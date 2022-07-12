When the temperature gets out of hand there are only two things to do: call your representatives about climate change initiatives and peruse Prime Day for all the heat hacks you can find. From oscillating fans to countertop ice makers, we’ve rounded up the best hot weather items on sale for Prime Day to help you keep your cool.

Whether you’re blessed with central air or you spend your entire summer in front of a desk fan, everyone needs some cooling help when the mercury starts to climb. Don’t get caught in a heat wave with no tools at your disposal. Stock up now on everything from refreshing coconut water to breathable underwear, and make the long, hot days of summer feel a little bit easier.

To help you on your Prime Day journey, we’ve rounded up the best cooling items to snag today.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.