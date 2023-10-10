ShoppingGift GuidesPrime Day 2023stocking stuffers

These Cheap Stocking Stuffers Are Even More Affordable On Prime Day

It may be October Prime Day, but it’s never too early to get a head start on holiday shopping.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gaiatop-Portable-Powerful-Lightweight-Rechargeable/dp/B09MHFPW6H?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="personal fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6509d3afe4b0d32444257912" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gaiatop-Portable-Powerful-Lightweight-Rechargeable/dp/B09MHFPW6H?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">personal fan</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B29G1G3M?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Squishmallow toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6509d3afe4b0d32444257912" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B29G1G3M?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Squishmallow toy</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XXPHQZK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Laneige lip sleeping mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6509d3afe4b0d32444257912" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XXPHQZK?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Laneige lip sleeping mask</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TAGRY-Bluetooth-Headphones-Earphones-Waterproof/dp/B09DT48V16?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6509d3afe4b0d32444257912" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TAGRY-Bluetooth-Headphones-Earphones-Waterproof/dp/B09DT48V16?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6509d3afe4b0d32444257912%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">earbuds</a>
Amazon
A personal fan, Squishmallow toy, Laneige lip sleeping mask and a pair of earbuds

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

It might feel too early to be thinking about holiday shopping, but there is no better time to start planning your gifts than during a big sales event. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has all manner of giftable goodies on sale, from beauty items to kitchen gadgets for passionate home cooks and toys for the littles in your life and more. It also just so happens to be the ideal time to shop for stocking stuffers for loved ones of all ages.

Below, you’ll find the very best Amazon deals on affordable stocking stuffers, which means that all of the items listed are currently available for under $40. Don’t put off shopping for these holiday must-haves and majorly save on cute little toys, beauty gifts, tech gadgets, wellness gizmos and more from reader-beloved brands like Laneige, Squishmallow, Stanley and Lifestraw.

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. It's a great stocking stuffer for the skin care obsessive in your family.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
2
Amazon
Stanley Classic Trigger Action travel mug (30% off)
If you know someone who can't get enough of their Stanley cup, they'll probably love a stainless steel travel mug to add to their collection. Available in two sizes in a range of colors, this travel mug is leakproof and features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for a nice long time.
$18.90 at Amazon (originally $27)
3
Amazon
iWalk small portable charger (30% off)
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone charger holds one full phone charge. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket.
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
4
Amazon
Lifestraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag. And according to my colleague, they also make for thoughtful gifts. “I snagged a huge deal on the Lifestraw last Prime Day and bought 10 of them — I pretty much handed them out like candy to my family at Christmas, half-assuming they’d look down at it and say, ‘What is THIS?’” said my colleague Kristen Aiken. “But to my surprise and delight, they were all very well aware of what a Lifestraw was, but hadn’t actually bought any yet. They’re thrilled to take them on camping trips, and my inside-person mom is keeping some in her pantry in case we ever have an emergencies that prevent us from having clean running water.”
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)
5
Amazon
Crest 3D White Professional Effects teeth whitening kit (35% off)
Who doesn't love giving their smile a little upgrade? This kit includes 44 strips that can work to remove years-old stains with peroxide gel, which, according to the brand, is the same ingredient dentists use for in-office teeth whitening.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
6
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 hair dryer and hot brush (38% off)
This is an incredibly popular multi-use tool. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. It's a great gift for someone who loves that fresh blowout look.
$27.91 at Amazon (originally $48.99)
7
Amazon
Gaiatop mini portable fan (23% off)
Available in seven colors, this handheld fan comes with a base so it can stand upright on its own and be used as a small desk fan. it's powerful, has a cute and sleek design and will cool down even the most intense hot flashes.
$9.96 at Amazon (regularly 12.99)
8
Amazon
Squishmallows plushies 10-pack (26% off)
Who doesn't love Squishmallows? These soft, smooshy stuffed animals are ultra-soft and durable, so they can get loved on for years to come. The smaller sizes make them ideal for travel and this 10-pack has the whole family covered.

