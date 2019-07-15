Walmart The Dyson V7 vacuum is cheapest at Walmart right now.

Vacuums aren’t exactly the sexiest thing to shop for, but we’ll admit we’re a sucker for a Dyson. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum is the standard when it comes to cleaning gadgets, and you can get one for a major markdown this year during Cyber Summer — AKA Christmas in July — AKA Prime Day.

Dyson vacuums were one of shoppers’ most-purchased Prime Day items last year, and we expect it’ll remain a big-ticket item in 2019, too. The Dyson V7 is completely cordless, lightweight and clears your space of dust and debris in seconds with powerful suction. It also transforms into a handheld vac for hard-to-reach spot cleaning, so it’s no wonder it’s left other vacuums in the dust with its 4.2-star rating and almost 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

Normally, a Dyson V7 retails for a cart-stopping $399, but you can get it at Walmart right now for just $269 — the cheapest price we’ve seen so far. The same model is $299 at both Amazon and at Target.