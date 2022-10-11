Shopping
Amazon Prime Day October 2022: The Best Apple Deals

Shop major sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Apple TVs and more during Amazon's early holiday shopping event.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QHZ632R?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple MacBook Air" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QHZ632R?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple MacBook Air</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0933D3SN6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple TV" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0933D3SN6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple TV</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0932BKSLP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iPad Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0932BKSLP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iPad Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AirPods Pros" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6344c305e4b03e8038cc5c24%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">AirPods Pros</a>
Amazon
FYI: Deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Previous Amazon Prime sales have brought us price cuts on Apple products like AirPods and the Apple Watch, but in our experience, deals on more popular high-ticket buys like iPads and MacBooks can be harder to come by.

Well, we’re all in luck. Today’s Prime Early Access sale has arrived and with it, a multitude of markdowns on a full suite of Apple products, including the MacBook Air and Pro, iPad models in a variety of sizes and Apple TVs, in additional to smaller wearable devices like AirPods Pros.

If you plan to gift an Apple product to yourself or a lucky loved one this holiday season, it might just be time to take the plunge. Ahead, find all the juicy deals worth biting into during the Prime Early Access sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Apple Airpods (43% off)
With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $159)
Amazon
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (20% off)
This powerful Apple device offers up to 17 hours of battery life and a stunning retina display to stream all of your favorite shows (and of course get work done, too). It comes in silver and gray.
$1,599 at Amazon (originally $1,999)
Amazon
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (17% off)
Get up to 18 hours of battery life with this sleek MacBook Air that comes in gold, silver and gray. Its 13-inch retina display offers high quality imagery and clear, sharp text.
$998 at Amazon (originally $1,198)
Amazon
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (18% off)
With all-day battery life and wide camera features, this Apple essential will quickly become your go-to everyday device. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil (second generation), Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. It comes in silver and gray.
$899 at Amazon (originally $1,099)
Amazon
Apple 10.9-inch iPad (up to 11% off)
Equipped with a liquid retina display and antireflective coating, this iPad is sure to become your high-tech best friend. It has a wide back camera and an ultra-wide front camera to capture flawless photos and carry out seamless video calls. You can get it in two storage sizes: 64 GB or 256 GB.
64 GB: $598.99 at Amazon (originally $678)256 GB: $748.99 at Amazon (originally $828)
Amazon
Apple 10.2-inch iPad (18% off)
This model of the iPad packs all the same great features as the 10.9-inch display, just in a smaller size. Neat design and function details include a clear retina display and wide cameras for video calls and photos.
$269 at Amazon (originally $329)
Amazon
Apple TV 4K (up to 39% off)
With immaculate picture quality and immersive sound, this splurge-worthy TV lets you stream Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more. You can even sync it with AirPlay to share photos and videos from your other Apple devices. It comes in 32 gigabytes and 64 gigabytes.
32 GB: $109 at Amazon (originally $179)64 GB: $129 at Amazon (originally $199)
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (6% off)
These workout-friendly earbuds offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. They also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$234.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
