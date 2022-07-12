Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Sales That Will Help You Beat The Heat

Smart tower fans, countertop ice makers, cooling mattresses and other items for when it's hot out.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097S54S27?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Silonn countertop ice maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097S54S27?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Silonn countertop ice maker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JP62T59?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dreo cruiser pro T1S smart tower fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JP62T59?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dreo cruiser pro T1S smart tower fan</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085797ZFF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Midea EasyCool window air conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085797ZFF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bf269de4b0ffe00a117be4%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Midea EasyCool window air conditioner</a> to keep you cool.
A Silonn countertop ice maker, Dreo cruiser pro T1S smart tower fan and Midea EasyCool window air conditioner to keep you cool.

When the temperature gets out of hand there are only two things to do: call your representatives about climate change initiatives and peruse Prime Day for all the heat hacks you can find. From oscillating fans to countertop ice makers, we’ve rounded up the best hot weather items on sale for Prime Day to help you keep your cool.

Whether you’re blessed with central air or you spend your entire summer in front of a desk fan, everyone needs some cooling help when the mercury starts to climb. Don’t get caught in a heat wave with no tools at your disposal. Stock up now on everything from refreshing coconut water to breathable underwear, and make the long, hot days of summer feel a little bit easier.

To help you on your Prime Day journey, we’ve rounded up the best cooling items to snag today.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Dreo tower fan (61% off)
With a compact shape that packs a punch, this 42-inch bladeless floor fan is perfect for bedrooms, home offices, dorms or other small spaces. It's practically soundless, and comes with a remote control and LED display screen. Stay cool with its six speeds, four modes and a timer up to 12 hours.

Promising review: "This fan keeps the room very cool, its has many fan speeds to fit ur desired coolness. Its very modern and fits perfect in the corner of any room. The assembly was very straight forward and obvious. its very light, if u wanted to carry it from room to room. the remote is cute and does exactly as i need it to. My favorite feature which i did not realize until i read the manual, theres a "natural breeze" option that actually simulates the sound of wind, its truly calming, especially for sleep. I really like how its not a consistent humming if i dont want it to be. I'm going to buy another one, at some point! its a classy sleek option that offers true comfort. 10/10 recommend." — xxwalkingonair
$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
2
Amazon
A Midea EasyCool window air conditioner (48% off)
Quieter than a refrigerator and working at seven speeds, this window unit will have you so relieved from the heat you'll forget it's in your house. With all mounting accessories included, it's a fuss-free AC.

Promising review: "We bought this unit for our large bed room. The unit surprisingly works pretty well and cover all area. It only takes about 10-15 minutes to cold down the room. It also comes with the remote control which is one of the reason we choose this unit. This unit is so quite and much better than the one we had 2 years ago which is in another bed room. I would recommend it to anyone." — Ivan
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $179)
3
Amazon
An Amazon Basics oscillating standing pedestal fan (31% off)
With a dual blade system and bendable head, this fan maximizes the cool air, taking up minimal space and noise. It has a remote control and automatic shut-off function, too.

Promising review: "Best fan I have ever owned. I am ordering more. Didn't think I would care about the remote, but holy cow it is great. When I go to bed I want to cool down quickly, but later just want air movement. I don't even have to wake all the way up to change the speed and lower the noise. Can hear birds chirping outside with fan going! Worth every penny." — Kindle customer
$43.62 at Amazon (originally $77)
4
Amazon
A Honeywell ceiling fan with a remote control (41% off)
Cool your space from the top down with this remote control ceiling fan. With an industrial cage light and wood-finish blades, it will add a rustic touch to any space.

