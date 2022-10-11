Shopping
Amazonsalesprime early accessprime early access 2022

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off At Amazon Right Now

Snag the cult-favorite exercise bike at a discount during Amazon's October 2022 Prime Day event.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Peloton-Stationary-Immersive-Touchscreen/dp/B0B2KQKHL5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63457d23e4b08e0e607d247a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peloton bike" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457d23e4b08e0e607d247a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Peloton-Stationary-Immersive-Touchscreen/dp/B0B2KQKHL5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63457d23e4b08e0e607d247a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peloton bike</a>
Amazon
Peloton bike

FYI, eals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is underway, and you’ll find savings on tons of products, including a desk treadmill loved by HuffPost’s senior wellness and travel editor, running shoes and must-have kitchen appliances and accessories. But there’s one splurge-worthy item in particular that’s also deserving of some attention: the beloved Peloton bike (which, yes, is now available on Amazon!). The bike is currently $200 off and makes a perfect gift (hint, hint) for your favorite workout buddy — or yourself, of course.

With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month) and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.

$1,225 at Amazon (originally $1,445)

And if you need a little more convincing to add this ultra-fancy bike to your cart immediately, check out these glowing Amazon reviews from fellow riders:

“Excellent overall. Delivery was super easy and fast. Great communication with delivery team, that delivered the bike to my location of choice in the house. The manual contains easy to follow pictures and directions making assembly a piece of cake. Peloton lives up to its name, quality and aesthetically pleasing. The ride is quiet and smooth. Looking forward to enjoying the many programs and classes on my Peloton!” — PB

“I actually look forward to my work outs. The instructors keep the classes engaging and I always get a good workout in no matter how limited I am on time. I love the stats the bike keeps and emails me monthly. I am impressed by the quantity and quality of content available and more comes out daily. I could never run out of new workouts to try. I like how I can toggle between using the screen on my bike and apps on the TV. It’s all very convenient. I am the healthiest and most fit I have been in years. I love this product and cannot recommend it enough!” — Jessica Stafford

“Was never really much into spinning classes, but after getting this and taking the first class, I was hooked! You’re not only getting the bike, but the classes and instructors that come with it. Have done more than just the spinning classes too, including strength and cardio boxing! would give more stars if i could!” — Amazon customer

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Apple MacBook Air (20% off)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Splurges Worth Every Penny

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Teen Horror Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Americans’ Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

The Best 20 Sale Items You Need From Amazon's List Of Bestsellers

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals

Shopping

The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Deals To Shop From Walmart’s Rollbacks And More Sale

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop On Prime Day

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Shopping

The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 40% Off Right Now, And They'll Go Fast

Wellness

9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise

Shopping

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Shopping

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Style & Beauty

Are Celebrity Skin Care Lines Actually Any Good? Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40

Shopping

The Best (And Most Affordable) Men’s Jeans Are At Walmart

Shopping

The Best Training Bras For Girls And Teens, According To Reviews

Shopping

18 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

Shopping

Target Just Launched A New Fall Collection With Top Fashion Designers

Shopping

29 Stylish Dresses From Amazon To Wear To A Fall Wedding

Shopping

35 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Food & Drink

Is It Just Us Or Is The 'Butter Board' Trend Kinda Gross? Food Safety Experts Weigh In

Shopping

Run, Don't Walk: Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Walmart Is A Haven For Affordable Drugstore Mascara

Parenting

Is Period Underwear Right For Your Kid?

Food & Drink

3 Go-To Foods To Eat When Your Blood Sugar Is Low, According To Doctors

Shopping

The Best Sales To Shop During Target Deal Days 2022

Relationships

8 Dating App Profile Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican

Wellness

Here's What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Shopping

23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change