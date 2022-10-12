Today’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and while we’re sad to see it end, we’re excited about the deals that are still available. Right now, you can still get huge discounts on a ton of fitness gear, including 21% off an under-desk walking pad that easily converts into a running treadmill.

Whether you’re planning out your home gym setup or you need the perfect gift for your loved ones who don’t mess around when it comes to their fitness routine, the Prime Early Access selection of workout essentials is the answer.

Below, we rounded up the best deals, from Peloton dumbbells and Bala bangles to small space-friendly desk ellipticals and weight benches.