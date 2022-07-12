1
A Dreo tower fan (61% off)
2
A Midea EasyCool window air conditioner (48% off)
3
An Amazon Basics oscillating standing pedestal fan (31% off)
4
A Honeywell ceiling fan with a remote control (41% off)
5
A Silonn countertop ice maker (40% off)
6
A Tuft & Needle cooling queen mattress (83% off)
7
Amazon Basics's cooling elevated pet bed (28% off)
8
A Motor Trend front windshield sun shade (25% off)
9
Tovolo's reusable ice cream containers (25% off)
10
A 12-pack of Vita Coco organic coconut water (38% off)
11
A Coleman portable thermoelectric cooler (40% off)
13
A set of two Amazon Basics cabana stripe beach towels (23% off)
14
Medela hydrogel reusable cooling pads for breastfeeding (24% off)
15
Fruit of the Loom women's breathable underwear (15% off)