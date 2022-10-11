Shopping
Amazonsalesprime early accessprime early access 2022

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Snag a highly rated portable charger for less in the Amazon Prime Day October 2022 sale.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An Ekrist <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-25800mAh-Ultra-High-Intelligent-Controlling/dp/B07XQ94ZL9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable phone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457ceee4b0e376dc062479" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Portable-25800mAh-Ultra-High-Intelligent-Controlling/dp/B07XQ94ZL9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">portable phone charger</a>, iWalk <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable phone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457ceee4b0e376dc062479" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iWALK-Portable-Charger-Ultra-Compact-Compatible/dp/B07Y4PRK7Y?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">portable phone charger</a> and Yootech <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Qi-Certified-Charging-Compatible-Qi-Enabled/dp/B079KZ49PJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless charging pad." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457ceee4b0e376dc062479" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Qi-Certified-Charging-Compatible-Qi-Enabled/dp/B079KZ49PJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63457ceee4b0e376dc062479%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wireless charging pad.</a>
Amazon
An Ekrist portable phone charger, iWalk portable phone charger and Yootech wireless charging pad.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Why is it that our smartphones seem to run out of battery at the most inconvenient times? It’s always at the moment I need to call a car, or when I’m lost and trying to use Google Maps or trying to urgently send an email that my phone decides to power off. Having an extra charger on hand can really save the day.

Luckily, there are quite a few chargers at highly discounted prices right now during Amazon’s Early Access sales event. From portable wonders to extra cords and wireless options, these chargers are here to save the day and save you some money while you’re at it. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the most highly-rated phone chargers on sale at Amazon, including one the size of a small lipstick and another that’s powered by the sun. Snag the one that best fits your needs and never be caught texting at 3% again.

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.
1
Amazon
iWalk small portable charger (40% off)
This cult-favorite tiny charger is beloved by many, as evidenced by its 4.3 out of 5 stars and 12,355 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's also beloved by HuffPost's own Head of Life, Kristen Aiken.

"I simply cannot be unprepared and disconnected, whether I’m on a train that’s been stranded or at the U.S. Open grounds, which are notorious for sapping your phone’s battery," she told us. "This thing is small enough to stash in my purse and keeps a charge that’ll last me a couple days, which keeps my anxiety levels at bay. I’ve since bought it for my mom and my best friend so they never have an excuse not to receive my texts.”

It's compatible with iPhones and AirPods and doesn't require any external cables, perfect for a day at an amusement park, travel and running errands. Get it for 40% off today — I'm going to!
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
2
Amazon
Sucell solar phone charger (45% off)
This waterproof phone charger is solar-powered, making it perfect for camping trips. It's also a great addition to any emergency go-bag, or to keep in your car. It has five USB output ports, two LED flashlights and a compass. It's compatible with Apple, Samsung, Nexus, Go-Pro cameras, tablets and other USB devices. It has 4.2 out of 5 stars and 8,095 five-star ratings. Get it for 36% off now.
$16.31 with coupon at Amazon (originally $29.99)
3
Amazon
Yootech charging pad (44% off)
If you've been wanting to try out a charging pad, look no further than this handy wireless charger. Perfect for phones and AirPods, this charger works on any wireless charging-enabled phones or devices. It's safe, easy to use and powers your devices up quickly. Note that you may need to purchase a separate wall adapter. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 123,690 five-star ratings on Amazon. Get it now for 44% off.
$11.19 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
4
Amazon
Bonai portable charger (40% off)
This cute rose gold tube is as compact as it gets. The lightweight design makes it ultra-convenient, while the powerful capacity can hold up to two full phone charges. It's universally compatible with Apple and Samsung phones, delivering a quick charge that'll save the day. Get it now for a whopping 40% off. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 2,616 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$17.91 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
5
Amazon
Ekrist portable power bank (20% off)
Compatible with tablets, Apple and Samsung phones and other devices, this handy power bank has a long-lasting battery that will get you out of a pinch. You can charge two devices at once up to eight times before it needs to be recharged. Get it for 20% off now. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 16,509 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$23.96 at Amazon (originally $29.95)
6
Amazon
Q ultra slim portable charger (20% off)
Say goodbye to dragging around a long tangle of cables with this versatile and multi-functional charger. It can be charged by plugging directly into an outlet and has three different cables that are compatible with a wide variety of mobile phones. It is thin, lightweight and easy to carry around, with a built-in plug and cable, all of which are collapsible and can be easily tucked away. Get it for 20% off right now. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and 7,915 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$31.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
7
Amazon
A two-pack of Aioneus Mfi lightning cables (38% off)
If your charger cord is constantly fraying or getting lost, snag a pair of extra lightning cables like this one from Aioneus. They have multi-strand premium copper core wires for fast and stable charging and bendy reinforced stress points. They're compatible with pretty much all Apple phones and devices. Get them now for 38% off. They have 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 26,759 five-star ratings.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Apple Airpods (43% off)

The Best Apple Deals On Early Access Prime Day

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Teen Horror Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Americans’ Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

The Best 20 Sale Items You Need From Amazon's List Of Bestsellers

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Amazon’s Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Incredible Portable Power Stations And Solar Panels Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 40% Off Right Now, And They'll Go Fast

Shopping

The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Prime Early Access Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

These Cult-Favorite Bidets Are Up To 70% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Stock Up On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop On Prime Day

Shopping

Early Access Prime Day Has Deals On Your Favorite Apple Products

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Deals To Shop From Walmart’s Rollbacks And More Sale

Shopping

The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Wellness

9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise

Shopping

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Shopping

8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40

Style & Beauty

Are Celebrity Skin Care Lines Actually Any Good? Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

The Best (And Most Affordable) Men’s Jeans Are At Walmart

Shopping

The Best Training Bras For Girls And Teens, According To Reviews

Shopping

18 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

Shopping

Target Just Launched A New Fall Collection With Top Fashion Designers

Shopping

29 Stylish Dresses From Amazon To Wear To A Fall Wedding

Shopping

35 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Food & Drink

Is It Just Us Or Is The 'Butter Board' Trend Kinda Gross? Food Safety Experts Weigh In

Shopping

Run, Don't Walk: Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now