Everyone Wants These Glass Food Storage Containers For Prime Day

These borosilicate glass containers with locking lids are the sleeper hit of Amazon’s big savings event.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Locking-14-Piece-Containers-BPA-Free/dp/B08BS7RYM8?th=1&tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62cf14d3e4b0e6251b38387e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="14-piece set of Amazon Basics glass food storage containers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cf14d3e4b0e6251b38387e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Locking-14-Piece-Containers-BPA-Free/dp/B08BS7RYM8?th=1&tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=62cf14d3e4b0e6251b38387e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">14-piece set of Amazon Basics glass food storage containers</a> with BPA-free locking lids is one of Prime Day's top sellers.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For some unknown reason that is beyond my understanding as a food editor, consumer and human, this 14-piece set of glass food storage containers is one of Prime Day’s top sellers this year. In a sea of impressive deals on robot vacuums, luxury beauty products and Apple watches, all our readers seem to care about is BPA-free storage ware. Who knew?

The 14-piece set (which, don’t get TOO excited, contains seven containers and seven lids) is made by Amazon Basics, and boasts locking lids that claim to prevent spillage while you transport your leftovers. The containers can also keep your food ultra fresh because the tight lids keeps the air out. They’re made from BPA-free borosilicate glass, which is nonporous and won’t stain or hold onto any gross food odors. Not to mention, the vessels are safe for the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher (except for the lids, which aren’t oven or microwave safe).

The set includes two rectangular 1.6-cup containers, two rectangular 4.5-cup containers, two round 1.7-cup containers, one round container and 7 lids.

It’s 38% off until the end of the day, so what are you waiting for?

$18.52 (originally $29.71)

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Read these promising reviews.

“Containers are leak proof, sturdy & a stackable, attractive addition to my Cupboard. Helps me be kind to the environment as well.” ― Shell B.

“I love them ! The set is just perfect for any size storage. For refrigerator or freezer , perfect seal, no freezer burn. Feel confident you are storing your leftovers properly. Would buy again.” ― Linda Mikulasik

“Everything is perfect” ― Josh Bear Vaughn

