The Best Headphone And Earbud Deals On Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for Apple, Bose, Sony, Beats or JBL, Amazon Prime Day has deals on them all.
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J2Z5DBM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tozo earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J2Z5DBM?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tozo earbuds</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHB9Y8H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple Airpods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHB9Y8H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple Airpods</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098FH5P3C?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sony headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098FH5P3C?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d67fe4b0dcb22c46b33f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Sony headphones</a>
Do your old and kind-of-broken headphones sometimes just stop playing?Whether you just got a new phone or tablet and are ready to amp up your audio experience or you like to be stocked on good listening devices, you’ll find something on our roundup of the best Prime Day deals you can find on headphones and earbuds.

From wired to wireless to over-the-ear and in-ear, we found a selection of audio equipment ready for everyday use. You’ll see brands you know and love like Apple and Beats, as well as inventive headphone selections that are great for working out or even waterproof. We hope you find your new favorite pair of headphones, though these also make for great gifts — especially when they’re on sale.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

1
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3rd generation (17% off)
Enjoy seamless audio transfers from your iPhone to your MacBook with these sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods. They recharge when they’re in the carrying case, giving you some extra time to listen to your tunes.
$139.99 (originally $169.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Beats Studio3 headphones (54% off)
Enjoy up to 22 hours of listening time with these Beats wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones. They’re compatible with both Apple and Android products and have real-time audio calibration for supreme listening.
$159.99 (originally $349.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Tozo T10 waterproof earbuds (53% off)
These waterproof wireless headphones will be your new favorite toy. They pair easily with smartphones, tablets and laptops and charge in under an hour. Play and pause music, fast forward and backward and adjust the volume via touch control on the earbuds themselves.
$18.99 (originally $39.99)at Amazon
4
Amazon
JBL Vibe wireless earbuds (40% off)
With dual-connect technology, these wireless headphones allow you to use just one headphone or both to make calls or listen to tunes. They have easy touch control, allowing you to pause music without grabbing your phone.
$29.95 (originally $49.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Shokz OpenRun pro (31% off)
Athletes, runners and cyclists will love this pair of behind-the-ear sports headphones. They’re wireless and sweat-resistant with a built-in base and microphone to take calls on the go.
$124.95 (originally $179.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
JBL Tune wireless over-ear headphones (44% off)
Listen up for to 50 hours per charge with these JBL wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphones. They also have voice assistant to easily manage calls and music hands-free.
$44.95 (originally $79.95) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones (40% off)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones fit comfortably over your ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications.
$199 (originally $329) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones (42% off)
Get up to 40 hours of listening time per charge with these Beats over-ear headphones. They have volume controls on the ear and work especially easily with all Apple products.
$114.99 (originally $199) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Sony premium wireless headphones with voice control (29% off)
Bring the audio engineering studio to your home with this pair of Sony over-ear headphones. They have industry-leading noise cancellation, dual-noise sensor technology and five microphones for extra noise cancellation.
$248 (originally $349) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort earbuds (17% off)
With three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, these earbuds are intended to give you the perfect in-ear customized fit. They’re noise-canceling, too, and also work with a handy app to give you personalized sound.
$249 (originally $299) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Sony extra bass Bluetooth headphones (53% off)
Music lovers will drool over these Sony over-ear headphones with extra brass. They boast a deep, punchy sound, long play time between charges and will easily transfer between your phone and computer.
$118 (originally $249) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Beats Studio buds (12% off)
Get totally absorbed into your music or podcast with these wireless noise-canceling earbuds. They’re sweat-resistant and have a built-in microphone so you can easily answer calls hands-free.
$149.99 ($169.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Soundcore by Anker adaptive active noise-cancelling wireless headphones (33% off)
Block out background noise with these over-ear wireless Anker headphones. With active noise canceling that comes in five different levels, you’ll love to bring these on trains, planes or city streets.
$99.99 ($149.99) at Amazon
