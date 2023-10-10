Amazon

A pair of desktop storage drawers (15% off)

These multipurpose organizers help provide accessible storage for your home office, vanity, kid's room, and more. I'm thinking of grabbing these and filling them with anything from notebooks and office supplies to crafts materials and makeup. I love a simple organization solution like this, especially ones like since you can place them a desk, counter, or side table to help keep your space tidy! Their clear drawers allow you to easily see their contents so you can quickly grab what you need. Plus, you can stack them on top of each other for extra compact organization. Their tops are indented, too, so you can utilize every bit of storage space; I think it'd be a nice spot for knick-knacks, photos, or any supplies you like to keep extra handy, like sticky notes or a cup of pens.