$33.49 at Amazon (originally $45)
9
Amazon
Mario Badescu drying lotion (30% off)
This popular acne treatment is ideal for teens and people in their early 20s dealing with breakouts. It has sulfur and salicylic acid that work together to draw out impurities while helping to heal redness and absorb oil. It's a great tool to add to the pimple-fighting arsenal and makes a handy little stocking stuffer.
$11.90 at Amazon (originally $17)
10
Amazon
JBL Go 3 portable speakers (50% off)
You can't go wrong with a tiny Bluetooth speaker, and this incredibly portable JBL packs a serious punch. It's waterproof, dustproof and lasts up to five hours on a single charge. It doesn't get any easier to stream music from your phone, tablet computer or other device than this.
$24.95 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
11
Amazon
A pair of flowy athletic shorts (26% off)
Sporty gals will love finding a fresh pair of running shorts in their stockings this year. They're available in 34 different colors in sizes XXS–3XL. They have built-in bike shorts to keep everything covered without compromising on air flow or style. They look very similar to popular high-end styles found at retailers like Alo Yoga, but for a fraction of the price.
$19.98 at Amazon (typically $24.98)
12
Amazon
Starbucks espresso and cream coffee 12-pack (15% off)
Give your loved one a gift of their favorite chilled Starbucks drink. They can enjoy it while on the go thanks to these handy beverages that can be enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice.
$19.54 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
13
Amazon
EltaMD foaming facial cleanser (20% off)
You don't have to be a skin care lover to appreciate the power of a great facial cleanser. It's a great option for tweens and teens who need a little encouragement to get their skin care routine going. It's great for removing excess oil, makeup and grime without dripping the skin of its natural moisture barrier and can even help to prevent breakouts.
$25.60 at Amazon (originally $32)
14
Amazon
Fullstar stainless steel vegetable chopper (about 25% off)
HuffPost readers love the Fullstar veggie chopper and with good reason. This BPA-free 6-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and the basin can double as storage for your chopped veggies.
$23.95 at Amazon (typically $29.99-32)
15
Amazon
Wyze Cam v2 indoor smart home camera (56% off)
This powerful little camera gives 360-degree coverage of a space thanks to panning capability via smartphone app. It's great for keeping an eye on pets or checking out what's going on while you're out of town. It has motion tracking, two-way audio and even full-color night vision.
$21.98 at Amazon (originally $49.98)
16
Amazon
Gillette Fusion 5 and ProGlide razor cartridge refill 12-pack (30% off)
Sometimes you have to add deeply utilitarian and practical items to stockings. These razor blade refills are a must for anyone who uses Gillette razors. Who doesn't want to be stocked up for a full year? It includes both Fusion 5 and ProGlide blades, which fit all Gillette 5 handles.
$29.96 at Amazon (originally $42.95)
17
Amazon
"How To Draw Anime Part 1" by Joseph Stevenson (46% off)
The budding artist in your life will love this begginer's guide to drawing anime, manga and chibi-style art. It's appropriate for kids of all ages and takes them through how to draw in these popular art styles from beginning to end.
$6.17 at Amazon (originally $11.45)
18
Amazon
Body Restore shower steamers 15-pack (30% off)
These delicious shower steamers are the ultimate wellness stocking stuffers. They dissolve in the bathtub and release essential oil aromatherapy that is deeply relaxing and luxurious. It's great for people who need to take a bit of time for themselves and indulge in simple self-care.

$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.97)
19
Amazon
Hot Tools Pro Signature Gold curling iron (32% off)
Give your loved one's locks an upgrade with this versatile curling iron from Hot Tools. It heats up quickly and evenly, works well with myriad hair textures and can be easily stowed away. It heats up quickly and evenly so they can get gorgeous curls or waves with ease. You'll probably want to get one for yourself too while you're at it.

$27.11 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
20
Amazon
Nylabone Healthy Edibles Chew Treat (25% off)
These healthy dog treats are a must for dogs who love to chew. They're made with healthy, natural and easy-to-digest ingredients that your pup will love. It's a great training tool but makes a wonderful treat as well.
$4.38 at Amazon (originally $5.84)
21
Amazon
Snug kids' water bottle (30% off)
With two sizes and 15 colors and patterns to choose from, this insulated water bottle is sure to bring a smile to your little one's face every time they use it. Nothing is worse than feeling like you've filled up your child's stocking with junk, and this useful, well-made water bottle is as practical as it is fun. It's made with durable, high-quality stainless steel that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold all day long.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
22
Amazon
Tagry Bluetooth wireless earbuds (30% off)
A fresh pair of earbuds is sure to make someone smile. These feature an LED display on the wireless charging case, are waterproof and are compatible with Bluetooth devices. they also happen to be highly rated and very well reviewed. Click the 30% off coupon to get the deal.
$24.49 with coupon (originally $49.99)

Before You Go

Laneige lip sleeping mask (20% off)

These Are The Absolute Very Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE