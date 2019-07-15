Vacuums aren’t exactly the sexiest thing to shop for, but we’ll admit we’re a sucker for a Dyson. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum is the standard when it comes to cleaning gadgets, and you can get one for a major markdown this year during Cyber Summer — AKA Christmas in July — AKA Prime Day.
Dyson vacuums were one of shoppers’ most-purchased Prime Day items last year, and we expect it’ll remain a big-ticket item in 2019, too. The Dyson V7 is completely cordless, lightweight and clears your space of dust and debris in seconds with powerful suction. It also transforms into a handheld vac for hard-to-reach spot cleaning, so it’s no wonder it’s left other vacuums in the dust with its 4.2-star rating and almost 2,000 reviews on Amazon.
Normally, a Dyson V7 retails for a cart-stopping $399, but you can get it at Walmart right now for just $269 — the cheapest price we’ve seen so far. The same model is $299 at both Amazon and at Target.
Of course, there are other Dyson vacuums on sale during Prime Day on Amazon for a discount, including the Dyson V10. (One of our editors even purchased the Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ for 30% off on Amazon during the sale). We’ve even spotted a bunch of Dyson fans marked down for a good price during the sale as well.
If you’re still not sure if the Dyson’s worth the splurge, there are tons of Prime Day 2019 vacuum deals that don’t suck. Just remember that there are only a few hours left before these vacuum sales bite the dust, so move fast.