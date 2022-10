DeskCycle under-desk pedal exerciser (24% off)

In the past, we covered this handy item as a work-from-home fitness essential and the same remains true. It can fit under desks as low at 27 inches and has eight resistance levels so you can adjust it to your needs. The pedals have adjustable straps so your feet stay secure during your ride. The removable LCD display shows 6 functions, including speed, time, distance and calories (you can even sync it with your FitBit or Apple Watch ).