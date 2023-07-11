Do your old and kind-of-broken headphones sometimes just stop playing?Whether you just got a new phone or tablet and are ready to amp up your audio experience or you like to be stocked on good listening devices, you’ll find something on our roundup of the best Prime Day deals you can find on headphones and earbuds.

From wired to wireless to over-the-ear and in-ear, we found a selection of audio equipment ready for everyday use. You’ll see brands you know and love like Apple and Beats, as well as inventive headphone selections that are great for working out or even waterproof. We hope you find your new favorite pair of headphones, though these also make for great gifts — especially when they’re on sale.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.