The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

iWalk small portable charger (40% off)

This cult-favorite tiny charger is beloved by many, as evidenced by its 4.3 out of 5 stars and 12,355 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's also beloved by HuffPost's own Head of Life, Kristen Aiken.



"I simply cannot be unprepared and disconnected, whether I’m on a train that’s been stranded or at the U.S. Open grounds, which are notorious for sapping your phone’s battery," she told us. "This thing is small enough to stash in my purse and keeps a charge that’ll last me a couple days, which keeps my anxiety levels at bay. I’ve since bought it for my mom and my best friend so they never have an excuse not to receive my texts.”



It's compatible with iPhones and AirPods and doesn't require any external cables, perfect for a day at an amusement park, travel and running errands. Get it for 40% off today — I'm going to!