Promising review: "I LOVE this. My ceilings are only 7ft tall and I was nervous this would not work, but its perfect!!! Flush mounted, is 11.5 inches from ceiling to bottom of light cage. It's perfect for my 'industrial farmhouse' vibe with a mix of woods and iron. We had no issues installing it and was a one person job. Took about an hour. Highly recommend" — Lindsay
$101.96 at Amazon (originally $139.98)
5
Amazon
A Silonn countertop ice maker (40% off)
This countertop ice machine turns water into pellets in minutes, creating up to 26 pounds of ice in a day.It's perfect for your kitchen or yard for cold drinks and smoothies on a hot day.

Promising review: "This product is great! After adding water, it takes roughly 7 minutes for the ice cubes to be complete! I love how you have the option to select small or large size ice cubes. Product is quiet and after running, gives you an indication that the ice is full or water needs to be added. Would highly recommend this product!!" — Gabriel Lee
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
6
Amazon
A Tuft & Needle cooling queen mattress (83% off)
Say goodbye to sticky, sweaty nights with this medium-firm cooling memory foam mattress. Infused with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel-infused, this mattress wicks away heat and moisture.

Promising review: "I upgraded to this after having the same old spring mattress for 13 years (waaaay too long). I've had it for around a month. I'm not a mattress expert, but I saw a lot of conflicting info in the reviews about the feel and firmness of the mattress so I'll provide my take on this. The top layer of the mattress contains a cooling foam material. When you touch the mattress directly, you can definitely feel the heat being pulled away from your skin. This is awesome for people like me who can't sleep when a mattress is too warm." — GD
$716 at Amazon (originally $995)
7
Amazon
Amazon Basics's cooling elevated pet bed (28% off)
Keep your furry friend cool with this breathable elevated pet bed. It comes in two colors and four sizes for all types of pups.

Promising review: "Wish I got this sooner! Our dog is 125lb yellow lab and we got him the XL bed. We had a coolaroo that we bought a year and a half ago but it was constantly breaking and barely held up our dog. We finally pitched it and got him this one and I was so impressed! Same design as coolaroo but much better construction (better bolts, nice straight bars, better fabric). Our dog is higher off the ground and the frame feels sturdy. Absolutely great product for the price. Our dog was very happy! Update: It’s been a year and a half with this dog bed. It’s still just as sturdy. Never have had to readjust. Performs like new still. Our dog is out there practically year-round!" — ml08
$17.53+ at Amazon (originally $21.99)
8
Amazon
A Motor Trend front windshield sun shade (25% off)
Never step into a suffocatingly hot car again with this Motor Trend front windshield sun shade. Blocking UV rays, it will keep your steering wheel and seats cool in the summer sun.

Promising review: "This sunshade fits my car very nice (1998 Lexus SC400). It is also reversible so that on cold winter days when you want to keep the interior warm, place the shade with the black side facing the windshield, so that sunlight can absorb into the cabin. On hot summer days, place it on the reflective side facing the windshield for heat dissipation. It has been about 5 months owning this product and it has been exceptional with its high quality build and effectiveness. I would definitely recommend!" — William T
$13.52 at Amazon (originally $16.90)
9
Amazon
Tovolo's reusable ice cream containers (25% off)
Keep your homemade ice cream flowing with this set of four reusable, stackable ice cream containers.

Promising review: "These little cups are a gem!! The lids are so perfectly colored, bright enough to be cheerful, light enough to be sweet-ice-creamy colored. SO CUTE!!!! My pic doesn’t do them justice. I am no photographer. They are sturdy and not slickly textured, which is helpful when spooning the ice cream in. You can hold them and they don’t want to slip out of your hand. Lids go on and stay on but aren’t frozen-glued-on after being in the freezer. You can get them off. They are wonderful for portioning if you want to have a small tub. Also great for sharing with friends and neighbors!" — Kelly
$15.29 at Amazon (originally $17.99)
10
Amazon
A 12-pack of Vita Coco organic coconut water (38% off)
For a refreshing drink with electrolytes (and something that's amazing in frozen cocktails), you can't go wrong with Vita Coco. With more potassium than a banana and an easily packable carton that you can recycle after use, it's the perfect summer drink for mornings, nights and the morning after a long night.

