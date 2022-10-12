Shopping
Today’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and while we’re sad to see it end, we’re excited about the deals that are still available. Right now, you can still get huge discounts on a ton of fitness gear, including 21% off an under-desk walking pad that easily converts into a running treadmill.

Whether you’re planning out your home gym setup or you need the perfect gift for your loved ones who don’t mess around when it comes to their fitness routine, the Prime Early Access selection of workout essentials is the answer.

Below, we rounded up the best deals, from Peloton dumbbells and Bala bangles to small space-friendly desk ellipticals and weight benches.

1
Amazon
DeskCycle under-desk pedal exerciser (24% off)
In the past, we covered this handy item as a work-from-home fitness essential and the same remains true. It can fit under desks as low at 27 inches and has eight resistance levels so you can adjust it to your needs. The pedals have adjustable straps so your feet stay secure during your ride. The removable LCD display shows 6 functions, including speed, time, distance and calories (you can even sync it with your FitBit or Apple Watch).
$143.20 at Amazon (originally $189)
2
Amazon
Redliro 2-in-1 under desk treadmill and walking machine (21% off)
Foldable walking treadmills are having a moment, at least with our HuffPost team and this one has a quiet motor so you won't disturb anyone around (or below) you. It also converts into a running treadmill thanks to the built-in hand rail that you simply raise up to use.
$368.99 at Amazon (originally $469.99)
3
Amazon
NordicTrack T series treadmill (15% off)
With FlexSelect cushioning for your joints, a compact and space-saving folding design and a one-month iFit membership that allows your trainer to auto adjust your speed through Bluetooth connection, this treadmill will make you say, "Gym, who?"
$551.65 at Amazon (originally $649)
4
Amazon
Xterra Fitness folding exercise bike (44% off)
Save space with this sturdy exercise bike that can be folded up and put away once you're done using it. The LCD screen displays speed, distance, time, calories and pulse rate.
$101.13 at Amazon (originally $179.99)
5
Amazon
DeskCycle under-desk elliptical (20% off)
If you want an under-desk accessory that's more compact and takes up very little space, this easy-to-use elliptical is exactly what you need. It has a smooth magnetic resistance and a LCD that displays revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more.
$207.20 at Amazon (originally $259)
6
Amazon
Yosuda indoor cycling bike (45% off)
Why hit a crowded spin studio when you can do the same workout at home? This stationary bike boasts over 13,000 five-star reviews for a reason. It comes equipped with an adjustable seat and handle bars, a knob for changing your resistance, an LCD screen that shows you your speed and distance, and a docking station for your tablet.
$239.99 at Amazon (originally $439.99)
7
Amazon
Flybird adjustable bench (47% off)
Reach your fitness goals with this bench made of heavy-duty steel. It has 6 back positions and 4 seat positions to ensure a quality full-body workout.
$127.99 at Amazon (originally $239.99)
8
Amazon
Flybird weight bench (43% off)
The triangular structure of this steel bench is designed to properly support you through your weight lifting sessions. It's also padded with soft foam and has 7 back positions and 3 seat positions.
$137.75 at Amazon (originally $239.99)
9
Amazon
A set of 5-pound Peloton dumbbells (25% off)
These dumbbels come in a set of 2 and come coated in premium polyurethane to help reduce noise when dropped on the floor. Their sleek design and nonslip handles makes them must-haves for any home gym setup.
$41.25 at Amazon (originally $55)
10
Amazon
EnterSports ab roller wheel kit (40% off)
Get a full ab workout with this kit that comes with a wheel roller, two resistance bands, two knee pads, two push up bar handles grips and one exercise guide post.
$23.97 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
11
Amazon
Peloton light weights (25% off)
If toning is in your exercise routine, these cast iron dumbbell weights are the accessory to have. They fit conveniently in the holders on the back of the Peloton Bike. You can get them in 1 pound or 2 pound options.
$18.75 at Amazon (originally $25)
12
Amazon
Sportsroyals pull up bar station (30% off)
This tower is constructed with a 14-gauge heavy square steel frame and can be used to carry out multiple fitness tasks, including vertical knee raises, push-ups, dips and pull-ups.
$209.98 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
13
Amazon
Bala bangles (20% off)
These aesthetically pleasing bangles come in a set of two (1 pound or 2 pounds) and are adjustable to fit most sizes. They add great resistance to any workout; you can wear them when you're walking, doing yoga or lifting other weights.
$44 at Amazon (originally $55)
