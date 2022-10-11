“Excellent overall. Delivery was super easy and fast. Great communication with delivery team, that delivered the bike to my location of choice in the house. The manual contains easy to follow pictures and directions making assembly a piece of cake. Peloton lives up to its name, quality and aesthetically pleasing. The ride is quiet and smooth. Looking forward to enjoying the many programs and classes on my Peloton!” — PB

“I actually look forward to my work outs. The instructors keep the classes engaging and I always get a good workout in no matter how limited I am on time. I love the stats the bike keeps and emails me monthly. I am impressed by the quantity and quality of content available and more comes out daily. I could never run out of new workouts to try. I like how I can toggle between using the screen on my bike and apps on the TV. It’s all very convenient. I am the healthiest and most fit I have been in years. I love this product and cannot recommend it enough!” — Jessica Stafford

“Was never really much into spinning classes, but after getting this and taking the first class, I was hooked! You’re not only getting the bike, but the classes and instructors that come with it. Have done more than just the spinning classes too, including strength and cardio boxing! would give more stars if i could!” — Amazon customer