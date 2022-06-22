Shopping

Shop These Early Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Right Now

Prime Day isn't until next month, but Amazon is already rolling out early access deals for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day early access deals are here.

We don’t need to remind you that Amazon Prime Day is July 12 and 13. The retailer’s annual bonzana of deals is packaged with a good deal of hype, but if you keep your cool and follow our coverage, you can enjoy some actually-good savings on everything from high-ticket splurges to everyday skin care products that you’d be buying up in bulk anyway.

As always, there will be plenty of markdowns that are only available for Amazon Prime members — and if you’re already part of this elite club of Amazon power users, we have a hot tip for you: There are more than a handful of early-access Prime Day deals live right now, which will be evolving as the week goes on and the two-day event gets closer and closer.

Because we’ll be monitoring Amazon every day between now and July 12, we’ve rounded up some of the best early-access Prime Day deals ahead (in addition to some irresistible deals that are available to all Amazon shoppers). If you’re looking to dip your toes into the fray with an exploratory purchase or you just want to see what we’re eyeing for Prime Day so far, check out our edited list of recommendations below.

Amazon
A reviewer-approved smart TV for under $100
Insignia’s reviewer-beloved smart TV is equipped with Amazon’s Fire TV streaming service and boasts a picture quality that users find to be surprisingly high-quality, given the affordable price. “The picture is wonderfully crisp; again, keeping in mind that I paid $100, and it has only 720p resolution,” wrote reviewer Max.
$99.99 at Amazon (Originally $179.99)
Amazon
A top-rated portable Bluetooth speaker
Take your tunes everywhere you go with this tiny-but-mighty Bluetooth speaker, which reviewers say packs a sonic punch that belies its diminutive dimensions. "For the size it's as good as it get," wrote reviewer Justin123. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from over 10,000 buyers.
$59.95 at Amazon (Originally $79.95)
Amazon
A smartly-designed surge protector with USB ports
Work-from-homers navigating minimally wired apartments will benefit from this compact surge protector, which manages to accommodate six power outlets and two USB ports in a size not much larger than a standard wall outlet. It tops out at 125 volts and has a maximum surge rating of 1,680 joules. "My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler," wrote reviewer HappyCarnivore. "I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in, with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets."
$16.97 at Amazon (Originally $19.97)
Amazon
A colorful goop for cleaning your keyboard
Thanks to this reviewer-beloved gel, you no longer have any excuses for letting all that dust accumulate in your keyboard, the air vents of your car, or pretty much anywhere unseen grime makes itself at home.
$6.99 at Amazon (Originally $9.99)
Amazon
The (under) $30-travel steamer endorsed by our shopping writer
Senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by this lightweight steamer for breathing new life into her wrinkled garments, whether or not she’s traveling. It has a nine-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous de-wrinkling.
$29.99 at Amazon (Originally $38.99)
Amazon
A pair of battery-powered camping lanterns
These battery-powered lanterns boast 1,000 LED lumens each — which, according to reviewers, is quite bright. “Blinded by the light!” wrote Rob_D_Craig. “I needed a super-bright lantern that could strobe and was visible from a great distance under severe weather conditions. I got more than I bargained for at a fantastic price. ... Under clear conditions the lantern is like a lighthouse.” The compact light source is dimmable and has four different settings, along with a hook for easy, hands-free use. It’s also waterproof.
$31.99 at Amazon (Originally $46.99)
Amazon
A complete set of silicone kitchen tools with elegant wooden handles
This eight-piece set offers the home cook everything they could possibly need to make weeknight dinners a (delicious) breeze. Thanks to its soft and rubbery properties, silicone is the safest material to use with non-stick pans, and the elegant marbled acacia wood handles can make the dowdiest of kitchens look Instagram-ready. (Each piece is also extraordinarily durable and can last for decades with proper care.)
$29.99 at Amazon (Originally $34.99)
Amazon
A viral scalp massager
Curious about those silicone massaging scalp brushes that are all over TikTok? This one has a pretty steep discount and a 4.4-star rating.
$9.99 at Amazon (Originally $35.99)
Amazon
The ubiquitous "cloud" slide
“I can jump like a comfy, bouncy frog with these,” wrote reviewer Melcha of these top-rated squishy slip-ons. While there are several variations of these flexible EVA sandals on Amazon, this particular pair boasts over 1,000 five-star ratings. They have a thick footbed and treaded outsole for comfy indoor and outdoor wear.
$17.84 at Amazon (Originally $23.99)

