insect venom out of the bite and relieving the itching sensation. Once your child gets used to the sensation of the Bug Bite Thing (there’s a slight suction that can be intensified the more pressure you apply to the handles) they’ll quickly become amenable to it, especially when they learn it spells sweet relief.“These things are so simple its sort of ridiculous. They work amazing. This is my second order of these. I now have them everywhere from one in each bathroom, one in the RV, one in my beach bag, and one in my car. I have a special needs child who also has his own and finds it very effective and easy to use. Be aware, you can easily give yourself a "hickey" with it on more gently skin like the inside of your arm or ankle so if you let small kids use it, just watch them the first couple times so they don't over do it. If you count the 20 seconds they recommend, the "hickey" is avoidable even on more gently skin.” — momofmany