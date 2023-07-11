ShoppingTechPrime Day 2023

The Best TVs To Buy On Sale During Prime Day

From the coveted Samsung Frame to the premium Sony OLED, these are the top Prime Day TV deals happening now.
By 

Staff Writer

Samsung's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VCVGH7B?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Frame" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VCVGH7B?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Frame</a> TV and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VHBLV4Y?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OLED" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09VHBLV4Y?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64ac11e3e4b0b641763875e6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">OLED</a> TV
Amazon
Samsung's The Frame TV and OLED TV

Whether you prefer sitcoms or sports, you know the value of a nice TV. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home viewing without totally downgrading your bank account, you’ll love these best Prime Day deals on all sorts and sizes of televisions.

Having a clearer picture to seamlessly stream your favorites can make a bad day a little better or quickly win you the title of best Super Bowl party host. If you’re decorating your home, building out your entertainment center or just want to refresh your TV room, you’ll love these deals on brand-name TVs to give your home an extra tech boost.

From Sony to Samsung, these deal will likely sell out fast. So be sure to grab that new TV at a price you’ll like the moment you find the perfect one for your family.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
LG 55-inch OLED Objet Collection standing TV
Equal parts decorative and functional, this standing TV will keep all the cables and wires concealed in the back thanks to its cool built-in shelf. It's a 4K TV with bright colors, OLED pixels and strong picture quality. If you're not into the standing legs, you can mount it on the wall as well.
Shop Sale At Amazon
2
Amazon
Samsung 65-inch full-sun Terrace outdoor TV
With its own dust cover, this 65-inch TV has built-in sun protection so you can keep it on your deck or terrace. It has vivid picture quality with extra brightness levels and QLED 4K.
Shop Sale At Amazon
3
Amazon
LG 86-inch QNED smart TV
At 86 inches, this TV will turn your home into a movie theater. With mini LED backlights that are 40 times smaller than traditional LEDs, it has brighter colors and darker blacks, giving you an enhanced viewing experience.
Shop Sale At Amazon
4
Amazon
Samsung 65-inch smart TV
Never worry about losing the clicker again with this super-slim 65-inch OLED smart TV that's enabled with Alexa. It has a Smart TV hub powered by AI to optimize the picture as you watch and makes your most-watched shows and movies easy to find.
Shop Sale At Amazon
5
Amazon
Samsung Neo QLED 55-inch TV with Alexa
Powered by super precise mini LEDs, this 55-inch smart TV will have everything on the screen really coming to life. The anti-glare angle means every seat in the house is a good one, and it works with various voice assistants so it can hook up to your Google Home or Alexa.
Shop Sale At Amazon
6
Amazon
Samsung 55-inch The Frame smart TV with Alexa
The Frame is a flush-mounting 4K HDR Smart TV from Samsung designed to look like a piece of art you’ve hung on your wall. When it’s not actively playing a movie or show, you can set the TV to display a piece of art, a map, a poster or any other visual you want.
Shop Sale At Amazon
7
Amazon
Samsung 65-inch smart TV with a gaming hub
With bright white and pure blacks, this Samsung OLED TV will have the image jumping off the screen. It comes with a gaming hub, allowing you to hook up all your favorite gaming subscriptions, and is set up to have all your favorite streaming apps right at your fingertips.
Shop Sale At Amazon
8
Amazon
Samsung 50-inch TV with Alexa
If you like to watch car races, sports or other fast-moving shows, this is likely the TV for you. It has a tool called Motion Xcelerator that minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity, allowing you to capture every moment.
Shop Sale At Amazon
9
Amazon
Sony OLED 55-inch smart TV
A user-friendly game menu makes this 55-inch smart TV great for gamers and PlayStation enthusiasts. It has a life-like brightness that fills the screen with color and comes with Google TV to keep all your streaming apps organized.
Shop Sale At Amazon
10
Amazon
TCL 40-inch smart Roku TV
A simple customizable home screen means all your favorite apps and services will be readily available. With built-in Roku, you can watch free live TV as well as your favorite streamers.
Shop Sale At Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Apple AirPods 3rd generation

The Best Headphone And Earbud Deals On Amazon Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE