Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte anti-aging tinted moisturizer and SPF

Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.