ShoppingPrime Day 2023

The Best Massage Guns You Can Get On Sale For Prime Day

Give your body the relief it deserves with these top-rated massage guns from Theragun, Vybe, Flyby and more.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DARKIRON-Handheld-Percussion-Electric-Athletes/dp/B0BHPFJ9QY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Darkiron massage gun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DARKIRON-Handheld-Percussion-Electric-Athletes/dp/B0BHPFJ9QY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Darkiron massage gun</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Prime-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B086Z6V3S6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Theragun Prime percussive device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Prime-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B086Z6V3S6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Theragun Prime percussive device</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Powerful-Portable-RENPHO-Percussion-Handheld/dp/B085NTR26K?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Renpho massage gun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Powerful-Portable-RENPHO-Percussion-Handheld/dp/B085NTR26K?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a6d52ce4b0e87d6552c3f0%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Renpho massage gun</a>.
Amazon
A Darkiron massage gun, Theragun Prime percussive device and Renpho massage gun.

How did any of us go so long without our own personal massage guns? Once relegated to a physical therapist or chiropractor’s office, wellness tools and gadgets like these are now accessible enough to have at home — and they work wonders on the aches and pains that accompany daily life. The only downside is that they’re still relatively expensive. But we have excellent news: There are quite a few massage guns on sale right now at Amazon for Prime Day, putting these must-have body tools within our reach.

Whether you’re an athlete that contends with muscle soreness, are nursing an injury or simply feeling the passage of time, a massage gun is a great health and wellness item to have on hand. Below, we’ve rounded up the 15 best massage guns that you can get on sale for Prime Day. Pick one up and get the relief your body needs and deserves.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro massage gun
It's the first time this particular Hyperice model has been included in a Prime Day sale, making it the ideal moment to jump on this otherwise pricey device. It has five different speeds with a digital speed dial and five different interchangeable heads that can help to relieve soreness, stiffness and more.
Shop sale at Amazon
2
Amazon
Renpho Active Massage percussion massager
One of Amazon's most popular massage guns, this powerful device has a 10-minute automatic shutoff to protect your muscles from being overworked. It has five different speeds to choose from as well as five different massage head attachments.
Shop sale at Amazon
3
Amazon
Flyby F1 massage gun (25% off)
The Flyby exerts up to 50 pounds of pressure for ultra-deep tissue work that will relieve even the most stubborn stiff muscles. It has three speeds, six different massage heads and up to four hours of battery life per charge.
4
Amazon
Theragun Prime
Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, as quiet as it gets and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain.
Shop sale at Amazon
5
Amazon
Theragun Mini 2.0
While it might be the most portable and compact of the bunch, this massage gun doesn't skimp on power. It's a pocket-sized device that boasts the same high quality as a full-size Theragun product. It includes three attachment heads and three speed levels. It makes for the perfect travel buddy.
Shop sale at Amazon
6
Amazon
Medcursor professional deep tissue massage gun
This percussive massage gun has five different strength levels to choose from, so you can enjoy a relaxing massage or dig in for deep tissue relief. It comes with six interchangeable attachments so you can customize the sensation to whatever feels best to your body.
Shop sale at Amazon
7
Amazon
Vybe Pro muscle massage gun
Work out those kinks with this handheld percussive device. It has nine different speeds and eight attachments that allow you to go as light or as intense as you need on targeted areas.
Shop sale at Amazon
8
Amazon
Darkiron massage gun
With a whopping 15 different massage head attachments to choose from, this 10-speed percussive device has an LED touch screen that makes it easy to adjust and use.
Shop sale at Amazon
9
Amazon
Kelices massage gun
If you want a quiet massage gun, this is a great option. It has six speed levels and eight massage heads to help precisely target the areas that need the most love.
Shop sale at Amazon
10
Amazon
Raemao X6 massage gun
With 15 different massage heads to choose from, this handy device is just what the doctor ordered. It has 10 adjustable speeds, an LED screen and its own convenient portable bag.
Shop sale at Amazon
11
Amazon
Opove M3 Pro 2 massage gun
This sleek massage gun has five different speed options and six attachments to help ease aches and pains. It has hidden vents to help dissipate the heat created by the percussion, which the brand says contributes to the device's long-term durability.
Shop sale at Amazon
12
Amazon
Fusion Black Pro massage gun
The ergonomically designed angled handle on this massage gun makes it even easier to target hard-to-reach spots on your body. It has a quiet, brushless motor, six interchangeable head attachments and 20 different speed levels.
Shop sale at Amazon
13
Amazon
Sonic Handheld percussion massage gun
Deeply penetrate those sore muscles with this relaxing massage gun from Sonic. It's quiet, comes with eight different massage heads and has five speed settings. It's easy to use and has a long battery life.
Shop sale at Amazon
14
Amazon
Dacorm massage gun
Treat yourself to this popular percussive device and help your daily stresses melt away. It has seven speed levels and includes 12 different massage head attachments so that you can get the deep tissue massage you desperately need.
Shop sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
Elefor massage gun
Revitalize tired, sore muscles with this deep tissue massage gun. It has an easy-to-read touch screen, 10 different massage heads and 20 speed settings that can be adjusted swiftly.
Shop sale at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell

5 Items That Will Make Your Home Workouts More Effective, According To Fitness Experts

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE