The 14-piece set (which, don’t get TOO excited, contains seven containers and seven lids) is made by Amazon Basics, and boasts locking lids that claim to prevent spillage while you transport your leftovers. The containers can also keep your food ultra fresh because the tight lids keeps the air out. They’re made from BPA-free borosilicate glass, which is nonporous and won’t stain or hold onto any gross food odors. Not to mention, the vessels are safe for the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher (except for the lids, which aren’t oven or microwave safe).