Promising review: "Super refreshing. Taste great. Incredible price at amazon, Cheaper than anywhere else for a pack of 12 of this size. One of the best drinks to have. It's almost natural with less added sugar but it feels a little sweetened for sure." — LiveWithTech
$13.96 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A Coleman portable thermoelectric cooler (40% off)
Keep snacks and drinks 40 degrees colder than the outside temperature with this thermoelectric cooler. It's like an on-the-go mini-fridge that can hold up to 44 cans, and the 8-foot power cord is perfect for boats, backyards or car rides.

Promising review: "Love these things - this is my second one as the first finally died after 10+ years of heavy use. The best thing is no ice! Which means no water, so all you food and beverages stay DRY!!!!" — Woody
$80.36 at Amazon (origianlly $169.99)
12
Amazon
Ninja's hot and cold brew system (61% off)
Keep the cold brew and ice tea flowing with this Ninja coffee and tea maker. Brew drinks at a lower temperature directly onto ice for refreshing beverages all summer long.

Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase! The Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System is attractive and easy to use. There are so many options...from frothy cappuccino to iced tea, as well as a great cup of coffee! It may sound crazy, but this machine is actually fun! You can choose from classic brew, rich, cold brew, over ice and specialty." — szqnva
$134.99 at Amazon (originally $197.23)
13
Amazon
A set of two Amazon Basics cabana stripe beach towels (23% off)
Dry off after a refreshing dip at the beach, pool or lake with this pair of striped beach towels. They're 60 inches long, so they're perfect for sunbathing or lying on a beach chair — plus, they're extra absorbent for long days in the water.

Promising review: "These towels are SO SOFT!! Bought them for a trip to Florida beaches in a few weeks. We always wash stuff before we use them and they came out of the dryer so soft and fluffy I want to sleep on one! Practically no lint after the first wash and have not found any threads coming loose like others have complained about. I just love them! I’ve got some other towels from a previous trip, but I may retire them and order some more of these!" — Edward A
$15.77 at Amazon (originally $24.59)
14
Amazon
Medela hydrogel reusable cooling pads for breastfeeding (24% off)
Breastfeeding in the summer means an extra layer of underboob sweat as you try to soothe your sore nipples. This four-pack of reusable hydrogel pads offers instant cooling and relief to help with irritation, pain and overheating.

Promising review: "These are the best breast pads. When I first started breastfeeding, my nipples would hurt soo bad. I got these and would put them in the freezer so they would be nice and cold once I needed them. I would breastfeed and then take a set out of the freezer and put them on and just leave them there until the next feeding and then switch them out with the other set. I liked that this comes with 2 sets so that I didn’t have to buy multiples, and I always had a set in the freezer if I was using one. Worked well for me and highly recommend. Make sure you keep the plastic backings so you can put them back on before putting them in the freezer so you don’t lose the stickiness." — Mel K
$6.49 at Amazon (originally $10.69)
15
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom women's breathable underwear (15% off)
In intense heat, you deserve to keep your bottom as cool as possible. Made from soft, breathable mesh, this six-pack of women's undies is a must for hot and humid summer days.

Promising review: "I didn't think a simple change in underwear material would be so effective, but my god. It's night and day. Even in my cruddy non-breathing standard issue scrub pants, these undies wick the sweat away from the hair so that stinky bacteria don't have a chance to multiply. I might slightly smell of sweat, but I don't stink at all any more even on my busiest of days. These have been a total life saver. I highly recommend them.

May 2021 update: I am still completely sold on these panties. I refuse to wear anything else to work and likely never will again. None of the pairs has failed yet. I've put a few small holes in a couple of them myself (nails sticking out of door frames snagged them) but 9 months they still wear like the day I bought them." — Cheri H
$8.80+ at Amazon (originally $10.58+)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

