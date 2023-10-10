ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Amazon Hidden Gems That Should Be On Your October Prime Day Wishlist

If these items aren’t on your radar, Prime Big Deal Days are the time to snap them up.
Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

As a shopping writer, I’ve seen my fair share of good deals, but few beat the savings that come with an Amazon sales event like the current Prime Big Deal Days. From luxury beauty splurges to everyday cleaning supplies, tech gadgets, kitchen tools and everything in between, now’s the time to hop on the items that have been sitting on your shopping list.

It can, however, be overwhelming to parse through such a massive sale and know which deals arereally worth it, but that’s where I come in. This is not my first rodeo, and I’ve come across some real treasures — items that are too affordable, useful and downright special to pass up. Below, I’ve rounded up a few can’t-miss deals across all major categories, from the unexpectedly fabulous to the most practical items we all need in our cleaning supply closet.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa hot tub (45% off)
This inflatable hot tub features a customizable heated water system that climbs to 104 degrees and a heavenly 140 bubble jets for your own at-home spa experience. Reviewers attest to its durability and affordability; as one reviewer wrote, for this price, “I’d buy it again in a heartbeat.” The tub seats four and promises a fast, tool-free assembly — the perks of being inflatable!
$329.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
2
Amazon
Lifestraw
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag. And according to my colleague, they also make for thoughtful gifts. “I snagged a huge deal on the Lifestraw last Prime Day and bought 10 of them — I pretty much handed them out like candy to my family at Christmas, half-assuming they’d look down at it and say, ‘What is THIS?’” said my colleague Kristen Aiken. “But to my surprise and delight, they were all very well aware of what a Lifestraw was, but hadn’t actually bought any yet. They’re thrilled to take them on camping trips, and my inside-person mom is keeping some in her pantry in case we ever have an emergencies that prevent us from having clean running water.”
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $19.81+)
3
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on a loved one that needs a bit of extra self-care and love. (According to our price tracker, this is the first time this beloved product has been on sale at Amazon since March.)
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $17+)
4
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic kit
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $164.95)
5
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station
Even though The Explorer 1000 is heavier than other more portable models, at 22 pounds it is lightweight enough to bring on camping trips and other excursions. Besides the ability to charge tech devices, fans and lights, it can power bigger appliances than Jackery's more basic models can.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $999)
6
Amazon
iWalk portable phone charger with USB-C connection
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone (compatible with most iPhone 15 models) charger holds one full phone charge. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. It's a great gift to slip into a white elephant pile or into a stocking.
Shop sale at Amazon (originally $29.99)
7
Amazon
GE Profile Opal 1.0 ice maker
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $449)
8
Amazon
Levi's Wedgie straight jeans for women
Count these among my faovrite Levi's styles. They're as flattering and stylish as it gets. The straight-leg silhouette gives just the right amount of freedom while the tight waist and bum accentuate curves, even non-existent ones. They're versatile and come in a variety of colors in sizes 24–32.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $47+)
9
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte anti-aging tinted moisturizer and SPF
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $84)
10
Amazon
Temdan waterproof phone pouch two-pack
Compatible with smartphones up to 10 inches long, this waterproof pouch has clear windows so you can take pictures, videos and more while in the pool, ocean, rain and snow. You can also use it to store credit cards and have peace of mind knowing that you can keep out water, snow, dust, and sand with a simple snap closure.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $12.99)
11
Amazon
Miss Mouth messy eater stain treater
Come for the adorable packaging but stay for the actually-effective stain-fighting power of this magical spray. The water-based formula promises to eradicate some of the greatest offenders — including grease and coffee — and is free of phosphates, sulfates, perfumes and dyes.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $7.50+)
12
Amazon
NuFace Mini starter kit
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving self will be swooning over this beauty.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $220)
13
Amazon
Zojirushi stainless steel mug
Keep your drinks hot or cold with this stylish stainless steel mug from Zojirushi. It has a slim fit that can easily be tucked into bags or cupholders and has an insulated construction and a hermetically-sealed lid that is as spill-proof as it gets.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $49)
14
Amazon
A nano ionic facial steamer
While steaming may be an unexpected addition to a beauty routine, it's likely going to become a staple once you try it out. Consider it the easiest way to get a seriously comforting at-home facial. Aficionados say helps to hydrate the skin, unclog pores and can help your products penetrate deeper. It can even make removing makeup easier. This version comes with two facial scrubbers and four extraction tools.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $49.99)
15
Amazon
Canon Selphy compact photo printer
There’s a lot of good research out there about the best photo printers to buy, but this is the one my colleague Emily Ruane had her eye on last Prime Day. She used this photo printer when she worked in fashion casting during New York Fashion Week to get near-instant images of models' faces. The picture quality was sharp and images printed quickly, which was really important. The printing method ensures that pictures come out totally dry and waterproof, and you can easily print from your phone or computer using Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB connection, or just by sticking your camera’s memory card right into a port on the printer.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $139.99)
16
Amazon
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-quart BMX cooler
Seems like everyone is all about their Yetis these days, but Igloo’s sturdy and highly effective cooler is out here on Amazon quietly boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $99.99)
17
Amazon
PCS Skin hyaluronic acid boosting serum
PCA Skin is also fairly under the radar compared to other luxury brands, but their entire active ingredient-rich lineup is a gamechanger for all manner of skin issues (I am a big fan of their blemish control bar). This serum uses hyaluronic acid and more and can help to hydrate and firm aging skin. It's a powerful anti-wrinkle serum that can also be used as a spot treatment in places like crow's feet, the 11s and even around the mouth. Given my experience with the brand's other products, I'd trust any item in their lineup in a heartbeat.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $124)
18
Amazon
Audio Technica Bluetooth turntable and speaker bundle
Bust out your old vinyl and enjoy listening to classic tunes with this beautiful turntable and speaker set from Audio Technica. It is teeming with great reviews, is easy to use and connects seamlessly to wireless devices. Perfect for yourself or the audiophile in your life.

Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $229)
19
Amazon
GoodBaby non-contact thermometer
Available in four colors, this popular and highly-rated zero-contact thermometer is fast, reliable and accurate so you can have peace of mind without the struggle. It's designed to be used on people of all ages but comes in particularly handy with small children and babies. It's a must-have in every first-aid kit.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $19.99)
20
Amazon
Whatafit resistance bands set
These versatile rubber bands are great for everything from stretching to strength training. This resistance band set includes five exercise bands, one door anchor, two cushioned handles, a carrying case and a user manual so you know you're doing it right. It's also great for traveling.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $39.99)
21
Amazon
Lane Linen organic cotton sheets set
There's nothing better than slipping into a fresh pair of new sheets, and this cool, crisp cotton set is just what you've been dreaming of. It includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and a pillowcase (sizes above twin include two pillowcases). You can get it in sizes twin, twin XL, full, RV/short queen, queen, king, California king in a variety of colors.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $29+)
22
Amazon
Boy Smells candle
It doesn't get much cooler than Boy Smells candles, and now that you can get them on Amazon it's never been easier to enjoy this chic brand's deliciously cozy scents. Pick from a few of their most popular fragrances and watch your loved ones' faces light up with delight this holiday season. These candles have an up to 50-hour burn time and are made with a coconut and beeswax blend that lasts longer and is better for you than paraffin candle wax.
Shop the sale at Amazon (originally $38)

