Amazon Prime Day Deals On Toys To Keep The Kids Occupied All Summer

From pop-its to bounce castles and art supplies, we've rounded up things to keep your family busy now that school is out.

There are a lot of great deals on Amazon Prime Day, and it can be overwhelming to sort through so many sale items — while avoiding buying things you don’t actually need.

And that’s even more true when you have kids. With school out, you need to fill the days with activities and toys that have the potential to occupy your kiddo for more than five minutes.

Look no further: We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on great outdoor toys and items to pass the time on rainy days.

Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Activity Set (53% off)
Get the Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free Coloring Activity Set for $7.79.
Insect Lore Butterfly Garden: Original Habitat and Live Cup of Caterpillars with STEM Butterfly Journal (30% off)
Get the Insect Lore Butterfly Garden: Original Habitat and Live Cup of Caterpillars with STEM Butterfly Journal for $25.89.
ZURU BUNCH O BALLOONS (46% off)
Get the ZURU BUNCH O BALLOONS for $14.99.
Sunny Days Entertainment Bubble-N-Go Deluxe Toy Bubble Lawn Mower(30% off)
Get the Sunny Days Entertainment Bubble-N-Go Deluxe Toy Bubble Lawn Mower for $13.99.
Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride & Hide Edition (30% off)
Get the Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Rapid Ride & Hide Edition for $83.99.
Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set (30% off)
Get the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set for $24.49.
Radio Flyer Deluxe Big Flyer (30% off)
Get the Radio Flyer Deluxe Big Flyer for $55.99.
Sunny Days Entertainment Thomas & Friends Tent (50% off)
Get the Sunny Days Entertainment Thomas & Friends Tent for $19.99.
Easy Playhouse (40% off)
Get the Easy Playhouse for $20.99.
7 Piece Pop Up Tent with Bonus Play Balls (31% off)
Get the 7 Piece Pop Up Tent with Bonus Play Balls for $47.99.
Radio Flyer Backyard Bouncer JR (30% off)
Get the Radio Flyer Backyard Bouncer JR for $174.99.
Made By Me Create Your Own Sand Art (54% off)
Get the Made By Me Create Your Own Sand Art for $6.89.
L.O.L. Surprise! Secret Message Jewelry (47% off)
Get the L.O.L. Surprise! Secret Message Jewelry kit for $8.99.
Crayola Ultimate Light Board (40% off)
Get the Crayola Ultimate Light Board for $16.79.
Cra-Z-Art Magic Movin' Pottery Wheel (59% off)
Get the Cra-Z-Art Magic Movin' Pottery Wheel for $13.99.
Disney Princess Fashion Doll Castle (60% off)
Get the Disney Princess Fashion Doll Castle for $39.99.
PlayMonster Face Paintoos (30% off)
Get the PlayMonster Face Paintoos for $10.49.
LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart Deluxe (30% off)
Get the LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart Deluxe for $32.89.
Melissa & Doug Reusable Sticker Pads Set (41% off)
Get the Melissa & Doug Reusable Sticker Pads Set for $9.49.
VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera (39% off)
Get the VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera for $45.79.
ETERGO Fidget toys (14% off)
Get the ETERGO Fidget toys for $18.99.
ALEX Toys BuilderZ 500-Piece Kit (65% off)
Get the ALEX Toys BuilderZ 500-Piece Kit for $41.99.
24 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set (41% off)
Get the 24 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set for $38.59.
Kinetic Sand, Dino Dig Playset (55% off)
Get the Kinetic Sand, Dino Dig Playset for $9.08.
SwimWays Fish Styx Pool Diving Toys (47% off)
Get the SwimWays Fish Styx Pool Diving Toys for $4.74.
COOP Hydro Lacrosse (44% off)
Get the COOP Hydro Lacrosse for $8.39.
Play-Doh Slime Cereal Themed Bundle of 3 (62% off)
Get the Play-Doh Slime Cereal Themed Bundle of 3 for $5.69.

